Chugai Pharmaceutical : Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020.12(IFRS) 0 07/27/2020 | 03:06am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020. 12 (IFRS) Notes: 1. Portions of this report that refer to performance forecasts or any other future events are believed to be reasonable under information available at the time of the forecasts. Actual results may materially differ from these forecasts due to potential risks and uncertainties. Amounts shown in this report are rounded to the nearest 0.1 billion yen. Variance and % are calculated based on the amounts shown. Exchange rates used for each period are as follows. QTR (Yen) Actual* Actual* FY2019 FY2020 1-3 4-6 7-9 10-12 1-3 4-6 7-9 10-12 QTR QTR QTR QTR QTR QTR QTR QTR CHF 110.52 109.66 108.89 109.82 112.61 111.54 EUR 125.17 123.53 119.35 120.35 120.19 118.35 USD 110.18 109.96 107.33 108.72 109.02 107.53 SGD 81.32 80.66 78.05 79.75 78.72 76.15 *Market average exchange rate YTD Actual* Actual* Actual* Assumption FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2020 1-12 1-3 1-6 1-9 1-12 1-3 1-6 1-9 1-12 1-12 Full-year YTD YTD YTD Full-year YTD YTD YTD Full-year Full-year CHF 112.92 110.52 110.09 109.69 109.72 112.61 112.07 110.00 EUR 130.36 125.17 124.34 122.66 122.08 120.19 119.27 121.00 USD 110.45 110.18 110.07 109.15 109.05 109.02 108.28 107.00 SGD 81.87 81.32 80.99 80.00 79.94 78.72 77.42 80.00 *Market average exchange rate Period-end Actual Actual Actual FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 31 Dec. 31 Mar. 30 Jun. 30 Sep. 31 Dec. 31 Mar. 30 Jun. 30 Sep. 31 Dec. CHF 112.03 111.11 110.39 108.93 112.31 112.49 113.07 EUR 126.13 124.15 122.56 118.07 121.93 119.13 120.93 USD 110.28 110.64 107.80 107.94 108.88 107.83 107.57 SGD 80.70 81.56 79.64 78.12 80.72 75.73 77.18 Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS) 1 Reconciliation of IFRS results to Core results (Billions of yen) FY2019 FY2020 1-6 1-6 IFRS results Intangible Others Core results IFRS results Intangible Others Core results assets assets Revenues 320.3 - - 320.3 368.1 - - 368.1 Sales 282.4 - - 282.4 305.7 - - 305.7 Royalties and other operating income 37.9 - - 37.9 62.5 - - 62.5 Cost of sales (128.0) 0.4 - (127.5) (131.8) 0.6 - (131.2) Gross profit 192.3 0.4 - 192.7 236.3 0.6 - 236.9 Operatingexpenses (97.3) 2.6 5.4 (89.2) (95.7) 0.2 2.3 (93.2) Marketing and distribution (35.8) - 2.9 (32.9) (32.8) - 0.5 (32.3) Research and development (51.8) 2.6 1.3 (47.9) (54.9) 0.2 1.8 (52.9) General and administration (9.6) - 1.2 (8.4) (8.0) - 0.0 (8.0) Operating profit 95.1 3.1 5.4 103.5 140.6 0.8 2.3 143.7 Financing costs (0.1) - - (0.1) (0.0) - - (0.0) Other financial income (expense) 0.3 - - 0.3 (0.2) - - (0.2) Other expense (1.5) - - (1.5) (0.9) - - (0.9) Profitbefore taxes 93.8 3.1 5.4 102.3 139.6 0.8 2.3 142.7 Income taxes (24.5) (0.9) (1.6) (27.1) (37.3) (0.2) (0.7) (38.2) Net income 69.3 2.1 3.8 75.1 102.3 0.6 1.6 104.5 Attributable to Chugai shareholders 69.3 2.1 3.8 75.1 102.3 0.6 1.6 104.5 Non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - Core results Chugai discloses its results on a Core basis from 2013 in conjunction with its transition to IFRS. Core results are the results after adjusting non-recurring items recognized by Chugai to IFRS results, and are consistent with the Core concept disclosed by Roche. Core results are used by Chugai as an internal performance indicator, for explaining the status of recurring profits both internally and externally, and as the basis for payment-by-results. The table above shows the reconciliation of IFRS results into Core results. The detail is as below. Intangible assets Amortization （0.6 billion yen in 2019 and 0.7 billion yen in 2020) Impairment （2.5 billion yen in 2019 and 0.1 billion yen in 2020） Others Early retirement incentive program (5.1 billion yen in 2019 and none in 2020) Restructuring expenses （0.3 billion yen in 2019 and 2.3 billion yen in 2020） Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS) 2 IFRS results (QTR) (Billions of yen) Actual Actual FY2019 FY2020 1-3 4-6 7-9 10-12 1-3 Change 4-6 Change 7-9 Change 10-12 Change QTR QTR QTR QTR QTR (%) QTR (%) QTR (%) QTR (%) Revenues 154.3 166.0 188.6 177.3 179.4 +16.3 188.7 +13.7 Sales 137.7 144.7 158.0 148.4 144.5 +4.9 161.1 +11.3 Domestic 99.3 110.7 114.4 113.1 101.9 +2.6 102.7 (7.2) Overseas 38.4 34.0 43.6 35.3 42.6 +10.9 58.4 +71.8 Royalties and other operating income 16.6 21.3 30.5 28.9 34.9 +110.2 27.6 +29.6 Royalty and profit-sharing income 13.7 16.6 18.5 27.7 26.4 +92.7 27.1 +63.3 Other operating income 2.9 4.7 12.0 1.1 8.5 +193.1 0.5 (89.4) Cost of sales (63.9) (64.1) (74.0) (64.1) (61.3) (4.1) (70.6) +10.1 (% of Sales) 46.4 44.3 46.8 43.2 42.4 - 43.8 - Gross profit 90.4 101.9 114.5 113.3 118.2 +30.8 118.1 +15.9 (% of Revenues) 58.6 61.4 60.7 63.9 65.9 - 62.6 - Operating expenses (44.3) (53.0) (48.7) (63.5) (45.7) +3.2 (49.9) (5.8) (% of Revenues) 28.7 31.9 25.8 35.8 25.5 - 26.4 - Marketing and distribution (15.4) (20.4) (18.6) (22.8) (15.8) +2.6 (17.0) (16.7) (% of Revenues) 10.0 12.3 9.9 12.9 8.8 - 9.0 - Research and development (25.1) (26.7) (25.1) (31.0) (26.1) +4.0 (28.8) +7.9 (% of Revenues) 16.3 16.1 13.3 17.5 14.5 - 15.3 - General and administration (3.7) (5.9) (5.1) (9.7) (3.9) +5.4 (4.1) (30.5) (% of Revenues) 2.4 3.6 2.7 5.5 2.2 - 2.2 - Operating profit 46.1 49.0 65.8 49.7 72.4 +57.0 68.2 +39.2 (% of Revenues) 29.9 29.5 34.9 28.0 40.4 - 36.1 - Financing costs (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) 0.0 (0.0) 0.0 Other financial income (expense) 0.2 0.1 (0.3) 0.5 (0.6) - 0.5 +400.0 Other expense (0.8) (0.7) (0.7) (0.9) (0.5) (37.5) (0.3) (57.1) Profit before taxes 45.4 48.4 64.8 49.3 71.2 +56.8 68.4 +41.3 (% of Revenues) 29.4 29.2 34.4 27.8 39.7 - 36.2 - Income taxes (10.4) (14.1) (16.7) (9.2) (19.7) +89.4 (17.6) +24.8 Net income 35.0 34.2 48.1 40.2 51.5 +47.1 50.8 +48.5 (% of Revenues) 22.7 20.6 25.5 22.7 28.7 - 26.9 - Attributable to Chugai shareholders 35.0 34.2 48.1 40.2 51.5 +47.1 50.8 +48.5 Non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - Earnings per share Basic (yen) 21.34 20.84 29.31 24.45 31.37 +47.0 30.89 +48.2 Diluted (yen) 21.30 20.81 29.27 24.42 31.33 +47.1 30.85 +48.2 Other financial income (expense) includes net amount of FX related gains/losses. Effective July 1, 2020, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Chugai") has implemented a three-for-one stock split of its common stock. "Earnings per share (Basic)" and "Earnings per share (Diluted)" are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS) 3 IFRS results (YTD) (Billions of yen) Actual Actual Actual FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 1-12 1-3 1-6 1-9 1-12 1-3 Change 1-6 Change 1-9 Change 1-12 Change YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD (%) YTD (%) YTD (%) YTD (%) Revenues 579.8 154.3 320.3 508.9 686.2 179.4 +16.3 368.1 +14.9 Sales 527.8 137.7 282.4 440.5 588.9 144.5 +4.9 305.7 +8.3 Domestic 399.9 99.3 210.0 324.4 437.6 101.9 +2.6 204.6 (2.6) Overseas 127.9 38.4 72.4 116.0 151.3 42.6 +10.9 101.0 +39.5 Royalties and other operating income 51.9 16.6 37.9 68.4 97.3 34.9 +110.2 62.5 +64.9 Royalty and profit-sharing income 24.1 13.7 30.2 48.8 76.5 26.4 +92.7 53.5 +77.2 Other operating income 27.9 2.9 7.6 19.6 20.8 8.5 +193.1 9.0 +18.4 Cost of sales (262.8) (63.9) (128.0) (202.0) (266.1) (61.3) (4.1) (131.8) +3.0 (% of Sales) 49.8 46.4 45.3 45.9 45.2 42.4 - 43.1 - Gross profit 316.9 90.4 192.3 306.9 420.1 118.2 +30.8 236.3 +22.9 (% of Revenues) 54.7 58.6 60.0 60.3 61.2 65.9 - 64.2 - Operating expenses (192.6) (44.3) (97.3) (146.0) (209.5) (45.7) +3.2 (95.7) (1.6) (% of Revenues) 33.2 28.7 30.4 28.7 30.5 25.5 - 26.0 - Marketing and distribution (73.7) (15.4) (35.8) (54.4) (77.2) (15.8) +2.6 (32.8) (8.4) (% of Revenues) 12.7 10.0 11.2 10.7 11.3 8.8 - 8.9 - Research and development (99.2) (25.1) (51.8) (76.9) (107.9) (26.1) +4.0 (54.9) +6.0 (% of Revenues) 17.1 16.3 16.2 15.1 15.7 14.5 - 14.9 - General and administration (19.7) (3.7) (9.6) (14.7) (24.4) (3.9) +5.4 (8.0) (16.7) (% of Revenues) 3.4 2.4 3.0 2.9 3.6 2.2 - 2.2 - Operating profit 124.3 46.1 95.1 160.9 210.6 72.4 +57.0 140.6 +47.8 (% of Revenues) 21.4 29.9 29.7 31.6 30.7 40.4 - 38.2 - Financing costs (0.1) (0.0) (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) (0.0) 0.0 (0.0) (100.0) Other financial income (expense) 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.5 (0.6) - (0.2) - Other expense (3.2) (0.8) (1.5) (2.2) (3.1) (0.5) (37.5) (0.9) (40.0) Profit before taxes 121.4 45.4 93.8 158.6 207.9 71.2 +56.8 139.6 +48.8 (% of Revenues) 20.9 29.4 29.3 31.2 30.3 39.7 - 37.9 - Income taxes (28.4) (10.4) (24.5) (41.2) (50.3) (19.7) +89.4 (37.3) +52.2 Net income 93.1 35.0 69.3 117.4 157.6 51.5 +47.1 102.3 +47.6 (% of Revenues) 16.1 22.7 21.6 23.1 23.0 28.7 - 27.8 - Attributable to Chugai shareholders 92.5 35.0 69.3 117.4 157.6 51.5 +47.1 102.3 +47.6 Non-controlling interests 0.6 - - - - - - - - Earnings per share Basic (yen) 56.36 21.34 42.18 71.49 95.95 31.37 +47.0 62.26 +47.6 Diluted (yen) 56.27 21.30 42.12 71.39 95.81 31.33 +47.1 62.18 +47.6 Other financial income (expense) includes net amount of FX related gains/losses. Effective July 1, 2020, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Chugai") has implemented a three-for-one stock split of its common stock. "Earnings per share (Basic)" and "Earnings per share (Diluted)" are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS) 4 Core results (QTR) (Billions of yen) Actual Actual FY2019 FY2020 1-3 4-6 7-9 10-12 1-3 Change 4-6 Change 7-9 Change 10-12 Change QTR QTR QTR QTR QTR (%) QTR (%) QTR (%) QTR (%) Revenues 154.3 166.0 188.6 177.3 179.4 +16.3 188.7 +13.7 Sales 137.7 144.7 158.0 148.4 144.5 +4.9 161.1 +11.3 Domestic 99.3 110.7 114.4 113.1 101.9 +2.6 102.7 (7.2) Overseas 38.4 34.0 43.6 35.3 42.6 +10.9 58.4 +71.8 Royalties and other operating income 16.6 21.3 30.5 28.9 34.9 +110.2 27.6 +29.6 Royalty and profit-sharing income 13.7 16.6 18.5 27.7 26.4 +92.7 27.1 +63.3 Other operating income 2.9 4.7 12.0 1.1 8.5 +193.1 0.5 (89.4) Cost of sales (63.7) (63.9) (73.8) (63.8) (61.0) (4.2) (70.3) +10.0 (% of Sales) 46.3 44.2 46.7 43.0 42.2 - 43.6 - Gross profit 90.6 102.1 114.8 113.5 118.5 +30.8 118.4 +16.0 (% of Revenues) 58.7 61.5 60.9 64.0 66.1 - 62.7 - Operating expenses (42.7) (46.5) (47.3) (59.7) (44.4) +4.0 (48.8) +4.9 (% of Revenues) 27.7 28.0 25.1 33.7 24.7 - 25.9 - Marketing and distribution (15.4) (17.5) (18.0) (22.5) (15.5) +0.6 (16.8) (4.0) (% of Revenues) 10.0 10.5 9.5 12.7 8.6 - 8.9 - Research and development (23.6) (24.3) (24.2) (30.0) (25.0) +5.9 (27.9) +14.8 (% of Revenues) 15.3 14.6 12.8 16.9 13.9 - 14.8 - General and administration (3.7) (4.7) (5.1) (7.1) (3.9) +5.4 (4.1) (12.8) (% of Revenues) 2.4 2.8 2.7 4.0 2.2 - 2.2 - Operating profit 47.9 55.7 67.5 53.8 74.1 +54.7 69.7 +25.1 (% of Revenues) 31.0 33.6 35.8 30.3 41.3 - 36.9 - Financing costs (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) (0.0) 0.0 (0.0) 0.0 Other financial income (expense) 0.2 0.1 (0.3) 0.5 (0.6) - 0.5 +400.0 Other expense (0.8) (0.7) (0.7) (0.9) (0.5) (37.5) (0.3) (57.1) Profit before taxes 47.2 55.1 66.5 53.4 72.9 +54.4 69.8 +26.7 (% of Revenues) 30.6 33.2 35.3 30.1 40.6 - 37.0 - Income taxes (10.9) (16.2) (17.2) (10.3) (20.2) +85.3 (18.0) +11.1 Net income 36.3 38.9 49.3 43.2 52.7 +45.2 51.8 +33.2 (% of Revenues) 23.5 23.4 26.1 24.4 29.4 - 27.5 - Attributable to Chugai shareholders 36.3 38.9 49.3 43.2 52.7 +45.2 51.8 +33.2 Non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - Core earnings per share (diluted) (yen) 22.05 23.65 29.98 26.25 32.04 +45.3 31.47 +33.1 Please see page 1 "Reconciliation of IFRS results to Core results" for the detail of the adjustments. Core earnings per share (diluted) (yen) : Net income attributable to Chugai shareholders / Weighted average number of shares in issue used to calculate diluted earnings per share. Other financial income (expense) includes net amount of FX related gains/losses. Effective July 1, 2020, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Chugai") has implemented a three-for-one stock split of its common stock. Core EPS is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS) 5 Core results (YTD) (Billions of yen) Forecast Actual Actual Actual (Jan 30ｔｈ announced) FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2020 1-12 1-3 1-6 1-9 1-12 1-3 Change 1-6 Change 1-9 Change 1-12 Change 1-12 Change YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD (%) YTD (%) YTD (%) YTD (%) YTD (%) Revenues 579.8 154.3 320.3 508.9 686.2 179.4 +16.3 368.1 +14.9 740.0 +7.8 Sales 527.8 137.7 282.4 440.5 588.9 144.5 +4.9 305.7 +8.3 580.0 (1.5) Domestic 399.9 99.3 210.0 324.4 437.6 101.9 +2.6 204.6 (2.6) 411.6 (5.9) Overseas 127.9 38.4 72.4 116.0 151.3 42.6 +10.9 101.0 +39.5 168.4 +11.3 Royalties and other operating income 51.9 16.6 37.9 68.4 97.3 34.9 +110.2 62.5 +64.9 160.0 +64.4 Royalty and profit-sharing income 24.1 13.7 30.2 48.8 76.5 26.4 +92.7 53.5 +77.2 141.0 +84.3 Other operating income 27.9 2.9 7.6 19.6 20.8 8.5 +193.1 9.0 +18.4 19.0 (8.7) Cost of sales (261.9) (63.7) (127.5) (201.3) (265.1) (61.0) (4.2) (131.2) +2.9 (252.0) (4.9) (% of Sales) 49.6 46.3 45.1 45.7 45.0 42.2 - 42.9 - 43.4 - Gross profit 317.9 90.6 192.7 307.5 421.1 118.5 +30.8 236.9 +22.9 488.0 +15.9 (% of Revenues) 54.8 58.7 60.2 60.4 61.4 66.1 - 64.4 - 65.9 - Operating expenses (187.6) (42.7) (89.2) (136.5) (196.2) (44.4) +4.0 (93.2) +4.5 (213.0) +8.6 (% of Revenues) 32.4 27.7 27.8 26.8 28.6 24.7 - 25.3 - 28.8 - Marketing and distribution (73.7) (15.4) (32.9) (51.0) (73.5) (15.5) +0.6 (32.3) (1.8) (% of Revenues) 12.7 10.0 10.3 10.0 10.7 8.6 - 8.8 - Research and development (94.2) (23.6) (47.9) (72.0) (102.1) (25.0) +5.9 (52.9) +10.4 (115.0) +12.6 (% of Revenues) 16.2 15.3 15.0 14.1 14.9 13.9 - 14.4 - 15.5 - General and administration (19.7) (3.7) (8.4) (13.5) (20.6) (3.9) +5.4 (8.0) (4.8) (% of Revenues) 3.4 2.4 2.6 2.7 3.0 2.2 - 2.2 - Operating profit 130.3 47.9 103.5 171.1 224.9 74.1 +54.7 143.7 +38.8 275.0 +22.3 (% of Revenues) 22.5 31.0 32.3 33.6 32.8 41.3 - 39.0 - 37.2 - Financing costs (0.1) (0.0) (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) (0.0) 0.0 (0.0) (100.0) Other financial income (expense) 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.5 (0.6) - (0.2) - Other expense (3.2) (0.8) (1.5) (2.2) (3.1) (0.5) (37.5) (0.9) (40.0) Profit before taxes 127.5 47.2 102.3 168.8 222.2 72.9 +54.4 142.7 +39.5 (% of Revenues) 22.0 30.6 31.9 33.2 32.4 40.6 - 38.8 - Income taxes (30.2) (10.9) (27.1) (44.3) (54.6) (20.2) +85.3 (38.2) +41.0 Net income 97.3 36.3 75.1 124.5 167.6 52.7 +45.2 104.5 +39.1 201.0 +19.9 (% of Revenues) 16.8 23.5 23.4 24.5 24.4 29.4 - 28.4 - 27.2 - Attributable to Chugai shareholders 96.7 36.3 75.1 124.5 167.6 52.7 +45.2 104.5 +39.1 Non-controlling interests 0.6 - - - - - - - - Weighted average number of shares in issue used to calculate diluted earnings per share 1,644 1,644 1,644 1,644 1,645 1,645 0.0 1,645 0.0 (Millions of shares) Core earnings per share (diluted) (yen) 58.81 22.05 45.70 75.69 101.93 32.04 +45.3 63.51 +39.0 122.00 +19.7 Core payout ratio (%) 48.7 45.8 41.0 - Dividend per share (Full year) (yen) 86 140 - - Dividend per share (Year end) (yen) 55 92 25 - Dividend per share (Half year) (yen) 31 48 75 75 - Please see page 1 "Reconciliation of IFRS results to Core results" for the detail of the adjustments. Core earnings per share (diluted) (yen) : Net income attributable to Chugai shareholders / Weighted average number of shares in issue used to calculate diluted earnings per share. Other financial income (expense) includes net amount of FX related gains/losses. Effective July 1, 2020, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Chugai") has implemented a three-for-one stock split of its common stock. Core EPS is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented. The dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 and the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020 presents the amount prior to the stock split. The full-year dividends per share forecast is not stated because the amounts cannot be simply combined due to the implementation of the stock split. When calculated based on the assumption of no stock split, the year-end dividend is ¥75 and the full-year dividend per share is ¥150. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS) 6 Statements of revenues (QTR) (Billions of yen) Actual Actual FY2019 FY2020 1-3 4-6 7-9 10-12 1-3 Change 4-6 Change 7-9 Change 10-12 Change QTR QTR QTR QTR QTR (%) QTR (%) QTR (%) QTR (%) Sales 137.7 144.7 158.0 148.4 144.5 +4.9 161.1 +11.3 Domestic 99.3 110.7 114.4 113.1 101.9 +2.6 102.7 (7.2) Oncology 52.0 62.5 65.1 60.8 54.7 +5.2 57.5 (8.0) Avastin 21.4 25.3 26.3 22.6 20.4 (4.7) 20.4 (19.4) Tecentriq 3.7 4.6 5.5 6.9 7.8 +110.8 8.8 +91.3 Perjeta 5.6 7.6 8.8 8.7 8.3 +48.2 8.4 +10.5 Alecensa 4.9 6.2 6.1 5.8 5.6 +14.3 6.6 +6.5 Herceptin 6.2 7.4 6.8 6.4 4.5 (27.4) 4.1 (44.6) Kadcyla 2.0 2.4 2.4 2.2 2.1 +5.0 2.5 +4.2 Rituxan 3.1 3.3 2.8 2.7 1.9 (38.7) 1.8 (45.5) Gazyva 0.6 0.9 1.0 1.1 1.0 +66.7 1.0 +11.1 Xeloda 2.4 2.3 1.8 1.6 1.1 (54.2) 0.9 (60.9) Rozlytrek - - 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.1 - Other products 2.1 2.7 3.6 2.9 2.0 (4.8) 2.8 +3.7 Bone and joint diseases 24.2 27.9 28.5 27.9 24.9 +2.9 25.6 (8.2) Actemra 9.0 10.8 11.2 10.8 9.5 +5.6 9.7 (10.2) Edirol 8.0 9.3 9.8 9.6 8.8 +10.0 9.5 +2.2 Bonviva 2.3 2.5 2.4 2.4 2.1 (8.7) 2.1 (16.0) Other products 4.9 5.3 5.0 5.0 4.5 (8.2) 4.3 (18.9) Renal diseases 7.9 9.3 8.7 8.7 6.7 (15.2) 7.0 (24.7) Mircera 5.0 6.0 5.6 5.6 4.2 (16.0) 4.3 (28.3) Oxarol 1.6 1.8 1.7 1.8 1.4 (12.5) 1.6 (11.1) Other products 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.1 (15.4) 1.1 (21.4) Others 15.2 11.0 12.1 15.7 15.5 +2.0 12.7 +15.5 Hemlibra 2.7 6.3 7.8 8.4 7.9 +192.6 8.2 +30.2 CellCept 2.2 2.5 2.3 2.4 2.2 0.0 2.3 (8.0) Tamiflu(Ordinary use) 4.7 0.1 (0.2) 2.7 0.6 (87.2) - - Tamiflu(Govt. stockpiles etc.) 3.2 - 0.1 - 2.6 (18.8) - - Foundation Medicine - 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.6 - 0.6 - Other products 2.5 2.2 2.1 1.9 1.6 (36.0) 1.5 (31.8) Overseas 38.4 34.0 43.6 35.3 42.6 +10.9 58.4 +71.8 Actemra 25.3 18.2 23.7 21.1 24.1 (4.7) 36.5 +100.5 To Roche 24.9 17.7 23.2 20.6 23.5 (5.6) 35.9 +102.8 Alecensa 8.4 11.5 14.8 10.6 6.2 (26.2) 10.7 (7.0) To Roche 8.2 11.2 14.7 10.4 5.9 (28.0) 10.3 (8.0) Hemlibra 0.7 0.9 1.5 0.5 8.6 +1,128.6 7.9 +777.8 To Roche 0.7 0.9 1.5 0.2 8.2 +1,071.4 7.5 +733.3 Neutrogin 2.5 2.5 2.6 2.4 2.5 0.0 2.0 (20.0) Enspryng - - - - 0.1 - 0.3 - Other products 1.4 1.0 1.0 0.8 1.1 (21.4) 1.1 +10.0 Royalties and other operating income 16.6 21.3 30.5 28.9 34.9 +110.2 27.6 +29.6 Royalty and profit-sharing income 13.7 16.6 18.5 27.7 26.4 +92.7 27.1 +63.3 Other operating income 2.9 4.7 12.0 1.1 8.5 +193.1 0.5 (89.4) Revenues 154.3 166.0 188.6 177.3 179.4 +16.3 188.7 +13.7 Domestic 99.3 111.8 118.7 114.2 109.5 +10.3 102.7 (8.1) Overseas 55.0 54.2 69.9 63.2 69.9 +27.1 86.0 +58.7 Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS) 7 Statements of revenues (YTD) (Billions of yen) Forecast Actual Actual Actual (Jan 30th announced) FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2020 1-12 1-3 1-6 1-9 1-12 1-3 Change 1-6 Change 1-9 Change 1-12 Change 1-12 Change YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD (%) YTD (%) YTD (%) YTD (%) YTD (%) Sales 527.8 137.7 282.4 440.5 588.9 144.5 +4.9 305.7 +8.3 580.0 (1.5) Domestic 399.9 99.3 210.0 324.4 437.6 101.9 +2.6 204.6 (2.6) 411.6 (5.9) Oncology 225.7 52.0 114.6 179.7 240.5 54.7 +5.2 112.2 (2.1) 228.8 (4.9) Avastin 95.6 21.4 46.7 73.0 95.6 20.4 (4.7) 40.7 (12.8) 73.3 (23.3) Tecentriq 9.1 3.7 8.2 13.7 20.6 7.8 +110.8 16.6 +102.4 44.6 +116.5 Perjeta 16.1 5.6 13.2 22.0 30.7 8.3 +48.2 16.7 +26.5 28.8 (6.2) Alecensa 20.6 4.9 11.1 17.2 23.0 5.6 +14.3 12.3 +10.8 24.8 +7.8 Herceptin 28.1 6.2 13.6 20.3 26.7 4.5 (27.4) 8.6 (36.8) 19.2 (28.1) Kadcyla 8.5 2.0 4.4 6.8 9.0 2.1 +5.0 4.6 +4.5 11.7 +30.0 Rituxan 21.3 3.1 6.4 9.2 11.9 1.9 (38.7) 3.7 (42.2) 6.3 (47.1) Gazyva 0.6 0.6 1.5 2.5 3.6 1.0 +66.7 2.1 +40.0 5.4 +50.0 Xeloda 12.5 2.4 4.7 6.4 8.0 1.1 (54.2) 2.0 (57.4) 3.1 (61.3) Rozlytrek - - - 0.0 0.0 0.0 - 0.1 - 1.0 - Other products 13.2 2.1 4.8 8.4 11.3 2.0 (4.8) 4.9 +2.1 10.5 (7.1) Bone and joint diseases 100.5 24.2 52.0 80.5 108.4 24.9 +2.9 50.5 (2.9) 90.1 (16.9) Actemra 38.2 9.0 19.8 31.0 41.8 9.5 +5.6 19.1 (3.5) 38.2 (8.6) Edirol 32.9 8.0 17.3 27.1 36.7 8.8 +10.0 18.3 +5.8 26.1 (28.9) Bonviva 9.4 2.3 4.8 7.2 9.7 2.1 (8.7) 4.2 (12.5) 9.7 0.0 Other products 20.1 4.9 10.2 15.2 20.2 4.5 (8.2) 8.8 (13.7) 16.0 (20.8) Renal diseases 36.3 7.9 17.2 25.9 34.6 6.7 (15.2) 13.7 (20.3) 24.7 (28.6) Mircera 23.1 5.0 11.0 16.6 22.2 4.2 (16.0) 8.5 (22.7) 15.4 (30.6) Oxarol 7.3 1.6 3.4 5.2 6.9 1.4 (12.5) 3.1 (8.8) 5.2 (24.6) Other products 5.9 1.3 2.7 4.1 5.4 1.1 (15.4) 2.2 (18.5) 4.1 (24.1) Others 37.5 15.2 26.2 38.4 54.1 15.5 +2.0 28.2 +7.6 68.0 +25.7 Hemlibra 3.0 2.7 9.0 16.8 25.2 7.9 +192.6 16.1 +78.9 42.1 +67.1 CellCept 9.0 2.2 4.6 6.9 9.3 2.2 0.0 4.5 (2.2) 8.4 (9.7) Tamiflu(Ordinary use) 10.1 4.7 4.8 4.7 7.4 0.6 (87.2) 0.7 (85.4) 3.4 (54.1) Tamiflu(Govt. stockpiles etc.) 0.5 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 2.6 (18.8) 2.6 (18.8) 3.2 0.0 Foundation Medicine - - 0.0 0.1 0.4 0.6 - 1.2 - 4.5 +1,025.0 Other products 14.9 2.5 4.6 6.7 8.6 1.6 (36.0) 3.1 (32.6) 6.5 (24.4) Overseas 127.9 38.4 72.4 116.0 151.3 42.6 +10.9 101.0 +39.5 168.4 +11.3 Actemra 80.6 25.3 43.5 67.2 88.3 24.1 (4.7) 60.6 +39.3 90.8 +2.8 To Roche 78.7 24.9 42.6 65.8 86.5 23.5 (5.6) 59.4 +39.4 88.8 +2.7 Alecensa 29.5 8.4 19.9 34.8 45.3 6.2 (26.2) 16.8 (15.6) 39.0 (13.9) To Roche 28.9 8.2 19.4 34.1 44.6 5.9 (28.0) 16.2 (16.5) 37.8 (15.2) Hemlibra 2.3 0.7 1.6 3.1 3.6 8.6 +1,128.6 16.4 +925.0 23.9 +563.9 To Roche 2.3 0.7 1.6 3.1 3.3 8.2 +1,071.4 15.7 +881.3 23.0 +597.0 Neutrogin 11.1 2.5 5.0 7.6 9.9 2.5 0.0 4.5 (10.0) 9.1 (8.1) Enspryng - - - - - 0.1 - 0.4 - 1.6 - Other products 4.4 1.4 2.4 3.4 4.2 1.1 (21.4) 2.2 (8.3) 4.0 (4.8) Royalties and other operating income 51.9 16.6 37.9 68.4 97.3 34.9 +110.2 62.5 +64.9 160.0 +64.4 Royalty and profit-sharing income 24.1 13.7 30.2 48.8 76.5 26.4 +92.7 53.5 +77.2 141.0 +84.3 Other operating income 27.9 2.9 7.6 19.6 20.8 8.5 +193.1 9.0 +18.4 19.0 (8.7) Revenues 579.8 154.3 320.3 508.9 686.2 179.4 +16.3 368.1 +14.9 740.0 +7.8 Domestic 421.5 99.3 211.2 329.9 444.0 109.5 +10.3 212.2 +0.5 421.3 (5.1) Overseas 158.3 55.0 109.1 179.0 242.2 69.9 +27.1 155.9 +42.9 318.6 +31.5 Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS) 8 Financial position (Billions of yen) Actual Actual Actual FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 Jun. 30 Sep. 30 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 vs. Mar. 31, 2018 vs. Dec. 31, 2018 Jun. 30 vs. Jun. 30, 2018 vs. Dec. 31, 2018 Sep. 30 vs. Sep. 30, 2018 vs. Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31 vs. Dec. 31, 2018 Trade accounts receivable 150.8 149.6 154.9 161.3 139.6 150.1 0.5 10.5 169.2 14.3 29.6 Inventories 159.4 168.7 167.7 169.0 168.1 174.4 5.7 6.3 172.0 4.3 3.9 Trade accounts payable (35.9) (54.9) (44.8) (55.0) (47.7) (51.3) 3.6 (3.6) (44.7) 0.1 3.0 Other net working capital (39.1) (19.1) (33.1) (35.8) (22.9) (21.5) (2.4) 1.4 8.5 41.6 31.4 Net working capital 235.1 244.3 244.6 239.4 237.2 251.6 7.3 14.4 305.0 60.4 67.8 Property, plant and equipment 222.4 222.1 243.8 247.9 255.6 277.4 55.3 21.8 275.3 31.5 19.7 Right-of-use assets - 12.5 11.5 10.4 9.7 8.4 (4.1) (1.3) 7.7 (3.8) (2.0) Intangible assets 22.7 21.9 22.4 22.4 23.5 23.8 1.9 0.3 24.0 1.6 0.5 Other long-term assets - net 25.1 27.9 27.7 28.0 21.0 24.9 (3.0) 3.9 24.4 (3.3) 3.4 Long-term net operating assets 270.1 284.3 305.5 308.7 309.8 334.5 50.2 24.7 331.3 25.8 21.5 Net operating assets 505.3 528.6 550.1 548.2 547.0 586.1 57.5 39.1 636.3 86.2 89.3 Debt (0.2) - - - - - - - - - - Marketable securities 102.5 111.5 111.9 109.1 129.1 134.0 22.5 4.9 94.1 (17.8) (35.0) Cash and cash equivalents 146.9 125.8 149.2 177.0 203.9 138.7 12.9 (65.2) 196.6 47.4 (7.3) Net cash 249.2 237.4 261.0 286.2 333.1 272.7 35.3 (60.4) 290.7 29.7 (42.4) Other non-operating assets - net 2.1 (5.5) (18.9) (21.2) (26.1) (4.7) 0.8 21.4 (21.1) (2.2) 5.0 Net non-operating assets 251.3 231.8 242.1 265.0 307.0 268.0 36.2 (39.0) 269.6 27.5 (37.4) Total net assets 756.5 760.5 792.2 813.1 854.0 854.1 93.6 0.1 905.9 113.7 51.9 Total net assets Total assets 919.5 932.2 986.6 1,025.3 1,058.9 1,045.6 113.4 (13.3) 1,072.1 85.5 13.2 Total liabilities (163.0) (171.8) (194.5) (212.2) (204.9) (191.5) (19.7) 13.4 (166.2) 28.3 38.7 Attributable to Chugai shareholders 755.9 760.5 792.2 813.1 854.0 854.1 93.6 0.1 905.9 113.7 51.9 Non-controlling interests 0.7 - - - - - - - - - - Trade accounts receivable: trade receivable and notes receivable Trade accounts payable: trade payable and notes payable Other net working capital: accrued receivable (other receivable), accrued payable (other payable), accrued expenses (other current liabilities) etc. Other long-termassets-net:long-term prepaid expenses, long-term provisions etc. Other non-operatingassets-net: deferred income tax assets, current income tax liabilities etc. Net operating assets (NOA) and Net assets: The consolidated balance sheet has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards (IAS) No. 1, "Presentation of Financial Statements." On the other hand, Net operating assets (NOA) and Net assets are a reconfiguration of the consolidated balance sheet as internal indicators and are identical to the indicators disclosed by Roche. Furthermore, no items from Net operating assets (NOA) and Net assets of IFRS have been excluded, as the Core results concept only applies to the income statement. Net operating assets (NOA): Net operating assets allow for an assessment of the Group's operating performance of the business independently from financing and tax activities. Net operating assets are calculated as net working capital, long-term net operating assets that includes property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, intangible assets etc. minus provisions. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS) 9 Cash flows (Billions of yen) Actual Actual Actual FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 1-12 1-3 1-6 1-9 1-12 1-3 1-6 1-9 1-12 YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD Operating profit - IFRS basis 124.3 46.1 95.1 160.9 210.6 72.4 140.6 Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment 14.6 3.7 8.8 13.9 19.0 5.2 10.5 Depreciation and impairment of right-of-use assets - 1.5 3.0 4.6 6.0 1.5 2.8 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 6.8 2.1 3.7 4.4 5.3 0.9 1.6 Other cash adjustment on operating profit 1.6 0.8 1.7 3.1 4.3 1.1 2.0 Operating profit, net of operating cash adjustments 147.4 54.1 112.3 186.8 245.2 81.0 157.6 (Increase) decrease in trade accounts receivable (2.4) 1.2 (4.2) (10.6) 11.1 (10.5) (29.5) (Increase) decrease in inventories 14.2 (9.5) (8.7) (10.4) (9.0) (6.8) 3.6 Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable (2.4) 18.9 9.0 19.3 11.8 3.7 (3.0) Change in other net working capital etc. (4.8) (13.2) (23.2) (19.8) (7.7) (21.2) (32.4) Total (increase) decrease in net working capital etc. 4.5 (2.5) (27.1) (21.5) 6.2 (34.8) (61.4) Investment in property, plant and equipment (71.8) (7.4) (10.1) (21.1) (53.0) (11.1) (40.6) Lease liabilities paid - (2.2) (4.5) (6.6) (8.9) (2.1) (4.2) Investment in intangible assets (5.9) (3.8) (5.4) (6.5) (8.2) (1.2) (2.3) Operating free cash flows 74.3 38.3 65.3 131.0 181.4 31.8 49.0 as % of revenues 12.8% 24.8% 20.4% 25.7% 26.4% 17.7% 13.3% Treasury activities (interest income/expenses, foreign exchange gains/losses etc.) 4.3 0.1 (0.8) 2.8 (0.9) 0.6 2.2 Settlement for transfer pricing taxation (3.2) (0.8) (1.5) (2.2) (3.1) (0.5) (0.9) Tax paid (31.6) (17.8) (18.2) (34.5) (34.8) (41.0) (41.9) Free cash flows 43.7 19.7 44.7 97.1 142.6 (9.1) 8.4 Dividends paid (35.8) (29.9) (30.1) (56.2) (56.4) (50.1) (50.4) Transaction in own equity instruments 1.0 0.2 0.4 0.5 0.7 0.3 0.3 Purchase of non-controlling interests - (1.7) (2.3) (2.3) (2.3) - - Net effect of currency translation on net cash (2.5) (0.2) (0.8) (2.1) (0.8) (1.4) (0.8) Net change in net cash 6.4 (11.8) 11.8 37.0 83.9 (60.4) (42.4) Other cash adjustment on operating profit: adjustments for all non-cash income and expense items other than amortization expenses and impairment included in operating profit (such as loss on inventory differences, reserve for doubtful accounts, stock option expenses, loss on asset retirement, and increase/decrease in reserves) as well as all non-operating income and expense cash flows relating to net operating assets (NOA) (including proceeds from the sales of assets and reserve payments. Operating free cash flow (Operating FCF): pretax cash flow after adjusting changes in working capital and operating investments in assets (tangible and intangible) to "operating profit, net of operating cash adjustments," which shows the company's cash generation ability from operating activities. Free cash flow (FCF): the ability to generate net cash from a management perspective after deducting tax, dividends, and other payments from operating FCF. Net change in net cash: dividends paid, increases and decreases in marketable securities and interest-bearing debt、changes in equity are included. The concepts of operating profit, operating FCF and Net operating assets (NOA) presented in the previous page are mutually consistent. Free cash flow (FCF): The consolidated statement of cash flows has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) No. 7, "Statement of Cash Flows." FCF is a reconfiguration of the consolidated statement of cash flows as internal indicators and is identical to the indicators disclosed by Roche. Furthermore, no items from FCF have been excluded, as the Core results concept only applies to the income statement. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS) 10 Key Performance indicators Actual Actual Actual Forecast (Jan 30th announced) 2018 2019 2020 2020 1-12 1-3 1-6 1-9 1-12 1-3 1-6 1-9 1-12 1-12 Units As of Dec. 31 As of Mar. 31 As of Jun. 30 As of Sep. 30 As of Dec. 31 As of Mar. 31 As of Jun. 30 As of Sep. 30 As of Dec. 31 As of Dec. 31 Total indicator Core return on invested capital (Core ROIC) % 21.2 7.0 14.3 23.7 31.9 9.5 17.8 Return on invested capital (ROIC) % 20.3 6.8 13.2 22.4 30.1 9.3 17.5 Ratio of profit to total assets (ROA) % 10.5 3.8 7.2 12.0 15.8 4.9 9.6 Ratio of equity attributable to % 82.2 81.6 80.3 79.3 80.6 81.7 84.5 Chugai shareholders Ratio of equity attributable to % 379.7 446.8 390.6 448.5 521.2 654.7 883.9 Chugai shareholders (stock price base) Price book value ratio（PBR) times 4.6 5.5 4.9 5.7 6.5 8.0 10.5 Ratio of net income to equity attributable to % 12.8 4.6 8.9 15.0 19.6 6.0 11.6 Chugai shareholders (ROE) Margin indicator ROS % 22.5 31.0 32.3 33.6 32.8 41.3 39.0 37.2 COS ratio（vs. Prod. sales） % 49.6 46.3 45.1 45.7 45.0 42.2 42.9 43.4 M&D cost ratio % 12.7 10.0 10.3 10.0 10.7 8.6 8.8 R&D cost ratio % 16.2 15.3 15.0 14.1 14.9 13.9 14.4 15.5 G&A cost ratio % 3.4 2.4 2.6 2.7 3.0 2.2 2.2 Turn over indicator Total asset turnorver % 65.4 16.5 33.4 51.9 68.9 17.1 34.5 Working capital turnover % 122.6 29.4 59.9 95.3 128.7 31.7 62.2 Inventory turnover Months 7.3 7.9 7.9 7.5 7.6 8.5 7.8 Receivables turnover Months 3.4 3.3 3.3 3.3 2.8 3.1 3.3 Payables turnover Months 1.6 2.6 2.1 2.5 2.2 2.5 2.0 Fixed asset turnover % 264.9 59.8 119.1 188.2 250.0 60.0 123.6 PP&E turnover % 294.3 69.5 137.5 216.5 287.3 67.3 138.7 intangible assets turnover % 2,648.9 692.3 1,419.3 2,256.5 2,968.0 757.7 1,548.1 Dividend / per stock indicator Dividends per share (Half year) Yen 31 48 75 75 Dividends per share (Year end) Yen 55 92 25 Dividends per share (Full year) Yen 86 140 - Core earnings per share (diluted) Yen 58.81 22.05 45.70 75.69 101.93 32.04 63.51 122.00 Core payout ratio (%) % 48.7 45.8 41.0 Equity per share attributable Yen 460.42 463.15 482.38 495.10 519.91 519.90 551.13 to Chugai shareholders (BPS) Ratio of dividends to equity attributable to % 6.5 9.5 Chugai shareholders (DOE) Cashflow indicator Cash conversion cycle（CCC） Months 9.1 8.6 9.1 8.4 8.3 9.1 9.1 Net cash turnover period Months 5.2 4.6 4.9 5.1 5.8 4.6 4.7 Number of employees 7,432 7,411 7,531 7,384 7,394 7,400 7,536 Investment on property, plant and equipment Billions of yen 71.8 3.7 30.8 40.4 54.0 27.3 38.7 72.5 Depreciation Billions of yen 14.6 3.7 7.6 12.7 17.8 5.2 10.5 21.0 Investment on intangible assets Billions of yen 8.5 1.2 3.5 4.1 6.1 1.1 2.1 Amortization Billions of yen 2.0 0.6 1.2 1.9 2.6 0.7 1.5 Core ROIC：Core net operting profit after taxes / Net operating assets (Core ROIC is calculated by using Core Income taxes) ROIC: Net operating profit after taxes / Net operating assets (Net operating profit after taxes = Operating profit - income taxes) ROA: Net income / total assets, ROE: Net income attributable for Chugai shareholders / Equity attributable to Chugai shareholders Total asset turnorver: Revenues / Total asset, CCC：[Trade accounts receivable/Sales＋（Inventories - Trade accounts payable）/Cost of sales]* passed months Net cash turnover period：Net cash/Revenue* passed months Core ROIC, ROIC, ROA, ROE, total asset turnover, working capital turnover, fixed asset turnover, PP&E turnover, and intangible assets turnover are not annualized The Adjusted figures are used for calculating average NOA for Core ROIC and ROIC Effective July 1, 2020, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Chugai") has implemented a three-for-one stock split of its common stock. The dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 and the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020 presents the amount prior to the stock split. The full-year dividends per share forecast is not stated because the amounts cannot be simply combined due to the implementation of the stock split. When calculated based on the assumption of no stock split, the year-end dividend is ¥75 and the full-year dividend per share is ¥150. Core EPS, BPS are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020 (IFRS) 11 Development pipeline (as of July 27, 2020) Indication Stage Generic name Origin Development code Product name Overseas name Mode of Action # Additional indication (Date) Dosage form (Collaborator) Oncology RG6268 Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Approved entrectinib Roche/Nerviano Medical ROS1/TRK inhibitor # (20/02) Rozlytrek Sciences Oral RG7446 Hepatocellular carcinoma Filed atezolizumab Roche Engineered anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody # (20/02) Tecentriq Tecentriq Injection NSCLC (adjuvant) Phase III # NSCLC (neoadjuvant) Phase III # Urothelial carcinoma Phase III # Renal cell carcinoma (adjuvant) Phase III # Early breast cancer Phase III # Ovarian cancer Phase III # Hepatocellular carcinoma (adjuvant) Phase III # Head and neck carcinoma (adjuvant) Phase III # Renal cell carcinoma Development # discontinued RG3502 Breast cancer (adjuvant) Filed trastuzumab emtansine Roche Anti-HER2 antibody-tubulin polymerization # (19/08) Kadcyla Kadcyla inhibitor conjugate Injection RG435 Hepatocellular carcinoma Filed bevacizumab Roche Anti-VEGF (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor) # (20/02) Avastin Avastin humanized monoclonal antibody (in combination with Injection RG7446) Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020 (IFRS) 12 Indication Stage Generic name Origin Development code Product name Overseas name Mode of Action # Additional indication (Date) Dosage form (Collaborator) Hepatocellular carcinoma (adjuvant) Phase III # (in combination with RG7446) Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) Phase III # (in combination with RG7446) Renal cell carcinoma Development # discontinued (in combination with RG7446) RG7596 Relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell Filed polatuzumab vedotin Roche/Seattle Genetics Anti-CD79bantibody-drug conjugate lymphoma (DLBCL) (20/06) Polivy Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Phase III Injection (DLBCL) RG7440 Prostate cancer Phase III ipatasertib Roche/Array BioPharma AKT inhibitor Oral Breast cancer Phase III RG6264 Breast cancer Phase III trastuzumab/pertuzumab Roche Anti-HER2 humanized monoclonal antibody/ (Fixed-dose combination, subcutaneous Herceptin/Perjeta Herceptin/Perjeta HER2 dimerization inhibitory humanized injection) Injection monoclonal antibody AF802 / RG7853 NSCLC (adjuvant) Phase III alectinib In-house ALK inhibitor # Alecensa Alecensa Oral (Roche) RG6058 SCLC Phase III tiragolumab Roche Anti-TIGIT human monoclonal antibody Injection NSCLC Phase III OBP-301 Esophageal cancer Phase II Oncolys BioPharma Oncolytic type 5 adenovirus Injection GC33 Hepatocellular carcinoma Phase I codrituzumab In-house Anti-Glypican-3 humanized monoclonal antibody Injection Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020 (IFRS) 13 Indication Stage Generic name Origin Development code Product name Overseas name Mode of Action # Additional indication (Date) Dosage form (Collaborator) ERY974 Solid tumors Phase I In-house Anti-Glypican-3/CD3 bispecific antibody Injection RG7421 Solid tumors Phase I cobimetinib Roche/Exelixis MEK inhibitor Cotellic Oral RG7802 Solid tumors Phase I cibisatamab Roche Anti-CEA/CD3 bispecific antibody Injection RG7828 Hematologic tumors Phase I mosunetuzumab Roche Anti-CD20/CD3 bispecific antibody Injection RG6026 Hematologic tumors Phase I glofitamab Roche Anti-CD20/CD3 bispecific antibody Injection RG7461 Solid tumors Phase I Roche Anti-FAP humanized antibody-engineeredIL-2 variant fusion protein Injection AMY109 Solid tumors Phase I In-house ‒ Injection STA551 Solid tumors Phase I In-house ‒ Injection RG6171 Breast cancer Phase I Roche SERD (Selective Estrogen Receptor Downregulator) Oral Bone and Joint Diseases ED-71 Osteoporosis Filed eldecalcitol In-house Activated vitamin D3 agent (18/02) Edirol China Oral NRD101 Knee osteoarthritis Phase III purified sodium hyaluronate In-house Sodium hyaluronate /Shoulder periarthritis China Suvenyl Injection Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020 (IFRS) 14 Indication Stage Generic name Origin Development code Product name Overseas name Mode of Action # Additional indication (Date) Dosage form (Collaborator) Renal Diseases EOS789 Hyperphosphatemia Phase I In-house ‒ Oral Autoimmune Diseases RG7845 Rheumatoid arthritis Phase I fenebrutinib Roche BTK inhibitor Oral RG7880 Inflammatory bowel disease Phase I Roche Human IL-22 fusion protein Injection Neurology SA237 / RG6168 Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder Approved satralizumab In-house Anti-IL-6 receptor recycling antibody (NMOSD) (20/06) Enspryng Enspryng Japan Injection (Roche) Filed (19/08) US Filed (19/08) EU RG1450 Alzheimer's disease Phase III gantenerumab Roche/MorphoSys Anti-amyloid-beta human monoclonal antibody Injection RG6042 Huntington's disease Phase III tominersen Roche/Ionis Pharmaceuticals Antisense oligonucleotide targeting HTT mRNA Injection RG7916 Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Phase II/III risdiplam Roche/PTC Therapeutics SMN2 splicing modifier Oral RG7906 Schizophrenia Phase II ralmitaront Roche ‒ Oral RG7935 Parkinson's disease Phase I prasinezumab Roche/Prothena Anti-α-synuclein monoclonal antibody Injection Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020 (IFRS) 15 Indication Stage Generic name Origin Development code Product name Overseas name Mode of Action # Additional indication (Date) Dosage form (Collaborator) GYM329 / RG6237 Neuromuscular disease Phase I In-house Anti-latent myostatin sweeping antibody Injection (Roche) RG6100 Alzheimer's disease Phase I semorinemab Roche/AC Immune Anti-tau humanized monoclonal antibody injection RG7314 Autism spectrum disorder Development balovaptan Roche Vasopressin 1a receptor antagonist discontinued Oral Other diseases MRA / RG1569 COVID-19 pneumonia Phase III* tocilizumab In-house Humanized anti-humanIL-6 receptor monoclonal # Japan Actemra Actemra/RoActemra (EU) antibody Injection RG7716 Diabetic macular edema Phase III faricimab Roche Anti-VEGF/Ang2 bispecific antibody Neovascular age related macular Phase III Injection degeneration (nAMD) ACE910 / RG6013 Acquired hemophilia A Phase III emicizumab In-house Anti-coagulation factor IXa/X humanized # Japan Hemlibra Hemlibra bispecific monoclonal antibody Injection SKY59 / RG6107 Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria Phase I/II crovalimab In-house Anti-C5 recycling antibody (PNH) Injection (Roche) NXT007 Hemophilia A Phase l/II In-house Anti-coagulation factor IXa/X bispecific antibody Injection PCO371 Hypoparathyroidism Phase I In-house PTH1 receptor agonist Oral AMY109 Endometriosis Phase l In-house ‒ Injection In principle, completion of first dose is regarded as the start of clinical studies in each phase. *: Roche is conducting global Phase III studies of Actemra/RoActemra against COVID-19 pneumonia separately. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020 (IFRS) 16 Changes from the last announcement on April 23, 2020 Oncology - RG7446 Phase III (Renal cell carcinoma) → Development discontinued - RG435 Phase III (Renal cell carcinoma; in combination with RG7446) → Development discontinued - RG7596 Phase III (Relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma) → Filed Neurology - SA237/RG6168 Filed (Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder) → Approved (Japan) - RG7314 Phase I (Autism spectrum disorder) → Development discontinued Other diseases - MRA/RG1569 Phase III (COVID-19 pneumonia: development started / Japan) - ACE910/RG6013 Phase III (Acquired hemophilia A: development started / Japan) R&D Activities For the changes during the second quarter of FY2020 (January 1 - June 30), please refer to page 5 of "CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (IFRS) (Non-Audited) (for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020)." Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020 (IFRS) 17 Major Chugai originated developments licensed out to 3rd party excluding Roche Development code Generic name Licensee Indication Stage Product name Mode of Action in Chugai (granted right ) Dosage form CIM331 Atopic dermatitis Phase III nemolizumab Galderma Anti-IL-31 receptor A humanized (global) (exclusive global license for the monoclonal antibody Injection development and marketing excluding Japan and Taiwan) Phase III Maruho (domestic) (rights for development and marketing in the skin disease area for the Japanese market) Prurigo nodularis Phase II Galderma (global) (exclusive global license for the development and marketing excluding Japan and Taiwan) OWL833 Type 2 diabetes Phase I Eli Lilly and Company Oral non-peptidicGLP-1 receptor (worldwide development and agonist Oral commercialization rights) Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020 (IFRS) 18 Major clinical trials in oncology field Treatment Expected Indication Study design Study name Stage Planned filing year RG3502, Kadcyla Breast cancer (adjuvant) Kadcyla vs. Herceptin KATHERINE Phase III Filed Kadcyla + Perjeta vs. Herceptin + Perjeta + chemo KAITLIN Phase III PD-L1 positive: Tecentriq vs. chemo IMpower110 Phase III - NSCLC [1st line] TMB* positive: Tecentriq vs. chemo B-FAST Phase II/III PD-L1 positive: Tecentriq ± RG6058 SKYSCRAPER-01 Phase III 2023 and beyond NSCLC (neoadjuvant) Chemo ± Tecentriq IMpower030 Phase III 2023 and beyond NSCLC (adjuvant) Tecentriq vs. best supportive care IMpower010 Phase III 2022 SCLC Tecentriq + chemo ± Avastin BEAT-SC Phase III* 2023 and beyond Tecentriq + chemo ± RG6058 SKYSCRAPER-02 Phase III 2022 RG7446 Urothelial carcinoma (UC) Tecentriq ± chemo vs. chemo IMvigor130 Phase III 2020 Renal cell carcinoma (adjuvant) Tecentriq IMmotion010 Phase III 2022 (Tecentriq) Breast cancer TNBC**: paclitaxel ± Tecentriq IMpassion131 Phase III - TNBC** (adjuvant): paclitaxel ± Tecentriq IMpassion030 Phase III Early breast cancer TNBC (neoadjuvant): nab-paclitaxel ± Tecentriq IMpassion031 Phase III 2021 HER2+ (neoadjuvant): Herceptin + Perjeta + chemo ± Tecentriq IMpassion050 Phase III Ovarian cancer carboplatin + paclitaxel + Avastin ± Tecentriq IMagyn050 Phase III 2020 Hepatocellular carcinoma Tecentriq + Avastin vs. sorafenib IMbrave150 Phase III Filed Hepatocellular carcinoma (adjuvant) Tecentriq + Avastin vs. active surveillance IMbrave050 Phase III 2022 Head and neck carcinoma (adjuvant) Tecentriq IMvoke010 Phase III 2022 Prostate cancer abiraterone ± RG7440 IPATential150 Phase III 2021 TNBC: paclitaxel ± RG7440 IPATunity130 Phase III RG7440 HR+ breast cancer: paclitaxel ± RG7440 (ipatasertib) Breast cancer fulvestrant + palbociclib ± RG7440 IPATunity150 Phase Ib/III 2020 PD-L1 negative TNBC: paclitaxel ± Tecentriq ± RG7440 IPATunity170 Phase III PD-L1 positive TNBC: paclitaxel + Tecentriq ± RG7440 RG7596 r/r DLBCL Rituxan + bendamustine + RG7596 P-DRIVE Phase II* Filed (polatuzumab vedotin) DLBCL Rituxan + Chemo ± RG7596 POLARIX Phase III 2021 RG6264 Breast cancer RG6264 (SC) + chemo vs. Herceptin (IV) + Perjeta (IV) + chemo FeDeriCa Phase III 2021 AF802, Alecensa NSCLC (adjuvant) ALK fusion-positive: Alecensa vs. chemo ALINA Phase III 2023 and beyond OBP-301 Esophageal cancer OBP-301 + radiotherapy - Phase II* 2022 TMB: tumor mutational burden, TNBC: triple negative breast cancer, HR: hormone receptor, *: domestic Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 07:05:16 UTC 0 Latest news on CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., 03:06a CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS(IFRS)(Non-Audited)(for.. PU 03:06a CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Resul.. PU 07/26 CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : F.Hoffmann-La Roche Announces Half Year Results 2020 PU 07/22 CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. : half-yearly earnings release 07/21 Nikkei slips ahead of long weekend, cyclicals supported RE 07/21 CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces New Partnership with City Cancer Challenge Fou.. AQ 07/14 CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : New Interim Results from Phase IIIb Study Reinforce the .. AQ 07/14 CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Provides Update on the Phase III IMagyn050 study of Tece.. AQ 07/13 CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : New Interim Results from Phase IIIb Study Reinforce the .. BU 07/09 CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Results of Maruho's Phase III Study with Chugai's Nemoli.. AQ

Financials JPY USD Sales 2020 765 B 7 241 M 7 241 M Net income 2020 216 B 2 041 M 2 041 M Net cash 2020 369 B 3 495 M 3 495 M P/E ratio 2020 39,7x Yield 2020 1,00% Capitalization 8 537 B 80 653 M 80 811 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 10,7x Nbr of Employees 7 394 Free-Float 37,7% Chart CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Average target price 4 758,33 JPY Last Close Price 5 197,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 34,7% Spread / Average Target -8,44% Spread / Lowest Target -32,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Tatsuro Kosaka Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Osamu Okuda President, COO & Representative Director Itagaki Toshiaki CFO, Manager-Information Technology & Accounting Hisafumi Okabe Senior Executive Officer & Head-Research Hisanori Takanashi Executive Officer & GM-Clinical Development Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 54.67% 80 653 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 1.54% 390 236 ROCHE HOLDING AG 1.56% 295 183 PFIZER, INC. -3.88% 209 195 MERCK & CO., INC. -15.23% 194 608 NOVARTIS AG -15.05% 186 498