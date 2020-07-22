Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated    9502   JP3526600006

CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORAT

(9502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chevron inspecting heat exchangers at Gorgon LNG plant after maintenance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 01:02am EDT

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp is inspecting propane heat exchangers on train 2 at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Australia, the company said on Wednesday, following maintenance that was due to be completed by July 11.

The inspections are delaying the restart of the train, two industry sources told Reuters, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The scheduled maintenance work on the train is mechanically complete, a Chevron spokesman said, without giving details on any reason for a delay.

"Inspections are ongoing on the Gorgon LNG Train 2 propane heat exchangers. The relevant regulatory bodies have been informed," he said.

"Maintenance turnarounds are a regular part of safely operating natural gas plants and provide an opportunity to undertake various inspections, repairs and equipment change-outs to ensure safe and reliable operations."

Chevron in May started maintenance on train 2 that was scheduled to be completely by July 11, according to a notice on the company's website.

The three-train Chevron-operated Gorgon project, one of the world's largest natural gas projects, can produce 15.6 million tonnes of LNG a year, the company's website says.

Chevron's Australian subsidiary holds a controlling 47.3% in Gorgon. Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell each have 25%, and the rest is held by Japan's Osaka Gas , Tokyo Gas and JERA .

Production is continuing at Gorgon's other two trains, according to one of the industry sources. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 7.18% 91.39 Delayed Quote.-24.16%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED -2.13% 1335.5 End-of-day quote.-13.36%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 5.06% 44.65 Delayed Quote.-36.01%
OSAKA GAS CO., LTD. -0.10% 2101 End-of-day quote.0.48%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3.15% 14.734 Delayed Quote.-43.69%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED -2.14% 320 End-of-day quote.-31.48%
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD. 0.49% 2572 End-of-day quote.-3.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER COMPA
01:02aChevron inspecting heat exchangers at Gorgon LNG plant after maintenance
RE
06/22TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Japan's JERA to form floating wind farm join..
RE
05/18CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORP : Slide show results
CO
05/13CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORP : annual earnings release
04/09MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Launched Proof of Concept for Optimizing the Truck Oper..
AQ
04/02RWE enters Taiwanese offshore wind market
RE
03/30CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/03Marubeni secures funds for offshore wind farms in northern Japan
RE
01/31CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORP : Slide show Q3 results
CO
01/28CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORP : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 739 B 25 659 M 25 659 M
Net income 2021 165 B 1 550 M 1 550 M
Net Debt 2021 2 326 B 21 792 M 21 792 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,11x
Yield 2021 3,74%
Capitalization 1 010 B 9 454 M 9 462 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 28 448
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 720,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 335,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 61,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kingo Hayashi President & Representative Director
Akihisa Mizuno Chairman
Yoshinori Masuda Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Chiyoji Kurata Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Akinori Kataoka Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED-13.36%9 454
NEXTERA ENERGY14.11%134 271
ENEL S.P.A.17.68%96 801
IBERDROLA22.77%82 692
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-6.36%65 084
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.74%59 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group