CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG LTD (1938)
Chu Kong Ptrlm&Ntrl Gs Stl Pipe Hldg : Announcements and Notices - Poll Result of the Extraordinary General Meeting Held on 9 October 2018

10/09/2018 | 05:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHU KONG PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS STEEL PIPE HOLDINGS LIMITED 珠江石油天然氣鋼管控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1938)

POLL RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 9 OCTOBER 2018

Reference is made to the circular of Chu Kong Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Pipe Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 17 September 2018 (the "Circular"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULT OF THE EGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed ordinary resolution (the ''Resolution'') as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 17 September 2018 (the ''EGM Notice'') was duly passed by the Shareholders (except Mr. Chen Chang and BPL) by way of poll at the EGM held on 9

October 2018.

The poll result in respect of the Resolution is as follows:

Ordinary Resolution

Number of votes casted (%)

For

Against

To approve the issue of the Warrants by the Company to subscribe up to HK$313,320,000 for Shares, at the initial subscription price of HK$0.84 per Share, subject to adjustments, pursuant to the terms of the amendment deed dated 22 June 2018 entered into between the Company and Hammer Capital Private Investments Limited and the issue and allotment of Shares upon the exercise of subscription rights attaching to the Warrants.

70,898,229 ( 99.99%)

2,002 (0.01%)

Remarks:

  • (a) As more than 50% of the votes present and entitled to vote at the EGM were casted in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company at the EGM.

  • (b) The total number of Shares in issue as at the date of the EGM is 1,011,142,000 Shares.

  • (c) As stated in the Circular, Mr. Chen Chang and BPL are both guarantors under the Loan Amendment Deed and are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from, and they did abstain from, voting on the Resolution proposed at the EGM. As at the date of the EGM, Mr. Chen Chang and BPL held 706,261,000 Shares in aggregate, representing 69.85% of the total issued Shares.

  • (d) Except as disclosed in (c) above, no other Shareholders (i) were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the EGM; and (ii) had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the EGM. No Shareholders who were entitled to attend were required to abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

  • (e) Therefore, the total number of Shares entitling the independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution at the EGM is 304,881,000 Shares, representing 30.15% of the total issued Shares as at the date of the EGM.

(f)Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.

By order of the Board

Chu Kong Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Pipe Holdings Limited

Chen Chang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Chang, Ms. Chen Zhao Nian and Ms. Chen Zhao Hua and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen

Ping, Mr. See Tak Wah and Mr. Tian Xiao Ren.

Disclaimer

Chu Kong Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Pipe Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 09:22:14 UTC
