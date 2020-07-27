Chuang China Investments : Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communication and Reply Form
07/27/2020 | 04:51am EDT
28 July 2020
Dear Shareholder,
Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporate Communication
Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Bye-laws of Chuang's China Investments Limited (the "Company"), the Company is writing to seek your election in relation to the following matters regarding the corporate communication ("Corporate Communication") of the Company to be despatched to you in the future. Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for your information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to
the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
Means of Receipt
You may elect to read and/or download the Corporate Communication published on the Company's website at (www.chuangs-china.com) (the "Company's Website") or by receiving a printed copy:
If the Company does not receive a response from you within the period of 28 days (until 25 August 2020) beginning with the date of this letter, you will be deemed to have agreed that the Company may supply the Corporate Communication generally to you by means of the Company's Website henceforth. When any future Corporate Communication is made available on the Company's Website, the Company will send you a notification by post or by email to any email address which you may state on the Reply Form for this purpose.
If you wish to continue to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, please complete and sign the Reply Form attached to this letter to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Progressive Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. You may elect to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication in English, Chinese or both languages.
Change of your choice of means of receipt or language of the Corporate Communication
Should you encounter any difficulty in accessing the Corporate Communication published on the Company's Website, you may request a printed version of the Corporate Communication free of charge at any time in writing to the address above or by email to chuangschina-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
You are also entitled to change your choice of means of receipt and language of the Corporate Communication at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the address above or by email to chuangschina-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com notwithstanding any election to the contrary previously conveyed to the Company.
Please note that the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication will be available on the Company's Website and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkex.com.hk.
Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Company's share registrar hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Chuang's China Investments Limited
Chong Ka Fung
Managing Director
Name(s) and Address of Registered Shareholders
Reply Form
TO: Chuang's China Investments Limited (Stock Code: 298) c/o Tricor Progressive Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong
I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication* of the Company in the manner as indicated below:
(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)
to read and/or download all future Corporate Communication published on the Company's Website (www.chuangs-china.com) in place of receiving a printed copy and receive a notification letter in relation to the publication of the Corporate Communication on the Company's Website by post or by email stated below; OR
to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communication ONLY; OR to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communication ONLY; OR to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication.
Signature:
Date:
Contact Phone Number:
Email Address:
Notes:
If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Reply Form for this Reply Form to be valid.
If the Company does not receive this Reply Form from you by 25 August 2020, you will be deemed to have agreed that the Company may supply the Corporate Communication generally to you by means of the Company's Website henceforth. When any future Corporate Communication is made available on the Company's Website, the Company will send you a notification by post or by email to any email address which you may state on this Reply Form for this purpose.
You are entitled to change the choice of means of receipt and language of the Corporate Communication at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Progressive Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by email tochuangschina-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Reply Form.
If it happens that both English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communication are combined into one document, a printed version of the Corporate Communication with both English and Chinese versions will be sent to the shareholder asking for a printed copy of any version(s) of the Corporate Communication.
Any form with more than one box marked (x), with no box marked (x), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
Corporate Communication includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" defined in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"). Your supply of the Personal Data is on a voluntary basis and for the purpose of processing your instructions as stated in this Form (the "Purposes"). If you fail to supply sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions. The Company may disclose or transfer the Personal Data to its subsidiaries, its Share Registrar and/or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to the Company for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. The Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes (including for verification and record purposes). Request for access to and/or correction of the Personal Data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO and any such request should be in writing and sent to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Progressive Limited at the above address.
Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope to return the Reply Form to us.
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
