Chuang China Investments : Notification of Publication of Corporate Communication on the Company's Website and Request Form

I

28 July 2020

Notification of Publication of Corporate Communication on the Company's Website

We write to inform you that the following corporate communication of Chuang's China Investments Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website at www.chuangs-china.com(the "Company's Website"):

(1) 2020 Annual Report, (2) Circular dated 28 July 2020 in relation to the proposals involving (I) re- election of retiring directors and (II) grant of general mandate to repurchase shares and (3) Proxy Form (collectively "Current Corporate Communication")

The Current Corporate Communication is available on the Company's Website and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk("HKEx's Website"). You may access the Current Corporate Communication as appeared on the Company's Website or by browsing through the HKEx's Website.

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communication(Note) either in printed form, or read the Company's Corporate Communication from the Company's Website or HKEx's Website; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") and send it to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Progressive Limited at Level 54, Hopewell

Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong) or by sending an email to chuangschina-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's Website or the HKEx's Website.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication in future, please write (specifying your name, address and request) to the above address or by email to chuangschina-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive Company's all future Corporate Communication via the Company's Website but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Company's share registrar hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Chuang's China Investments Limited

Chong Ka Fung

Managing Director