By Michael Dabaie

Chubb Ltd. (CB) said its board authorized a share-repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion through Dec. 31, 2020.

The property- and casualty-insurance company said its current share repurchase authorization will remain effective through December 31, 2019, and would be used in advance of the new buyback program.

Chubb also said it declared a quarterly dividend of 75 cents a share, payable on Jan. 10.

