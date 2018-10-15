Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd    4519   JP3519400000

CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD (4519)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chugai Pharmaceutical : Presents Results from Phase III Study of Satralizumab in NMOSD at ECTRIMS 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 05:01am CEST

- Satralizumab added to baseline therapy significantly reduced risk of relapse -

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:4519) announced that results from the phase III study of satralizumab (development code: SA237), SAkuraSky Study (NCT02028884), were presented at the Congress of European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) 2018 held in Berlin, Germany from October 10 to 12. Satralizumab is a humanized investigational recycling anti-IL-6 receptor monoclonal antibody for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), which currently has no approved treatments.

“These positive pivotal results for satralizumab, showing a significant reduction in relapses in patients, are a significant positive step in the potential treatment of NMOSD,” said Dr. Takashi Yamamura, Director, Department of Immunology, National Institute of Neuroscience, National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry, Tokyo. “Many people with NMOSD are suffering from frequent relapses and often persistent motor dysfunction and loss of sensation, and end up relying on wheelchairs or going blind. The medical community hopes that this potential new medicine may alleviate the condition and improve the everyday lives of people who currently have no approved treatment options.”

The phase III study results for SAkuraSky study showed:

  • Satralizumab on top of immunosuppressive therapy significantly reduced the risk of relapse by 62% (hazard ratio = 0.38 [95% confidence interval: 0.16-0.88], p=0.0184 [stratified log-rank test]) in patients with NMOSD including anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive (AQP4 Ab positive) and negative (AQP4 Ab negative) patients, achieving the primary endpoint of time to first protocol-defined relapse (PDR) in the double-blind period. The proportion of relapse free at weeks 48 and 96 was 88.9% and 77.6% with satralizumab and 66.0% and 58.7% with placebo, respectively.
  • In a prespecified subgroup analysis, satralizumab showed a 79% risk reduction (N=55, hazard ratio=0.21 [95% confidence interval: 0.06-0.75]) of PDR compared to placebo in the NMOSD AQP4 Ab positive subgroup. The proportion of relapse free at weeks 48 and 96 was 91.5% and 91.5% with satralizumab and 59.9% and 53.3% with placebo, respectively. For the NMOSD AQP4 Ab negative subgroup, satralizumab showed a 34% risk reduction (N= 28, hazard ratio= 0.66 [95% confidence interval: 0.20-2.23]) of PDR compared to placebo, and the proportion of relapse free at weeks 48 and 96 was 84.4% and 56.3% with satralizumab, and 75.5% and 67.1% with placebo, respectively.
  • Throughout the mean treatment duration of approximately 2 years, satralizumab showed a favorable safety profile. The proportion of patients experiencing serious adverse events, including serious infections, was similar in patients treated with satralizumab or placebo. No death or anaphylactic reactions were observed.

“The positive phase III results for satralizumab suggests that IL-6 inhibition should be an effective therapeutic approach for NMOSD,” said Dr. Yasushi Ito, Chugai’s Executive Vice President, Co-Head of Project & Lifecycle Management Unit. “NMOSD is a disease with significant unmet medical needs. Although progression of the disease may lead to blindness and motor dysfunction, there are no approved drugs available. We continue our efforts so that we can hopefully bring this treatment option to people living with this devastating disease.”

SAkuraSky Study

Summary:

A phase III multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of satralizumab added to baseline therapy in patients with NMOSD

 
   

Primary Endpoint

Time to first protocol-defined relapse adjudicated by an independent review committee in the double-blind period

 

Main Secondary Endpoints

Change in Visual Analogue Scale (VAS) score for pain
Change in Functional Assessment of Chronic Illness Therapy (FACIT) Fatigue score

Study Design:

  • 83 male and female patients aged from 13 to 73 years were randomized.
  • Patients were randomized to either of the following two treatment groups in a 1:1 ratio. Satralizumab (120 mg) or placebo added to baseline therapy (azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil and/or corticosteroids). Both treatments were subcutaneously administered at Week 0, 2, and 4. The subsequent treatment was continued at 4-week intervals.
  • The double-blind period ended when the total number of protocol-defined relapse reached 26. After completion of the double-blind period, patients in both groups were able to continue treatment with satralizumab in an open-label extension period.
  • Patients with neuromyelitis optica (as defined by diagnostic criteria in 2006) and those with NMOSD (as defined by diagnostic criteria in 2007) with anti- AQP4 antibodies, were enrolled.

About Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)
Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) is a rare, lifelong, and debilitating autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (CNS) characterized by inflammatory lesions in the optic nerves and spinal cord. Patients with NMOSD frequently experience a relapsing disease course with repeated attacks leading to accumulating neurological damage and disability. Symptoms may include visual impairment, motor disability, and loss of quality of life. In some cases, attacks of NMOSD result in death.

NMOSD pathogenesis is thought to involve AQP4-IgG autoantibody entry into the CNS, however approximately one-third of patients with NMOSD are AQP4-IgG seronegative. The inflammatory cytokine IL-6 is now emerging as an important factor in NMOSD pathogenesis.

Diagnostic criteria introduced in 2006 for neuromyelitis optica were characterized by inflammation of the optic nerve (optic neuritis) and the spinal cord (myelitis). These were revised in 2007 with the definition of NMOSD, proposed for diseases with either optic neuritis or myelitis. In 2015, the definition of NMOSD further revised to include a broader spectrum of disease. The diagnostic term NMOSD is now widely used.

References

  • Jarius S, Ruprecht K, Wildemann B et al. Contrasting disease patterns in seropositive and seronegative neuromyelitis optica: A multicentre study of 175 patients. J Neuroinflammation 2012;9:14.
  • Lennon VA, Wingerchuk DM, Kryzer TJ et al. A serum autoantibody marker of neuromyelitis optica: distinction from multiple sclerosis. Lancet 2004;364:2106-12.
  • Marignier R, Bernard-Valnet R, Giraudon P et al. Aquaporin-4 antibody-negative neuromyelitis optica: Distinct assay sensitivity-dependent entity. Neurology 2013;80:2194-200.
  • Takahashi T, Fujihara K, Nakashima I et al. Anti-aquaporin-4 antibody is involved in the pathogenesis of NMO: a study on antibody titre. Brain 2007;130:1235-43.
  • Wingerchuk DM, Lennon VA, Pittock SJ, et al. Revised diagnostic criteria for neuromyelitis optica. Neurology 2006;66:1485-9.
  • Wingerchuk DM, Lennon VA, Lucchinetti CF, et al. The spectrum of neuromyelitis optica. Lancet Neurol 2007;6:805 15.
  • Wingerchuk DM, Banwell B, Bennett JL et al. International consensus diagnostic criteria for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders. Neurology 2015;85:177-89.

About Chugai
Chugai Pharmaceutical is one of Japan’s leading research-based pharmaceutical companies with strengths in biotechnology products. Chugai, based in Tokyo, specializes in prescription pharmaceuticals and is listed on the 1st section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. As an important member of the Roche Group, Chugai is actively involved in R&D activities in Japan and abroad. Specifically, Chugai is working to develop innovative products which may satisfy the unmet medical needs, mainly focusing on the oncology area.
In Japan, Chugai’s research facilities in Gotemba and Kamakura are collaborating to develop new pharmaceuticals and laboratories in Ukima are conducting research for technology development for industrial production. Overseas, Chugai Pharmabody Research based in Singapore is engaged in research focusing on the generation of novel antibody drugs by utilizing Chugai’s proprietary innovative antibody engineering technologies. Chugai Pharma USA and Chugai Pharma Europe are engaged in clinical development activities in the United States and Europe.
The consolidated revenue in 2017 of Chugai totalled 534.2 billion yen and the operating income was 103.2 billion yen (IFRS Core basis).
Additional information is available on the internet at https://www.chugai-pharm.co.jp/english.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
05:01aCHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Presents Results from Phase III Study of Satralizumab in..
BU
10/12CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Releases Disease Awareness Anime about Rheumatoid Arthri..
BU
10/10CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : HEMLIBRA Receives Regulatory Approval from U.S. FDA for ..
AQ
10/06CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : FDA approves HEMLIBRA for treatment of hemophilia A
AQ
10/06ROCHE : Genentech and Chugai`s Hemlibra Receives FDA Approval for Hemophilia A W..
AQ
10/06CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : `s HEMLIBRA Receives Regulatory Approval from U.S. FDA f..
AQ
10/05CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : HEMLIBRA® Receives Regulatory Approval from U.S. FDA for..
BU
10/03CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Redesigns Corporate Website
AQ
10/01Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. - Chugai and Lilly Enter into a License Agree..
AQ
09/25CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Contribution of Para-transit Vehicles to Welfare Service..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/31ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS : Clinical Progress, Acquisitions And The Competition (P.. 
04/27Chugai Pharmaceutical's (CHGCF) Management on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
04/25Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/24Chugai Pharmaceutical reports Q1 results 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 559 B
EBIT 2018 112 B
Net income 2018 86 910 M
Finance 2018 216 B
Yield 2018 1,02%
P/E ratio 2018 42,12
P/E ratio 2019 34,19
EV / Sales 2018 6,36x
EV / Sales 2019 5,78x
Capitalization 3 772 B
Chart CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 6 112  JPY
Spread / Average Target -9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tatsuro Kosaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Osamu Nagayama Chairman
Itagaki Toshiaki CFO, Manager-Information Technology & Accounting
Hisafumi Okabe Senior Executive Officer & Head-Research
Hisanori Takanashi Manager-R&D Portfolio Management Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD16.81%33 634
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.19%359 060
PFIZER20.87%250 957
NOVARTIS-0.49%211 413
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.44%204 875
MERCK AND COMPANY24.06%181 832
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.