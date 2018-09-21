Log in
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD (4519)

CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD (4519)
Chugai Pharmaceutical : Contribution of Para-transit Vehicles to Welfare Services

09/21/2018 | 02:19pm CEST

TOKYO, September 21, 2018 -- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 4519) announced today to donate 'specially-equipped para-transit vehicles' to five organizations providing welfare services for senior citizens and disabled people.

Chugai has continued this donation since it was started as a part of Chugai's 60th anniversary in 1985, giving out vehicles that are used as a means of transport by senior citizens and physically disabled people who receive long-term nursing care at home. This is the 34th year since we started donation, and the total number of vehicles has achieved 253 including the five cars this year. Donation has been made in every prefecture in Japan, in cooperation with Japan National Council of Social Welfare and Central Community Chest of Japan.

With the super-aged society and the advancement of healthcare technology, the number of senior citizens and disabled people requiring nursing care at home has been increasing every year. For these people to lead self-reliant lives with peace of mind in a familiar environment, a variety of in-home welfare services, including day services and day care, are being provided at various facilities. The specially-equipped para-transit vehicles which Chugai provides are used as a means of transportation between their homes and these facilities.

The wagon-type vehicles donated by Chugai can seat ten passengers including two wheelchair passengers. A wheeled stretcher can also be loaded, and a wheelchair lift is installed to allow for easy loading and unloading.

Chugai is committed to actively promoting social contribution programs in the fields of healthcare and welfare through these activities, as well as providing innovative pharmaceuticals as a business related to life.

Contact:
For Media
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Media Relations Group, Corporate Communications Dept.,
Tomoko Shimizu
Tel: +81-3-3273-0881
E-mail: pr@chugai-pharm.co.jp

For Investors
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations Group, Corporate Communications Dept.,
Toshiya Sasai
Tel: +81-3-3273-0554
E-mail: ir@chugai-pharm.co.jp

Disclaimer

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 12:18:05 UTC
