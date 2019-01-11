Chubb : 'AM Best' Recognizes Combined Insurance Company of America with A+ Rating

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2019/PRNewswire / -- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) for Combined Insurance Company of America (headquartered in Chicago, IL) and Combined Life Insurance Company of New York(Latham, NY) in a recent press announcement, affirming the credit ratings of Chubb Limited and its subsidiaries.

Combined Insurance is a leading provider of individual supplemental accident, disability, health, and life insurance products.

'Combined Insurance is pleased to receive this 'Superior' rating affirmation,' said Kevin Goulding, President of Combined Insurance. 'As a Chubb Group company, we take great responsibility in meeting the needs of our customers and being there when they need us most.'

Additionally, AM Best affirmed the FSR of A++ (Superior) of the North American property/casualty subsidiaries of Chubb Limited (Zurich, Switzerland) (NYSE: CB), which include the members of the Chubb Group of Insurance Companies (Chubb US Group); the members of Chubb Bermuda Insurance Ltd. (Chubb Bermuda) and Chubb Tempest Reinsurance Ltd. (Chubb Tempest Re) (both domiciled in Bermuda); and Chubb Atlantic Indemnity Ltd. (Bermuda).

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance data and market intelligence, covering thousands of companies worldwide through analytical resources and news coverage that provides a critical perspective for informed business decisions.

It is also the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. AM Best's ratings, which are issued through AM Best Rating Services, Inc., are a recognized indicator of an insurer's financial strength and creditworthiness.

Combined Insurance Company of America has received a long-standing A+ (Superior) financial strength rating by AM Best, which is known as one of the world's top insurance rating firms. The company has also been recognized for eight consecutive years on Ward's 50® Top Performing Health-Life Insurance Companies list. Furthermore, Combined Insurance has received numerous accolades throughout the years for its veteran-friendly hiring practices-most recently named the #1 Military Friendly ® Employer and #1 Military Friendly ® Spouse Employer in the nation for 2019 by VIQTORY.

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America (Chicago, Ill.) is a leading provider of individual supplemental accident & health, disability, and life insurance products and a Chubb company. With a tradition of nearly 100 years of success, Combined Insurance is committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and is one of Ward's Top 50® Performing Life-Health Insurance Companies. Combined Insurance is ranked the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the over $1Brevenue category for 2019 by VIQTORY. This is the company's eighth consecutive year on the top 10 list and fifth consecutive year in the top 5-Combined Insurance was previously named the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the nation for 2015 and 2016. For more information, please visit combinedinsurance.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, Londonand other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

SOURCE Combined Insurance