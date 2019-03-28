Log in
Chubb : enhances Chubb Travel Smart solution with new eLearning modules

0
03/28/2019 | 08:26am EDT

LONDON, March 28, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Chubb today announced the launch of an extended range of new eLearning modules as part of its Chubb Travel Smart app for business travellers.

Chubb Travel Smart is the company's Duty of Care solution designed specifically for employees to help manage and mitigate risks as they travel for work.

It provides a range of benefits for business travellers, including pre-travel eLearning, direct access to medical and security assistance and live location-based alerts to help avoid trouble and stay safe. For risk managers and human resources teams, Chubb Travel Smart provides an online dashboard for an instant and complete summary of travelling employees, including their location and whether they are in any high-risk areas. They can also send email and SMS messages direct to employees who are away on business and also pre travel.

Developed in partnership with leading industry expert, Global Warning Systems, the new integrated eLearning modules mean users can now access all functions in a single app and a record is kept of employees who have completed specific courses, giving risk managers and employers the ability to monitor usage and ensure employees are adequately prepared for their trip.

Andrew Nisbet, Senior Vice President, Accident & Health, UK and Ireland, Eurasia and Africa, Chubb said:

'We are delighted to announce the launch of the new eLearning functionality within Chubb Travel Smart which means employers can better demonstrate their commitment to meeting Duty of Care obligations. Even more importantly, travelling employees benefit from knowing more about the risks related to business trips they are undertaking and how to reduce these as they prepare their itineraries.'

Andreas Rodman, CEO of GWS said:

'With this new e-learning solution we are raising the bar on user friendliness for travel security solutions. By integrating the eLearning solution into the App, along with automated reporting tools and gamification we will create a new level of interaction that drives greater security awareness for employees away from home on business.'

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Parisand other locations, and employs approximately 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

About GWS

GWS, Global Warning System, is a global IT-company founded in 2009 in Lund, Sweden. The company has developed a security platform, based on world-leading technology. GWS Production AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm. Additional information can be found at: globalwarningsystem.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo.jpg

For further information: Mike Jones, Senior Communications Manager, Europe and Eurasia & Africa, Chubb, W +44 (0)20 7173 7793 M +44 (0)7342 029853, E mike.jones@chubb.com

Disclaimer

Chubb Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 12:25:04 UTC
