CHUBB LIMITED

CHUBB LIMITED

(CB)
Chubb : Integrates North America Accident and Health Businesses

07/22/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Chubb Ltd. said it integrated its North America Accident and Health businesses to better address the needs of middle market and large corporate clients and distribution partners.

The insurance holding company said that effective immediately, Chris Martin, current president of Chubb Workplace Benefits, has been named division president of Chubb North America Accident and Health. In this expanded role, he will have overall operating responsibilities for the North American A&H insurance businesses.

James Walloga, Chubb's executive vice president of Specialty Accident and Health, will continue to lead the North America Specialty Accident and Health business.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

