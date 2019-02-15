Combined Insurance : Celebrates Insurance Careers Month

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- February is Insurance Careers Month, a cross industry-wide initiative that aims to highlight the wide variety of career paths available in risk management and insurance, as well as support efforts to recruit the next generation of insurance professionals. Combined Insurance, a Chubb company, is a leading provider of individual supplemental accident and health products, and individual disability and life insurance products.

In 2019, Combined Insurance is planning to expand its salesforce of agents across the country, including Spanish-speaking agents and veterans looking to re-enter the work place. Known for its best-in-class sales training and onboarding for new agents, Combined's full-time sales agent career offers virtually unlimited income potential as they build their own portfolios and an employee benefits package that includes insurance benefits, a 401k retirement savings plan and a discounted stock purchase plan.[1]

"As a growing company, we're pleased to offer a career that provides growth opportunities for individuals across the country," said Doug Abercrombie, Senior Vice President and Chief Agency Officer at Combined Insurance. "Sales agents achieve their professional goals in a rewarding career while providing consumers with the insurance coverage when they need it most."

Combined Insurance has previously been recognized for its diverse and military-friendly hiring practices. The company was recently named the #1 Military Friendly Employer in the Over $1B revenue category by VIQTORY for 2019. Additionally, Combined Insurance has been named a "Best for Vets" employer by Military Times and a Top Diversity Employer by Hispanic Network Magazine.

For more information about careers at Combined Insurance, visit combinedinsurance.com/careers.

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America (Chicago, Ill.) is a leading provider of individual supplemental accident & health, disability, and life insurance products and a Chubb company. With a tradition of nearly 100 years of success, Combined Insurance is committed to making the world supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and is one of Ward's Top 50® Performing Life-Health Insurance Companies. Combined Insurance is ranked the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the over $1B revenue category for 2019 by VIQTORY. This is the company's eighth consecutive year on the top 10 list and fifth consecutive year in the top 5—Combined Insurance was previously named the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the nation for 2015 and 2016. For more information, please visit combinedinsurance.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com .

[1] For full-time employees. Individuals must be employed full time for at least six months to be eligible for the discounted stock purchase plan benefit.

