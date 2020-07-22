Chevron inspecting heat exchangers at Gorgon LNG plant after maintenance

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp is
inspecting propane heat exchangers on train 2 at its Gorgon
liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Australia, the company said
on Wednesday, following maintenance that was due to be completed
by July 11.
The inspections are delaying the restart of the train, two
industry sources told Reuters, declining to be named due to the
sensitivity of the matter.
The scheduled maintenance work on the train is mechanically
complete, a Chevron spokesman said, without giving details on
any reason for a delay.
"Inspections are ongoing on the Gorgon LNG Train 2 propane
heat exchangers. The relevant regulatory bodies have been
informed," he said.
"Maintenance turnarounds are a regular part of safely
operating natural gas plants and provide an opportunity to
undertake various inspections, repairs and equipment change-outs
to ensure safe and reliable operations."
Chevron in May started maintenance on train 2 that was
scheduled to be completely by July 11, according to a notice on
the company's website.
The three-train Chevron-operated Gorgon project, one of the
world's largest natural gas projects, can produce 15.6 million
tonnes of LNG a year, the company's website says.
Chevron's Australian subsidiary holds a controlling 47.3% in
Gorgon. Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell
each have 25%, and the rest is held by Japan's Osaka Gas
, Tokyo Gas and JERA .
Production is continuing at Gorgon's other two trains,
according to one of the industry sources.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)