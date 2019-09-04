Chubb : Workplace Benefits Introduces Next Generation Critical Illness and Accident Products

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Workplace Benefits, a Chubb business that partners with benefits brokers, agents and consultants to offer voluntary benefits to the employees of middle-market and large companies in the U.S, announced today its next generation of group critical illness and accident products. The new products feature innovative benefits for diabetes, cancer and telemedicine services, demonstrating Chubb's continuing commitment to crafting employee benefits that can help today's employers strengthen the financial security of their workforce and help employees manage their healthcare costs.

"Our approach to product development addresses leading concerns in today's healthcare arena, such as diabetes and cancer," said Janet Buzil, Vice President of Product Development and Marketing. "With more than 30 million Americans living with diabetes1, primarily Type 2, and one in eight women developing breast cancer2, the time is now to build innovative products that promote healthier lifestyles and provide Americans with better financial protection."

Key critical illness benefits:

Diabetes benefit that promotes healthy behavior by paying benefits while the insured is enrolled in nutritional counseling, gym membership or other programs, after being diagnosed with diabetes.

Cancer enhancement package that pays the full face amount for all cancers of the breast, even when diagnosed as carcinoma in situ (non-invasive cancer).

Key accident benefits:

Telemedicine services benefit aimed at meeting the changing ways employees receive care.

Post-traumatic stress disorder benefit.

Occupational benefit offered with critical illness plans is now available with accident to cover Hepatitis B, C, or D; HIV; MRSA infection; rabies; tetanus; and tuberculosis contracted at work.

Quoting for these products, which include the flexibility for employers to customize plans that meet the needs of their employees, will begin this month for effective dates of Jan. 1, 2020.

"We are proud to share these new enhancements in response to our partners' needs and look forward to seeing how they are received by industry-leading benefits brokers and their clients," said Jon Wayland, Senior Vice President, Sales, Chubb Workplace Benefits. "The key to meeting the benefit needs of today's employers is flexibility and customization — in product choices, plan designs, enrollment support and billing."

Chubb Workplace Benefits was recently recognized by Eastbridge Consulting as a Voluntary Benefits Sales Growth Leader for 2018. It marks the fourth time in five years Chubb has won in their category — achieving this award in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

About Chubb Workplace Benefits

Chubb Workplace Benefits serves large- and mid-market employers by partnering with brokers and enrollment firms, offering supplemental insurance products that include critical illness, accident, hospital indemnity, life and disability income.

Chubb is the marketing name that refers to subsidiaries of Chubb Limited providing insurance and related services. Products described herein are issued by ACE Property and Casualty Insurance Company (Philadelphia, PA). Products may not be available in all states and are subject to underwriting approval.

1 "Diabetes Basics." Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 Aug. 2019, www.cdc.gov/diabetes/basics/diabetes.html.

2 "U.S. Breast Cancer Statistics." Breastcancer.org, 13, Feb. 2019, https://www.breastcancer.org/symptoms/understand_bc/statistics

SOURCE Chubb