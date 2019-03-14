Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd    4519   JP3519400000

CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

(4519)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chugai Pharmaceutical : Hemlibra Receives Approval for Severe Hemophilia A Without Factor VIII Inhibitors from the European Commission

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 02:01am EDT

  • Hemlibra is now available for hemophilia A without inhibitors in the EU, following US and Japan
  • Multiple dosing options are available regardless of inhibitor status

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:4519) announced today that Roche received the decision from the European Commission confirming that Hemlibra® (emicizumab) , a hemophilia A treatment originated by Chugai, has EU marketing authorization for routine prophylaxis of bleeding episodes in adults and children with severe hemophilia A (congenital factor VIII deficiency, FVIII <1%) without factor VIII inhibitors. The EU Commission also approved that Hemlibra can be used with multiple dosing options (once weekly, every two weeks, or every four weeks) for all indicated people with hemophilia A, including those with factor VIII inhibitors.

“We are very thrilled that people with severe hemophilia A without inhibitors in the EU can be offered Hemlibra with multiple dosing options,” said Chugai’s President & CEO, Tatsuro Kosaka. “In addition to its efficacy, the availability of subcutaneous injection has been well accepted especially among children. This approval enables flexibility in Hemlibra’s dosing schedule that may better fit into the life of each person with hemophilia A regardless of their inhibitor status. We truly hope that Hemlibra will be widely recognized as a treatment option for hemophilia A, and bring benefits to people with hemophilia A and their caregivers in Europe.”

This approval is based on the results from two Phase III studies HAVEN 3 (NCT02847637) and HAVEN 4 (NCT03020160), conducted jointly with Roche and Genentech. HAVEN 3 study was conducted to evaluate the reduction of bleed rate of Hemlibra subcutaneous injection once a week and once every two weeks in people with hemophilia A (12 years of age or older) without inhibitors to factor VIII. HAVEN 4 study was conducted to evaluate efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of Hemlibra subcutaneous injection every four weeks in people with hemophilia A (12 years of age or older), with and without inhibitors to factor VIII.

In Japan, Chugai obtained regulatory approval for Hemlibra from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in December 2018 for an additional indication of prophylactic treatment for people with hemophilia A without inhibitors to factor VIII, as well as for additional dosage and administration as a biweekly or every four-week treatment for people with hemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII.

Notes

Chugai’s HEMLIBRA® Subcutaneous Injection Receives Approval for Hemophilia A without Inhibitors and Extension of Dosing Interval
Press release issued on December 21, 2018
https://www.chugai-pharm.co.jp/english/news/detail/20181221153002_580.html

About Severe Hemophilia A

People with severe hemophilia A is defined as the condition with less than 1% of factor VIII levels1. Approximately 50-60% of people with hemophilia A worldwide are expected to have a severe form of the disorder2.

About Chugai

Chugai Pharmaceutical is one of Japan’s leading research-based pharmaceutical companies with strengths in biotechnology products. Chugai, based in Tokyo, specializes in prescription pharmaceuticals and is listed on the 1st section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. As an important member of the Roche Group, Chugai is actively involved in R&D activities in Japan and abroad. Specifically, Chugai is working to develop innovative products which may satisfy the unmet medical needs, mainly focusing on the oncology area.
Additional information is available on the internet at https://www.chugai-pharm.co.jp/english.　

Trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Reference

1) World Federation of Hemophilia : Report on the Annual Global Survey 2017.
2) Marder VJ, et al. Hemostasis and Thrombosis. Basic Principles and Clinical Practice. 6th Edition, 2013. Milwakee, Wisconsin. Lippincott Williams and Wilkin.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
03/11Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. - Galderma Presented Results from Phase 2b St..
AQ
02/14CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Actemra, the World's First Anti-IL-6 Receptor Antibody C..
AQ
02/13CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Wins Second Prize in 21st NIKKEI Annual Report Awards
AQ
02/07CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Together with Roche, Chugai Joins the World Federation o..
AQ
02/06CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Together with Roche, Chugai Joins the World Federation o..
BU
02/04CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Hemlibra Gains Positive CHMP Opinion in Severe Hemophili..
AQ
02/03CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Hemlibra® Gains Positive CHMP Opinion in Severe Hemophil..
BU
02/01CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Notice of Distribution of Retained Earnings
AQ
02/01CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces 2018 Full Year Results and Forecasts for 2019
AQ
02/01CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Organizational and Personnel Changes
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 615 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 112 B
Finance 2019 244 B
Yield 2019 1,25%
P/E ratio 2019 37,43
P/E ratio 2020 31,84
EV / Sales 2019 6,61x
EV / Sales 2020 6,06x
Capitalization 4 310 B
Chart CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6 859  JPY
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuro Kosaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Osamu Nagayama Chairman
Itagaki Toshiaki CFO, Manager-Information Technology & Accounting
Hisafumi Okabe Senior Executive Officer & Head-Research
Hisanori Takanashi Manager-R&D Portfolio Management Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD24.60%39 207
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.03%370 656
PFIZER-3.76%231 677
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.05%230 662
NOVARTIS8.26%229 667
MERCK AND COMPANY6.79%209 673
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.