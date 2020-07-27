Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Chuang's China Investments Limited    298   BMG2122W1010

CHUANG'S CHINA INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(298)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chuang China Investments : Notification of Publication of Corporate Communication on the Company's Website and Request Form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 04:51am EDT

I

28 July 2020

Notification of Publication of Corporate Communication on the Company's Website

We write to inform you that the following corporate communication of Chuang's China Investments Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website at www.chuangs-china.com(the "Company's Website"):

  • (1) 2020 Annual Report, (2) Circular dated 28 July 2020 in relation to the proposals involving (I) re- election of retiring directors and (II) grant of general mandate to repurchase shares and (3) Proxy Form (collectively "Current Corporate Communication")

The Current Corporate Communication is available on the Company's Website and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk("HKEx's Website"). You may access the Current Corporate Communication as appeared on the Company's Website or by browsing through the HKEx's Website.

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communication(Note) either in printed form, or read the Company's Corporate Communication from the Company's Website or HKEx's Website; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") and send it to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Progressive Limited at Level 54, Hopewell

Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong) or by sending an email to chuangschina-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's Website or the HKEx's Website.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication in future, please write (specifying your name, address and request) to the above address or by email to chuangschina-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive Company's all future Corporate Communication via the Company's Website but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Company's share registrar hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Chuang's China Investments Limited

Chong Ka Fung

Managing Director

Note: Corporate Communication includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

Name(s) and Address of Registered Shareholders

Request Form

TO: Chuang's China Investments Limited (Stock Code: 298) c/o Tricor Progressive Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication in English/Chinese or have chosen (or am/are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communication posted on the Company's Website, I/We would like to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication of the Company as indicated below:

  • (1) 2020 Annual Report, (2) Circular dated 28 July 2020 in relation to the proposals involving (I) re- election of retiring directors and (II) grant of general mandate to repurchase shares and (3) Proxy Form (collectively "Current Corporate Communication")

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)

I/We would like to receive printed copy(ies) of the Current Corporate Communication in English now. I/We would like to receive printed copy(ies) of the Current Corporate Communication in Chinese now.

I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copy(ies) of the Current Corporate Communication now.

Contact Phone Number#:

Signature(s):Date:

  • You are required to fill in the details.

Notes:

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Request Form in order to be valid.
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (x), with no box marked (x), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
  5. If it happens that both English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communication are combined into one document, a printed version of the Corporate Communication with both English and Chinese versions will be sent to the shareholder asking for a printed copy of any version(s) of the Corporate Communication.
  6. Please note that both printed English and Chinese versions of all the Company's Corporate Communications which we have sent to you in the past 12 months are available from the Company on request. They are also available on the Company's Website at www.chuangs-china.comfor five years from the date of first publication.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" defined in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"). Your supply of the Personal Data is on a voluntary basis and for the purpose of processing your instructions as stated in this Form (the "Purposes"). If you fail to supply sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions. The Company may disclose or transfer the Personal Data to its subsidiaries, its Share Registrar and/or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to the Company for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. The Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes (including for verification and record purposes). Request for access to and/or correction of the Personal Data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO and any such request should be in writing and sent to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Progressive Limited at the above address.

MAILING LABEL

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on

卓佳廣進有限公司

Tricor Progressive Limited

the envelope to return the Request Form to us.

Freepost No. 37

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong

CHUANG'S CHINA (298)

Disclaimer

Chuang's China Investments Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 08:50:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CHUANG'S CHINA INVESTMENTS
04:51aCHUANG CHINA INVESTMENTS : Notification of Publication of Corporate Communicatio..
PU
04:51aCHUANG CHINA INVESTMENTS : Election of Means of Receipt and Language of Corporat..
PU
04:46aCHUANG CHINA INVESTMENTS : Proposals involving (i) re-election of retiring direc..
PU
2019CHUANG CHINA INVESTMENTS : Inside information in relation to the joint developme..
PU
2019CHUANG CHINA INVESTMENTS : Inside information
PU
2019CHUANG CHINA INVESTMENTS : Inside information in relation to the joint developme..
PU
2019CHUANG CHINA INVESTMENTS : 2020 interim report
PU
2019CHUANG CHINA INVESTMENTS : Notification of Publication of Corporate Communicatio..
PU
2019CHUANG CHINA INVESTMENTS : Estimated interim results for the six months ended 30..
PU
2019CHUANG CHINA INVESTMENTS : Poll results of annual general meeting on 27 septembe..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 178 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
Net income 2020 -192 M -24,8 M -24,8 M
Net Debt 2020 487 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,70x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 846 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,41x
EV / Sales 2020 7,84x
Nbr of Employees 151
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart CHUANG'S CHINA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chuang's China Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ka Fung Chong Managing Director & Executive Director
Ka Pun Chuang Chairman
Chun Kit Pang Executive Director
Mee Sum Li Deputy Chairman
Chun Wah Fan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHUANG'S CHINA INVESTMENTS LIMITED-18.18%109
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-22.51%34 559
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-22.24%33 353
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-14.56%30 494
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.70%29 282
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.75%27 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group