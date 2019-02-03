Chugai Pharmaceutical : Hemlibra® Gains Positive CHMP Opinion in Severe Hemophilia A Without Inhibitors

Chugai
Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:4519) announced today that Roche has
received notification that the EU Committee for Medicinal Products for
Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion for Hemlibra®, a
treatment for hemophilia A created by Chugai, for routine prophylaxis of
bleeding episodes in adults and children with severe hemophilia A
without factor VIII inhibitors, administered once weekly, every two
weeks, or every four weeks. The CHMP has also adopted a positive opinion
for additional dosing options of every two weeks or every four weeks in
adults and children with hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors.
“We are thrilled that Hemlibra is expected to be approved shortly for
people with severe hemophilia A without inhibitors in the Europe Union
(EU). Also, I’m very pleased that people in the EU with hemophilia A
will soon be offered multiple options of Hemlibra’s dosing interval
regardless of their inhibitor expression,” said Chugai’s Executive Vice
President, Co-Head of Project & Lifecycle Management Unit, Dr. Osamu
Okuda. “Hemlibra is co-promoted by Chugai and Roche in Germany, France,
and the United Kingdom, as is the case with the anti-rheumatic agent
RoActemra®. We are committed to pursue our efforts in
collaboration with Roche so that Hemlibra may further contribute to the
treatment of hemophilia A.”
This positive opinion is based on results from two Phase III studies
HAVEN 3 (NCT02847637) and HAVEN 4 (NCT03020160), conducted jointly with
Roche and Genentech. HAVEN 3 study was conducted to evaluate the
reduction of bleed rate of Hemlibra subcutaneous injection once a week
and once every two weeks in people with hemophilia A (12 years of age or
older) without inhibitors to factor VIII. HAVEN 4 study was conducted to
evaluate efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of Hemlibra subcutaneous
injection every four weeks in people with hemophilia A (12 years of age
or older), with and without inhibitors to factor VIII.
In Japan, Chugai obtained regulatory approval for Hemlibra from the
Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in December 2018 for an
additional indication of prophylactic treatment for people with
hemophilia A without inhibitors to factor VIII, as well as for
additional dosage and administration as a biweekly or every four-week
treatment for people with hemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII.
About Severe Hemophilia A
People with severe hemophilia A is defined as the condition with less
than 1 % of factor VIII levels. Hemophilia A affects around 320,000
people worldwide, 1,2 approximately 50-60% of whom are
expected to have a severe form of the disorder3.
1) WFH. Guidelines for the management of haemophilia. 2012 [Internet;
cited 2018 July]. Available from:
http://www1.wfh.org/publications/files/pdf-1472.pdf.
(as of February 1, 2019)
2) Berntorp E, Shapiro AD. Modern
haemophilia care. The Lancet 2012; 370:1447-1456.
3) Marder VJ, et
al. Hemostasis and Thrombosis. Basic Principles and Clinical Practice.
6th Edition, 2013. Milwakee, Wisconsin. Lippincott Williams and Wilkin.
