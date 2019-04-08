Chubb : Selected for License to Operate Wholly Owned Life Insurance Business in Myanmar

NEW YORK, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb announced today that the Myanmar Ministry of Planning and Finance has selected the company as an initial license holder to establish a 100% owned life insurance subsidiary in the country. Chubb is one of five companies awarded this right following a competitive review process, marking a significant step by Myanmar to permit foreign-owned companies to engage in insurance and other financial services.

"Myanmar is a nation of more than 54 million people with tremendous potential. Chubb is pleased that the Myanmar government has recognized the capabilities and experience that our company can bring to the market and has selected us to help build and strengthen their life insurance sector, which is integral to the economic and social fabric of the country," said Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chubb. "Life insurance is a long-term business, and Chubb looks forward to working with the Myanmar government, policymakers and local organizations to establish a successful, sustainable life insurance business."

The addition of Myanmar deepens Chubb's significant presence throughout the Asia Pacific region, which includes life insurance operations in six other countries and territories and general insurance operations in 13 markets. In the region, the company has more than 240 offices, nearly 6,000 employees and 37,000 captive agents. In China, Chubb recently announced an increase to its stake to make Chubb the largest single shareholder in Huatai Group, converting the financial services holding company to a foreign-invested joint venture under China law. Huatai Group's insurance operations have more than 600 branches and 11 million customers and include Huatai Life, which has 43,000 agents.

