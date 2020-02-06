Chubb : Announces New Streamlined Process for Requesting Certificates of Insurance

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb announced enhancements to its proprietary and award-winning digital Worldview® platform, providing brokers and insureds with a streamlined process for efficiently managing all of their multinational insurance needs in an increasingly fast-paced global business environment.

"Certificates of Insurance are commonly required for many global programs," said Matt Merna, SVP, Chubb Group Division President, Chubb North America Major Accounts. "If certificates are not provided within specific time requirements, an insured's business operations may be negatively impacted."

Through these new capabilities within Chubb's Worldview® platform, customers can now submit certificate requests online and receive same day turnaround for select countries and products.

"Chubb Global Services is committed to improving customer service levels, and continuously looks for ways to create the very best experience for our multinational clients in managing their global insurance programs," said Merna. "Our award-winning Worldview® platform was specifically designed to provide greater efficiency and transparency, and continues to serve as a key differentiator for Chubb in the industry."

These enhancements and capabilities are available to all U.S.-based insureds and brokers who have a multinational program with Chubb.

For more information on the Worldview® platform, including general certificate request functionality, please visit www.chubb.com/us-en/worldview.aspx .

About Chubb's Worldview® Platform

Worldview® is an easy-to-use web-based platform that provides real-time access to Chubb's systems and expertise in one application. It is the most powerful, effective and transparent tool of its kind in the industry, and it is available exclusively to Chubb clients and brokers.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

