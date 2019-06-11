Log in
Chubb : Releases Report on the Rising Tide of Securities Class Action Lawsuits

06/11/2019 | 07:08am EDT

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Chubb today released a new report on the rising volume of securities class action lawsuits, which have more than doubled in the last four years. The report, From Nuisance to Menace: The Rising Tide of Securities Class Action Litigation, examines the origin, scope and cost of securities class actions, as well as pragmatic proposals for reform. The report features proprietary Chubb claims analysis and perspectives from some of the top securities lawyers in the U.S.

[Attachment]

The data and insights in the Chubb report add to growing research about the costs to business and society from meritless securities class actions. In 2017 and 2018, the number of securities class actions filed in federal court broke new records each year, and the volume has doubled since 2014, according to NERA Economic Consulting. Last year, Cornerstone Research found that an average of one in 12 public companies was the target of a securities class action. Among S&P 500 companies, the likelihood was one in 10.

'There is a growing cohort of lawyers filing meritless lawsuits in federal and state courts across the United Statesevery time a merger or acquisition is announced or a corporate misfortune impacts a company's share price,' said John Keogh, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Chubb. 'The financial rewards from these lawsuits are accruing not to harmed investors but to lawyers who are bringing cases of dubious merit in order to reap a windfall in legal fees and a disproportionate share of settlement dollars.'

Chubb's analysis of merger-objection lawsuits, which are brought when two companies enter into a merger or acquisition, found that 61% of the total costs of the litigation flowed to lawyers. Shareholders received the smaller portion -- 39%. In 2018, 85% of M&A transactions were challenged with a merger-objection lawsuit.

Chubb's data and insights on trends in securities class actions reflect its position as one of the leading global providers of financial lines insurance, which includes coverages for directors and officers who are targets of such litigation.

The report also discusses the broader costs of meritless securities class actions. 'Rampant securities litigation is one of the reasons why the number of public companies in the U.S. is half of what it was two decades ago,' Mr. Keogh observed. 'Fewer public companies mean fewer investment opportunities for the average small investor -- and therefore less opportunity to participate in American growth and prosperity. Chubb is committed to sharing our data, insights and resources to raise awareness about this problem and to work on behalf of American business to effect meaningful reform.'

To download the report and learn more, click here.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Parisand other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

[Attachment]

SOURCE Chubb

For further information: Jeffrey Zack, Chubb, 212-827-4444, jeffrey.zack@chubb.com

Disclaimer

Chubb Limited published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 11:07:09 UTC
About