Chubb : Announces Grants to Feeding America and The Rockefeller University as Part of its Commitment to Global Pandemic Relief Efforts

04/29/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced two additional grants as part of its previously announced $10 million commitment to pandemic relief efforts globally. The new grants include $1.5 million to Feeding America and $1 million to The Rockefeller University.

The company's support, which is funded through the Chubb Charitable Foundation, is directed to partner organizations around the world that are providing essential resources immediately in areas facing the most acute need from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chubb's commitment to Feeding America will help provide food and critical funds to the organization's nationwide network of 200 food banks that deliver food aid to 60,000 soup kitchens, food pantries, churches and other community organizations, all of which are experiencing a dramatic surge in need. 

Chubb's contribution to The Rockefeller University, the world's leading biomedical research university, will support work now underway by over 130 scientists in 18 laboratories focused on discovering or developing new, urgently needed approaches to prevent and treat the COVID-19 disease.

"At this critical moment, Chubb is focusing its global pandemic relief efforts on organizations that are providing emergency medical supplies to healthcare facilities, to food banks helping the vulnerable and hungry and for scientific research to treat and prevent this disease," said Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chubb. "Feeding America is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization and it has an extensive network of national and local partnerships with food banks, pantries and meal programs to reach people in need.  The Rockefeller University's Nobel Prize-winning researchers are well qualified to slow the momentum of the current pandemic and identify new therapies with cutting-edge biomedical research."   

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-announces-grants-to-feeding-america-and-the-rockefeller-university-as-part-of-its-commitment-to-global-pandemic-relief-efforts-301049509.html

SOURCE Chubb


© PRNewswire 2020
