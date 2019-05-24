Combined Insurance : Recognized as a 'Best of the Best' Veteran-Friendly Company by U.S. Veterans Magazine

CHICAGO, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Combined Insurance has been named a 'Best of the Best' veteran-friendly company by U.S. Veterans Magazine.

A leading provider of supplemental accident & health, disability, and life insurance products, and a Chubb Company, Combined Insurance has a longstanding tradition of giving back to the military community through its hiring and charitable giving practices.

U.S. Veterans Magazine polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for this year's Best of the Best evaluations, a highly a highly-anticipated list of the nation's Top Veteran-Friendly Companies, Top Supplier Diversity Programs, Top Government & Law Enforcement Agencies, and Top Veteran-Friendly Schools.

"As we approach Memorial Day and take time to honor those who have fallen during active service, this designation makes us even more proud," said Glenn Elmore, director of training at Combined Insurance. "The recognition demonstrates our commitment to hiring and developing veterans for meaningful careers."

Elmore spent eight years serving in the U.S. Navy, leading and training thousands of military service members in small arms, search and rescue operations, and water survival skills.

Since launching a veteran recruiting program, the company has hired more than 4,450 veterans, military spouses, and their family members. The company has also given back and provided support to numerous military and veteran-focused organizations, such as Luke's Wings, The Fisher House Foundation, USO of Illinois and Heartland Alliance – Support Services for Veteran Families (SSVF).

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America (Chicago, Ill.) is a leading provider of supplemental accident & health, disability, and life insurance products and a Chubb company. With a tradition of nearly 100 years of success, Combined Insurance is committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and is one of Ward's Top 50® Performing Life-Health Insurance Companies. Combined Insurance is ranked the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the over $1B revenue category for 2019 by VIQTORY. This is the company's eighth consecutive year on the top 10 list and fifth consecutive year in the top 5—Combined Insurance was previously named the number one Military Friendly® Employer in the nation for 2015 and 2016.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/combined-insurance-recognized-as-a-best-of-the-best-veteran-friendly-company-by-us-veterans-magazine-300856645.html

SOURCE Combined Insurance