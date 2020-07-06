Log in
CHUBB LIMITED (CB)

CHUBB LIMITED

(CB)
News 
News

Chubb : Sees $1.37 Billion in 2Q Catastrophe Losses Tied io Pandemic

07/06/2020 | 04:43pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Chubb Ltd. said it expects $1.81 billion in net catastrophe losses pre-tax globally for the second quarter, with the bulk of the losses--$1.37 billion--tied to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Covid-19 losses represent the company's best estimate of ultimate insurance losses resulting directly from the pandemic and consequent economic crises," the property and casualty insurer said Monday.

Losses tied to the pandemic include $605 million pre-tax generated in large part by entertainment and commercial property-related business interruption and accident and health products, according to Chubb.

Another $553 million in pre-tax coronavirus-related losses are connected to liability insurance, including professional liability and workers' compensation products, it said.

Natural catastrophe losses, pre-tax, are expected to total $312 million for the quarter, and are mostly due to severe weather in the U.S. Another $130 million in losses are related to "civil unrest-related losses" in the country, Chubb said.

Chubb said that it will reduce it net-written premiums in the second quarter by $184 million, a decision it said was tied to economic contraction.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 728 M - -
Net income 2020 2 883 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 512 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 2,47%
Capitalization 56 677 M 56 677 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart CHUBB LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chubb Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUBB LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 136,00 $
Last Close Price 125,57 $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Evan G. Greenberg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Keogh Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Philip V. Bancroft Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael G. Atieh Independent Director
Sheila P. Burke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHUBB LIMITED-19.33%56 677
ALLIANZ SE-15.69%85 228
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-3.16%54 605
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-14.83%53 291
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-41.71%25 770
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-38.29%13 428
