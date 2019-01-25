Combined Insurance : Names Chad Wells Vice President of Marketing

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance, a leading provider of individual supplemental accident, disability, health and life insurance products, and a Chubb company, recently named Chad Wells the company's new Vice President of Marketing.

Wells will lead the marketing team of professionals, responsible for sales growth and business development through product development, digital advertising, social media, sales campaigns and other marketing initiatives.

"We are pleased to welcome Chad into this role at Combined Insurance," said Chris Martin, SVP, Chief Operating Officer and President of Combined Insurance Worksite Solutions and Chubb Workplace Benefits. "His unique combination of B2B and B2C marketing leadership expertise, along with his industry experience will be a valuable asset to our organization."

Wells has more than 25 years of experience in product and marketing in the healthcare, insurance and human capital industries. Most recently, he led national sales and marketing platforms in employer markets for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association as Executive Director of Program Management and Marketing.

"Combined Insurance has a strong legacy of industry excellence and customer-centric values that align with my own," said Chad Wells, VP of Marketing. "I look forward to leading the marketing team and further developing strategic opportunities for growth across our market and product segments and, most importantly, helping our customers when they need us most."

Combined Insurance Company of America has received a long-standing A+ (Superior) financial strength rating by AM Best, which is known as one of the world's top insurance rating firms. The company has also been recognized for eight consecutive years on Ward's 50® Top Performing Health-Life Insurance Companies list. Furthermore, Combined Insurance has received numerous accolades throughout the years for its veteran-friendly hiring practices—most recently named the #1 Military Friendly ® Employer and #1 Military Friendly ® Spouse Employer in the nation for 2019 by VIQTORY.

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America (Chicago, Ill.) is a leading provider of individual supplemental accident & health, disability, and life insurance products and a Chubb company. With a tradition of nearly 100 years of success, Combined Insurance is committed to making the world supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and is one of Ward's Top 50® Performing Life-Health Insurance Companies. Combined Insurance is ranked the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the over $1B revenue category for 2019 by VIQTORY. This is the company's eighth consecutive year on the top 10 list and fifth consecutive year in the top 5—Combined Insurance was previously named the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the nation for 2015 and 2016. For more information, please visit combinedinsurance.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/combined-insurance-names-chad-wells-vice-president-of-marketing-300784393.html

SOURCE Combined Insurance