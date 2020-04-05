Log in
Chubb : Commits $10 Million to Pandemic Relief Efforts Globally; Company Pledges No COVID-19 Layoffs

04/05/2020 | 08:55pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that it is committing $10 million to pandemic relief efforts globally.  The support will go to people and programs providing emergency frontline services and for assistance to the most financially vulnerable members of the community who have been impacted the hardest by the pandemic. 

Chubb will work with a range of partner organizations in the United States and other countries to provide essential resources immediately in areas facing the most acute need.  This includes organizations providing emergency medical equipment and supplies to healthcare facilities, and to community foodbanks to support those who have become unemployed as a result of the pandemic.  The funding will be made by the Chubb Charitable Foundation.

Separately, the company announced that it will not conduct any layoffs of Chubb employees while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic health crisis.

"We are committed to supporting people, business and communities most impacted by this global crisis," said Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  "Our $10 million commitment will add to the urgent efforts required to meet the immediate health and nutrition needs of those most affected.  Concerning our no-layoff pledge, we want our 33,000 employees around the globe to be assured that their jobs are secure at this difficult time.  Given all of the uncertainty that exists in the world, employment and benefits are one thing my colleagues will not have to be concerned about at this time."

About Chubb
Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-commits-10-million-to-pandemic-relief-efforts-globally-company-pledges-no-covid-19-layoffs-301035583.html

SOURCE Chubb


© PRNewswire 2020
