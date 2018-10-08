Chubb : Rain and Hail Sign Multi-Year Agreement with Bushel

JOHNSTON, Iowa, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain and Hail, a division of Chubb's agriculture business, the leading crop insurance franchise in the United States, signed a multi-year agreement with Bushel™, the grain industry's first software platform that allows grain elevators, cooperatives and ethanol plants to connect with their growers digitally, providing them with an efficient way to automate the sharing of scale tickets from participating elevators, grain buyers and ethanol facilities with their crop insurance agent.

The Multiple Peril Crop Insurance (MPCI) program, which is insurance coverage designed to help protect growers from a variety of potential losses, requires growers to report the quantity of crops they harvest to their crop insurance agent each year, which can be a time consuming process.

"Chubb is committed to the agriculture business and is continually looking for ways to simplify the crop insurance program for growers," said Scott Arnold, President of Rain and Hail. "The addition of Bushel™ to our platform provides growers and agents a quick and efficient way to report critical production information that can help save them time during their busy harvest seasons."

The automated sharing service will be available through a pilot program to growers in the North Central United States in 2018 and will be expanded to the entire country in 2019. For additional information about Chubb's new feature, please visit www.rainhail.com/d/ps/bushel.

About Bushel

Bushel™ is the grain industry's first software platform that allows grain elevators, cooperatives and ethanol plants to connect with their growers digitally to provide real-time information. Offered through business-branded apps, Bushel includes real-time scale tickets, contracts, pre-pays, cash bids, e-sign and contract management. Bushel is a secure, cloud-based platform powered by a proprietary translator developed by Myriad Mobile, an enterprise software technology company focused on mobile and web applications. www.bushel.ag

About Rain and Hail

Headquartered in Johnston, Iowa, Rain and Hail, a Chubb company, is the largest provider of crop insurance, and a pioneer in agricultural insurance that has been serving America's farmers since 1919, providing comprehensive Multiple Peril Crop and Crop-Hail insurance protection to customers in the United States. For more information, visit www.rainhail.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, and the largest commercial insurer in the United States. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

