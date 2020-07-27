Chuang China Investments : Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communication and Reply Form

I

28 July 2020

Dear Shareholder,

Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communication

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Bye-laws of Chuang's China Investments Limited (the "Company"), the Company is writing to seek your election in relation to the following matters regarding the corporate communication ("Corporate Communication") of the Company to be despatched to you in the future. Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for your information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to

the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

Means of Receipt

You may elect to read and/or download the Corporate Communication published on the Company's website at (www.chuangs-china.com) (the "Company's Website") or by receiving a printed copy:

If the Company does not receive a response from you within the period of 28 days (until 25 August 2020) beginning with the date of this letter, you will be deemed to have agreed that the Company may supply the Corporate Communication generally to you by means of the Company's Website henceforth. When any future Corporate Communication is made available on the Company's Website, the Company will send you a notification by post or by email to any email address which you may state on the Reply Form for this purpose.

If you wish to continue to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, please complete and sign the Reply Form attached to this letter to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Progressive Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. You may elect to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication in English, Chinese or both languages.

Change of your choice of means of receipt or language of the Corporate Communication

Should you encounter any difficulty in accessing the Corporate Communication published on the Company's Website, you may request a printed version of the Corporate Communication free of charge at any time in writing to the address above or by email to chuangschina-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

You are also entitled to change your choice of means of receipt and language of the Corporate Communication at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the address above or by email to chuangschina-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com notwithstanding any election to the contrary previously conveyed to the Company.

Please note that the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication will be available on the Company's Website and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkex.com.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Company's share registrar hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Chuang's China Investments Limited

Chong Ka Fung

Managing Director