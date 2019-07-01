Log in
Chubb : To Stop Underwriting Construction and Operation of New Coal-Fired Plants

07/01/2019 | 07:42am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Chubb Ltd. (CB) said Monday it would no longer underwrite the construction and operation of new coal-fired plants or new risks for companies that generate more than 30% of their revenue from coal mining or energy production from coal.

Insurance coverage for existing coal-plant risks that exceed this threshold will be phased out by 2022, and for utilities beginning in 2022, the publicly traded property and casualty insurance company said. Also, Chubb said it won't make new debt or equity investments in companies that generate more than 30% of revenue from thermal coal mining or energy production from coal.

The company said it expected the coal policy to have a de minimis impact on premium revenue and no impact on investment performance.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

