Chu Kong Ptrlm&Ntrl Gs Stl Pipe Hldg : Announcements and Notices - Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting

CHU KONG PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS STEEL PIPE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1938)

NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of Chu Kong Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Pipe Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Portion 2, 12/F., The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, 9 October 2018 to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

''THAT:

(a) the issue of the warrants (the ''Warrants'') by the Company to subscribe up to

HK$313,320,000 for shares of HK$0.10 each (''Shares'') of the Company, at the initial subscription price of HK$0.84 per Share, subject to adjustments, pursuant to the terms of the amendment deed (the ''Loan Amendment Deed'') dated 22 June 2018 entered into between the Company and Hammer Capital Private Investments Limited and the issue and allotment of Shares upon the exercise of subscription rights attaching to the Warrants be and are hereby approved; and

(b) the Directors be and are hereby authorised to take and/or authorise any action (including entering into any supplemental or amendment agreement) such acts as they may consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to the Loan Amendment Deed and the authority given by this resolution.''

By order of the Board

Chu Kong Petroleum and

Natural Gas Steel Pipe Holdings Limited

Chen Chang

Chairman

Guangdong Province, the PRC, 17 September 2018

Notes:

1. A form of proxy for the meeting is enclosed.

2. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at a general meeting of the Company. A proxy need not be a member. In addition, a proxy or proxies representing either a member who is an individual or a member which is a corporation shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the member which he or they represent as such member could exercise.

3. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

4. The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority shall be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting (as the case may be) at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote.

5. Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

6. Where there are joint holders of any Share, any one of such persons may vote at any meeting either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stand first on the register in respect of such Shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. CHEN Chang, Ms. CHEN Zhao Nian and Ms. CHEN Zhao Hua, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. CHEN Ping, Mr. SEE Tak Wah and Mr. TIAN Xiao Ren.