Chubb : Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2019 American Business Awards®

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., September 25, 2019 - Chubb was named winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Marketing Campaign of the Year category in The 17th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

'It's an honor for Chubb to be recognized as the Gold Stevie Marketing Campaign of the Year Award winner, especially given the prestige of the Stevie® organization and the rigorous judging process,' said Dan Barcus, Senior Vice President, Chubb North America Product and Channel Marketing. 'As a premier insurer for successful individuals and families, not only do we look for ways to do more for our clients, but Chubb also invests in our agents' and brokers' success with timely resources designed to help grow their businesses.'

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Chubb was nominated in the Marketing Campaign of the Year category for Insurance for its Chubb Cousins campaign that introduced a video series, landing pages, and live events that featured Cleveland Browns Running Back, Nick Chubb, and Denver Broncos Defensive End, Bradley Chubb, and monitored their path to the NFL Draft and journeys during their rookie NFL seasons.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

'The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape,' said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2019 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, and SoftPro.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, and the largest commercial insurer in the United States. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found

at www.chubb.com.

