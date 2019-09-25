Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Chu Kong Ptrlm&Ntrl Gs Stl Pipe Hldg Ltd    1938   KYG212331048

CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG LTD

(1938)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chu Kong Ptrlm&Ntrl Gs Stl Pipe Hldg : RELEASE OF PLEDGE OF SHARES BY CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 04:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHU KONG PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS STEEL PIPE HOLDINGS LIMITED

珠江石油天然氣鋼管控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1938)

RELEASE OF PLEDGE OF SHARES

BY CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 6 June 2017 (the "Announcement"), in relation to, among others, two share pledges (the "Share Pledges") executed by Bournam Profits Limited, which is a controlling shareholder of the Company and wholly owned by Mr. Chen Chang, an executive Director and the chairman of the Company, as security in favour of the Bank, namely (i) a pledge of 260,000,000 Shares, representing 25.71% of the then total number of issued Shares; and (ii) a pledge of 216,142,000 Shares, representing 21.38% of the then total number of issued Shares. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

On 25 September 2019, the Company was informed by Bournam that the Bank had executed in favour of Bournam a deed of release for the absolute release of the Share Pledges.

As at the date of this announcement, Bournam is interested in 701,911,000 Shares, representing approximately 69.42% of the total number of issued Shares. In addition, Mr. Chen Chang is personally interested in 4,350,000 Shares, representing approximately 0.43% of the total number of issued Shares. As Mr. Chen Chang is deemed to be interested in the 701,911,000 Shares held by Bournam pursuant to the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), Mr. Chen Chang has a total interest of 706,261,000 Shares, representing approximately 69.85% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of this announcement.

By order of the Board

Chu Kong Petroleum and Natural Gas

Steel Pipe Holdings Limited

Chen Chang

Chairman

Guangdong Province, the PRC, 25 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. Chen Chang, Ms. Chen Zhao Nian and Ms. Chen Zhao Hua; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chen Ping, Mr. See Tak Wah and Mr. Tian Xiao Ren.

Disclaimer

Chu Kong Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Pipe Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 08:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL
04:38aCHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Release of pledge of shares by controllin..
PU
09/19CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Release of pledge of shares by controllin..
PU
09/10CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Change of head office and principal place..
PU
08/30CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Further delay in despatch of circular reg..
PU
08/29CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Announcements and Notices - 2019 Interim ..
PU
08/19CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Announcements and Notices - Notification ..
PU
06/24CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Announcements and Notices - Change of Add..
PU
06/20CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Announcements and Notices - Very Substant..
PU
06/18CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results ..
PU
04/18CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meet..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2015 -
EBIT 2015 -
Net income 2015 -
Debt 2015 -
Yield 2015 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capitalization 349 M
Chart CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG LTD
Duration : Period :
Chu Kong Ptrlm&Ntrl Gs Stl Pipe Hldg Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,34  CNY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chang Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pui Shan Wong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Zhao Nian Chen Executive Director
Zhao Hua Chen Executive Director
Ping Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHU KONG PTRLM&NTRL GS STL PIPE HLDG LTD-32.14%49
TENARIS6.20%12 652
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GP CO LTD--.--%3 794
APERGY CORP9.31%2 293
DRIL-QUIP, INC.78.22%2 014
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIP. AG-0.35%1 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group