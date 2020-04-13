Log in
CHUBB LIMITED

CHUBB LIMITED

(CB)
Chubb : Announces Small Business Support Program

04/13/2020

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced a support program designed to help ease the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic on its small business clients in the United States and provide direct support to healthcare workers and other front-line responders. 

Chubb's U.S. small business clients whose policies renew between April 1 and August 1, 2020 will receive an automatic 25% reduction in the sales and payroll exposures used to calculate their premium as well as a 15% reduction in premiums for their commercial auto insurance.

In addition, Chubb will purchase $1 million in gift cards from small business clients around the country, which will be donated to healthcare workers and other first responders on the front lines of the pandemic in their communities.

"Chubb is committed to serving America's small businesses," said Jim Williamson, Division President, Chubb Small Business. "We are proud to do our part to support clients and their communities at this time when they need it most." 

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-announces-small-business-support-program-301039349.html

SOURCE Chubb


© PRNewswire 2020
