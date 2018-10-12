Chugai Pharmaceutical : Releases Disease Awareness Anime about Rheumatoid Arthritis in Multiple Languages Emphasizing Importance of Early Detection/Treatment and Care by Specialists

-- Starring Comedienne Kayoko Ohkubo and Voice Actress Ayana Taketatsu --
Chugai
Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:4519) announced today that it
released a disease awareness anime about rheumatoid arthritis dubbed in
English and subtitled in Chinese, Korean, French and Spanish,
celebrating World Arthritis Day on October 12.
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that most commonly
develops in women aged from 30 to 59. The number of patients is
estimated to be 0.7 million in Japan and 23 million in the world*. The
disease causes destruction of the joints and bones and deformation of
hands and feet, which may significantly affect daily lives. However,
with recent treatment advances an increasing number of people with the
disease can control joint swelling and pain, as well as continue daily
activities like housekeeping and hobbies, if they visit specialized
medical centers early and receive appropriate treatment.
*Report by
Study Committee on Rheumatoid Arthritis and Allergy; (http://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/houdou/2r9852000001nfao-att/2r9852000001nfdx.pdf)
and WHO Global Burden of Disease Report (table 7, page 32) 2004; (http://www.who.int/healthinfo/global_burden_disease/GBD_report_2004update_full.pdf)
Chugai has continuously emphasized the importance of early treatment of
rheumatoid arthritis and promoted a better understanding through a short
film titled “Mother’s Lipstick” (awarded 2016 Cannes Lions Bronze) and a
music video titled “With A Wish” released by a singer, Mina Ganaha.
Under the concept of “contribute to the medical community and people’s
health around the world by expanding awareness of rheumatoid arthritis
among the general public as well as patients and their families,” we
have decided to release a disease awareness film by means of anime, one
of the icons of Japanese culture. With this movie, we aim to appeal to a
broad age range, including the younger generation aged between 10 to 29,
about the importance of “early detection”, “early treatment” and
“medical care provided by rheumatologists”.
Tatsunoko Production Co., Ltd., a company that has introduced Japan’s
leading anime series including “Yatterman” and “The Genie Family”
throughout the world, was responsible for character design and
production. Ayana Taketatsu, a voice actress who has over one million
followers on Twitter, and Kayoko Ohkubo, a comedienne who herself has
experienced rheumatoid arthritis, voiced the main characters.
Chugai is continuously committed to promoting disease awareness
activities leading to trust and appreciation from all stakeholders
including patients, their families, and healthcare professionals, aiming
at contributing to the medical community and people’s health around the
world.
[Story]
Nanami and Hikaru have grown up together on an island. They were
spending happy and cheerful days. It happened on one of those days
when Nanami was a senior in high school. Nanami’s mother started to
complain of discomfort of the hands and fingers. Nanami was worried
about her mother and took her to a hospital. The symptoms, however,
did not improve. Hikaru was determined to become a doctor to help
Nanami and her mother suffering from the unexplained symptoms. After
becoming a medical student, Hikaru studied hard and encouraged
Nanami’s mother to consult a rheumatologist. Nanami was relieved
seeing her mother successfully started treatment of rheumatoid
arthritis. In fact, Hikaru helped Nanami because he had certain
thoughts.
[Voice Actors/Actresses (Cast)]
Character
Cast
Nanami
Ayana Taketatsu / voice actress, singer, and narrator
Hikaru
Miyu Irino / voice actor and singer
Minami
Kayoko Ohkubo / comedienne (Oasiz)
Nozomi
Mizuha Kuraoka / pop star (22/7)
About Chugai
Chugai Pharmaceutical is one of Japan’s leading research-based
pharmaceutical companies with strengths in biotechnology products.
Chugai, based in Tokyo, specializes in prescription pharmaceuticals and
is listed on the 1st section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. As an
important member of the Roche Group, Chugai is actively involved in R&D
activities in Japan and abroad. Specifically, Chugai is working to
develop innovative products which may satisfy the unmet medical needs,
mainly focusing on the oncology area.
In Japan, Chugai’s research
facilities in Gotemba and Kamakura are collaborating to develop new
pharmaceuticals and laboratories in Ukima are conducting research for
technology development for industrial production. Overseas, Chugai
Pharmabody Research based in Singapore is engaged in research focusing
on the generation of novel antibody drugs by utilizing Chugai’s
proprietary innovative antibody engineering technologies. Chugai Pharma
USA and Chugai Pharma Europe are engaged in clinical development
activities in the United States and Europe.
The consolidated
revenue in 2017 of Chugai totalled 534.2 billion yen and the operating
income was 103.2 billion yen (IFRS Core basis).
Additional
information is available on the internet at https://www.chugai-pharm.co.jp/english.
