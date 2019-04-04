Chubb : Raising Awareness During Cancer Control Month at Combined Insurance

CHICAGO, April 4, 2019/PRNewswire / -- April is Cancer Control Month and Combined Insurance is dedicated to raising awareness for the early detection and treatment of cancer.

According to Cancer Facts & Figures 2018 by the American Cancer Society, research shows that uninsured patients are more likely to be diagnosed in later stages, when treatment is more expensive and may be less effective.

As a supplemental insurance company, Combined Insurance, a leading provider of supplemental accident & health, disability, and life insurance products, and a Chubb company, offers products that can help alleviate the financial burden caused by a diagnosis. The company's Cancer Protector and Cancer Care products offer cash benefits that can be used to cover costs associated with a diagnosis and treatment.

'Our common purpose at Combined Insurance-helping customers when they need us most-validates our commitment to cancer awareness,' said Doug Abercrombie, Senior Vice President and Chief Agency Officer at Combined Insurance. 'We encourage consumers to not only take action for early detection, but also consider supplemental insurance to help offset the various expenses that can be incurred with a cancer diagnosis.'

Although reports on cancer from the National Cancer Institute show that annual rates for new cancer diagnoses have fallen an average of 1.5% over the past ten years, the same report estimates that there were approximately 1.7 million new cases of cancer in 2018.

The company will be raising awareness throughout the month of April with educational opportunities for employees. Through a partnership with the American Cancer Society, employees will have the opportunity to attend lunch-and-learn sessions entitled 'Cancer 101' to obtain more information on screening and prevention methods, as well as the resources offered to patients throughout treatment and recovery.

Combined Insurance has previously spearheaded volunteer and fundraising opportunities in partnership with the American Cancer Society as well. This will be the company's fifth year co-sponsoring the 2019 Chicago Walk & Roll taking place in June, an annual event where participants can walk, run or skate to raise money for cancer research.

Cancer Protector and Cancer Care Protector are issued by Combined Insurance Company of America (Chicago, Ill.) in all states, except New York. In New York, these products are issued by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York(Latham, NY). Combined Insurance Company of America is not licensed and does not solicit business in New York. These policies contain exclusions and limitations. See policy for complete details.

