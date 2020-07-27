Log in
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(4519)

CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(4519)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chugai Pharmaceutical : Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020.12(IFRS)

07/27/2020

Supplementary Materials for

Consolidated Financial Results for

the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020. 12 (IFRS)

Notes: 1. Portions of this report that refer to performance forecasts or any other future events are believed to be reasonable under information available at the time of the forecasts. Actual results may materially differ from these forecasts due to potential risks and uncertainties.

  1. Amounts shown in this report are rounded to the nearest 0.1 billion yen. Variance and % are calculated based on the amounts shown.
  2. Exchange rates used for each period are as follows.

QTR

(Yen)

Actual*

Actual*

FY2019

FY2020

1-3

4-6

7-9

10-12

1-3

4-6

7-9

10-12

QTR

QTR

QTR

QTR

QTR

QTR

QTR

QTR

CHF

110.52

109.66

108.89

109.82

112.61

111.54

EUR

125.17

123.53

119.35

120.35

120.19

118.35

USD

110.18

109.96

107.33

108.72

109.02

107.53

SGD

81.32

80.66

78.05

79.75

78.72

76.15

*Market average exchange rate

YTD

Actual*

Actual*

Actual*

Assumption

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2020

1-12

1-3

1-6

1-9

1-12

1-3

1-6

1-9

1-12

1-12

Full-year

YTD

YTD

YTD

Full-year

YTD

YTD

YTD

Full-year

Full-year

CHF

112.92

110.52

110.09

109.69

109.72

112.61

112.07

110.00

EUR

130.36

125.17

124.34

122.66

122.08

120.19

119.27

121.00

USD

110.45

110.18

110.07

109.15

109.05

109.02

108.28

107.00

SGD

81.87

81.32

80.99

80.00

79.94

78.72

77.42

80.00

*Market average exchange rate

Period-end

Actual

Actual

Actual

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

31 Dec.

31 Mar.

30 Jun.

30 Sep.

31 Dec.

31 Mar.

30 Jun.

30 Sep.

31 Dec.

CHF

112.03

111.11

110.39

108.93

112.31

112.49

113.07

EUR

126.13

124.15

122.56

118.07

121.93

119.13

120.93

USD

110.28

110.64

107.80

107.94

108.88

107.83

107.57

SGD

80.70

81.56

79.64

78.12

80.72

75.73

77.18

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS)

1

Reconciliation of IFRS results to Core results

(Billions of yen)

FY2019

FY2020

1-6

1-6

IFRS results

Intangible

Others

Core results

IFRS results

Intangible

Others

Core results

assets

assets

Revenues

320.3

-

-

320.3

368.1

-

-

368.1

Sales

282.4

-

-

282.4

305.7

-

-

305.7

Royalties and other operating income

37.9

-

-

37.9

62.5

-

-

62.5

Cost of sales

(128.0)

0.4

-

(127.5)

(131.8)

0.6

-

(131.2)

Gross profit

192.3

0.4

-

192.7

236.3

0.6

-

236.9

Operatingexpenses

(97.3)

2.6

5.4

(89.2)

(95.7)

0.2

2.3

(93.2)

Marketing and distribution

(35.8)

-

2.9

(32.9)

(32.8)

-

0.5

(32.3)

Research and development

(51.8)

2.6

1.3

(47.9)

(54.9)

0.2

1.8

(52.9)

General and administration

(9.6)

-

1.2

(8.4)

(8.0)

-

0.0

(8.0)

Operating profit

95.1

3.1

5.4

103.5

140.6

0.8

2.3

143.7

Financing costs

(0.1)

-

-

(0.1)

(0.0)

-

-

(0.0)

Other financial income (expense)

0.3

-

-

0.3

(0.2)

-

-

(0.2)

Other expense

(1.5)

-

-

(1.5)

(0.9)

-

-

(0.9)

Profitbefore taxes

93.8

3.1

5.4

102.3

139.6

0.8

2.3

142.7

Income taxes

(24.5)

(0.9)

(1.6)

(27.1)

(37.3)

(0.2)

(0.7)

(38.2)

Net income

69.3

2.1

3.8

75.1

102.3

0.6

1.6

104.5

Attributable to

Chugai shareholders

69.3

2.1

3.8

75.1

102.3

0.6

1.6

104.5

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Core results

Chugai discloses its results on a Core basis from 2013 in conjunction with its transition to IFRS. Core results are the results after adjusting non-recurring items recognized by Chugai to IFRS results, and are consistent with the Core concept disclosed by Roche. Core results are used by Chugai as an internal performance indicator, for explaining the status of recurring profits both internally and externally, and as the basis for payment-by-results.

The table above shows the reconciliation of IFRS results into Core results. The detail is as below.

Intangible assets

Amortization （0.6 billion yen in 2019 and 0.7 billion yen in 2020)

Impairment （2.5 billion yen in 2019 and 0.1 billion yen in 2020）

Others

Early retirement incentive program (5.1 billion yen in 2019 and none in 2020) Restructuring expenses （0.3 billion yen in 2019 and 2.3 billion yen in 2020）

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS)

2

IFRS results (QTR)

(Billions of yen)

Actual

Actual

FY2019

FY2020

1-3

4-6

7-9

10-12

1-3

Change

4-6

Change

7-9

Change

10-12

Change

QTR

QTR

QTR

QTR

QTR

(%)

QTR

(%)

QTR

(%)

QTR

(%)

Revenues

154.3

166.0

188.6

177.3

179.4

+16.3

188.7

+13.7

Sales

137.7

144.7

158.0

148.4

144.5

+4.9

161.1

+11.3

Domestic

99.3

110.7

114.4

113.1

101.9

+2.6

102.7

(7.2)

Overseas

38.4

34.0

43.6

35.3

42.6

+10.9

58.4

+71.8

Royalties and other operating income

16.6

21.3

30.5

28.9

34.9

+110.2

27.6

+29.6

Royalty and profit-sharing income

13.7

16.6

18.5

27.7

26.4

+92.7

27.1

+63.3

Other operating income

2.9

4.7

12.0

1.1

8.5

+193.1

0.5

(89.4)

Cost of sales

(63.9)

(64.1)

(74.0)

(64.1)

(61.3)

(4.1)

(70.6)

+10.1

(% of Sales)

46.4

44.3

46.8

43.2

42.4

-

43.8

-

Gross profit

90.4

101.9

114.5

113.3

118.2

+30.8

118.1

+15.9

(% of Revenues)

58.6

61.4

60.7

63.9

65.9

-

62.6

-

Operating expenses

(44.3)

(53.0)

(48.7)

(63.5)

(45.7)

+3.2

(49.9)

(5.8)

(% of Revenues)

28.7

31.9

25.8

35.8

25.5

-

26.4

-

Marketing and distribution

(15.4)

(20.4)

(18.6)

(22.8)

(15.8)

+2.6

(17.0)

(16.7)

(% of Revenues)

10.0

12.3

9.9

12.9

8.8

-

9.0

-

Research and development

(25.1)

(26.7)

(25.1)

(31.0)

(26.1)

+4.0

(28.8)

+7.9

(% of Revenues)

16.3

16.1

13.3

17.5

14.5

-

15.3

-

General and administration

(3.7)

(5.9)

(5.1)

(9.7)

(3.9)

+5.4

(4.1)

(30.5)

(% of Revenues)

2.4

3.6

2.7

5.5

2.2

-

2.2

-

Operating profit

46.1

49.0

65.8

49.7

72.4

+57.0

68.2

+39.2

(% of Revenues)

29.9

29.5

34.9

28.0

40.4

-

36.1

-

Financing costs

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

0.0

(0.0)

0.0

Other financial income (expense)

0.2

0.1

(0.3)

0.5

(0.6)

-

0.5

+400.0

Other expense

(0.8)

(0.7)

(0.7)

(0.9)

(0.5)

(37.5)

(0.3)

(57.1)

Profit before taxes

45.4

48.4

64.8

49.3

71.2

+56.8

68.4

+41.3

(% of Revenues)

29.4

29.2

34.4

27.8

39.7

-

36.2

-

Income taxes

(10.4)

(14.1)

(16.7)

(9.2)

(19.7)

+89.4

(17.6)

+24.8

Net income

35.0

34.2

48.1

40.2

51.5

+47.1

50.8

+48.5

(% of Revenues)

22.7

20.6

25.5

22.7

28.7

-

26.9

-

Attributable to

Chugai shareholders

35.0

34.2

48.1

40.2

51.5

+47.1

50.8

+48.5

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Earnings per share

Basic (yen)

21.34

20.84

29.31

24.45

31.37

+47.0

30.89

+48.2

Diluted (yen)

21.30

20.81

29.27

24.42

31.33

+47.1

30.85

+48.2

Other financial income (expense) includes net amount of FX related gains/losses.

Effective July 1, 2020, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Chugai") has implemented a three-for-one stock split of its common stock. "Earnings per share (Basic)" and "Earnings per share (Diluted)" are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS)

3

IFRS results (YTD)

(Billions of yen)

Actual

Actual

Actual

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

1-12

1-3

1-6

1-9

1-12

1-3

Change

1-6

Change

1-9

Change

1-12

Change

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

(%)

YTD

(%)

YTD

(%)

YTD

(%)

Revenues

579.8

154.3

320.3

508.9

686.2

179.4

+16.3

368.1

+14.9

Sales

527.8

137.7

282.4

440.5

588.9

144.5

+4.9

305.7

+8.3

Domestic

399.9

99.3

210.0

324.4

437.6

101.9

+2.6

204.6

(2.6)

Overseas

127.9

38.4

72.4

116.0

151.3

42.6

+10.9

101.0

+39.5

Royalties and other operating income

51.9

16.6

37.9

68.4

97.3

34.9

+110.2

62.5

+64.9

Royalty and profit-sharing income

24.1

13.7

30.2

48.8

76.5

26.4

+92.7

53.5

+77.2

Other operating income

27.9

2.9

7.6

19.6

20.8

8.5

+193.1

9.0

+18.4

Cost of sales

(262.8)

(63.9)

(128.0)

(202.0)

(266.1)

(61.3)

(4.1)

(131.8)

+3.0

(% of Sales)

49.8

46.4

45.3

45.9

45.2

42.4

-

43.1

-

Gross profit

316.9

90.4

192.3

306.9

420.1

118.2

+30.8

236.3

+22.9

(% of Revenues)

54.7

58.6

60.0

60.3

61.2

65.9

-

64.2

-

Operating expenses

(192.6)

(44.3)

(97.3)

(146.0)

(209.5)

(45.7)

+3.2

(95.7)

(1.6)

(% of Revenues)

33.2

28.7

30.4

28.7

30.5

25.5

-

26.0

-

Marketing and distribution

(73.7)

(15.4)

(35.8)

(54.4)

(77.2)

(15.8)

+2.6

(32.8)

(8.4)

(% of Revenues)

12.7

10.0

11.2

10.7

11.3

8.8

-

8.9

-

Research and development

(99.2)

(25.1)

(51.8)

(76.9)

(107.9)

(26.1)

+4.0

(54.9)

+6.0

(% of Revenues)

17.1

16.3

16.2

15.1

15.7

14.5

-

14.9

-

General and administration

(19.7)

(3.7)

(9.6)

(14.7)

(24.4)

(3.9)

+5.4

(8.0)

(16.7)

(% of Revenues)

3.4

2.4

3.0

2.9

3.6

2.2

-

2.2

-

Operating profit

124.3

46.1

95.1

160.9

210.6

72.4

+57.0

140.6

+47.8

(% of Revenues)

21.4

29.9

29.7

31.6

30.7

40.4

-

38.2

-

Financing costs

(0.1)

(0.0)

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.0)

0.0

(0.0)

(100.0)

Other financial income (expense)

0.4

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.5

(0.6)

-

(0.2)

-

Other expense

(3.2)

(0.8)

(1.5)

(2.2)

(3.1)

(0.5)

(37.5)

(0.9)

(40.0)

Profit before taxes

121.4

45.4

93.8

158.6

207.9

71.2

+56.8

139.6

+48.8

(% of Revenues)

20.9

29.4

29.3

31.2

30.3

39.7

-

37.9

-

Income taxes

(28.4)

(10.4)

(24.5)

(41.2)

(50.3)

(19.7)

+89.4

(37.3)

+52.2

Net income

93.1

35.0

69.3

117.4

157.6

51.5

+47.1

102.3

+47.6

(% of Revenues)

16.1

22.7

21.6

23.1

23.0

28.7

-

27.8

-

Attributable to

Chugai shareholders

92.5

35.0

69.3

117.4

157.6

51.5

+47.1

102.3

+47.6

Non-controlling interests

0.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Earnings per share

Basic (yen)

56.36

21.34

42.18

71.49

95.95

31.37

+47.0

62.26

+47.6

Diluted (yen)

56.27

21.30

42.12

71.39

95.81

31.33

+47.1

62.18

+47.6

Other financial income (expense) includes net amount of FX related gains/losses.

Effective July 1, 2020, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Chugai") has implemented a three-for-one stock split of its common stock. "Earnings per share (Basic)" and "Earnings per share (Diluted)" are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS)

4

Core results (QTR)

(Billions of yen)

Actual

Actual

FY2019

FY2020

1-3

4-6

7-9

10-12

1-3

Change

4-6

Change

7-9

Change

10-12

Change

QTR

QTR

QTR

QTR

QTR

(%)

QTR

(%)

QTR

(%)

QTR

(%)

Revenues

154.3

166.0

188.6

177.3

179.4

+16.3

188.7

+13.7

Sales

137.7

144.7

158.0

148.4

144.5

+4.9

161.1

+11.3

Domestic

99.3

110.7

114.4

113.1

101.9

+2.6

102.7

(7.2)

Overseas

38.4

34.0

43.6

35.3

42.6

+10.9

58.4

+71.8

Royalties and other operating income

16.6

21.3

30.5

28.9

34.9

+110.2

27.6

+29.6

Royalty and profit-sharing income

13.7

16.6

18.5

27.7

26.4

+92.7

27.1

+63.3

Other operating income

2.9

4.7

12.0

1.1

8.5

+193.1

0.5

(89.4)

Cost of sales

(63.7)

(63.9)

(73.8)

(63.8)

(61.0)

(4.2)

(70.3)

+10.0

(% of Sales)

46.3

44.2

46.7

43.0

42.2

-

43.6

-

Gross profit

90.6

102.1

114.8

113.5

118.5

+30.8

118.4

+16.0

(% of Revenues)

58.7

61.5

60.9

64.0

66.1

-

62.7

-

Operating expenses

(42.7)

(46.5)

(47.3)

(59.7)

(44.4)

+4.0

(48.8)

+4.9

(% of Revenues)

27.7

28.0

25.1

33.7

24.7

-

25.9

-

Marketing and distribution

(15.4)

(17.5)

(18.0)

(22.5)

(15.5)

+0.6

(16.8)

(4.0)

(% of Revenues)

10.0

10.5

9.5

12.7

8.6

-

8.9

-

Research and development

(23.6)

(24.3)

(24.2)

(30.0)

(25.0)

+5.9

(27.9)

+14.8

(% of Revenues)

15.3

14.6

12.8

16.9

13.9

-

14.8

-

General and administration

(3.7)

(4.7)

(5.1)

(7.1)

(3.9)

+5.4

(4.1)

(12.8)

(% of Revenues)

2.4

2.8

2.7

4.0

2.2

-

2.2

-

Operating profit

47.9

55.7

67.5

53.8

74.1

+54.7

69.7

+25.1

(% of Revenues)

31.0

33.6

35.8

30.3

41.3

-

36.9

-

Financing costs

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

0.0

(0.0)

0.0

Other financial income (expense)

0.2

0.1

(0.3)

0.5

(0.6)

-

0.5

+400.0

Other expense

(0.8)

(0.7)

(0.7)

(0.9)

(0.5)

(37.5)

(0.3)

(57.1)

Profit before taxes

47.2

55.1

66.5

53.4

72.9

+54.4

69.8

+26.7

(% of Revenues)

30.6

33.2

35.3

30.1

40.6

-

37.0

-

Income taxes

(10.9)

(16.2)

(17.2)

(10.3)

(20.2)

+85.3

(18.0)

+11.1

Net income

36.3

38.9

49.3

43.2

52.7

+45.2

51.8

+33.2

(% of Revenues)

23.5

23.4

26.1

24.4

29.4

-

27.5

-

Attributable to

Chugai shareholders

36.3

38.9

49.3

43.2

52.7

+45.2

51.8

+33.2

Non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Core earnings per share (diluted) (yen)

22.05

23.65

29.98

26.25

32.04

+45.3

31.47

+33.1

Please see page 1 "Reconciliation of IFRS results to Core results" for the detail of the adjustments.

Core earnings per share (diluted) (yen) : Net income attributable to Chugai shareholders / Weighted average number of shares in issue used to calculate diluted earnings per share. Other financial income (expense) includes net amount of FX related gains/losses.

Effective July 1, 2020, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Chugai") has implemented a three-for-one stock split of its common stock. Core EPS is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS)

5

Core results (YTD)

(Billions of yen)

Forecast

Actual

Actual

Actual

(Jan 30ｔｈ

announced)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2020

1-12

1-3

1-6

1-9

1-12

1-3

Change

1-6

Change

1-9

Change

1-12

Change

1-12

Change

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

(%)

YTD

(%)

YTD

(%)

YTD

(%)

YTD

(%)

Revenues

579.8

154.3

320.3

508.9

686.2

179.4

+16.3

368.1

+14.9

740.0

+7.8

Sales

527.8

137.7

282.4

440.5

588.9

144.5

+4.9

305.7

+8.3

580.0

(1.5)

Domestic

399.9

99.3

210.0

324.4

437.6

101.9

+2.6

204.6

(2.6)

411.6

(5.9)

Overseas

127.9

38.4

72.4

116.0

151.3

42.6

+10.9

101.0

+39.5

168.4

+11.3

Royalties and other operating income

51.9

16.6

37.9

68.4

97.3

34.9

+110.2

62.5

+64.9

160.0

+64.4

Royalty and profit-sharing income

24.1

13.7

30.2

48.8

76.5

26.4

+92.7

53.5

+77.2

141.0

+84.3

Other operating income

27.9

2.9

7.6

19.6

20.8

8.5

+193.1

9.0

+18.4

19.0

(8.7)

Cost of sales

(261.9)

(63.7)

(127.5)

(201.3)

(265.1)

(61.0)

(4.2)

(131.2)

+2.9

(252.0)

(4.9)

(% of Sales)

49.6

46.3

45.1

45.7

45.0

42.2

-

42.9

-

43.4

-

Gross profit

317.9

90.6

192.7

307.5

421.1

118.5

+30.8

236.9

+22.9

488.0

+15.9

(% of Revenues)

54.8

58.7

60.2

60.4

61.4

66.1

-

64.4

-

65.9

-

Operating expenses

(187.6)

(42.7)

(89.2)

(136.5)

(196.2)

(44.4)

+4.0

(93.2)

+4.5

(213.0)

+8.6

(% of Revenues)

32.4

27.7

27.8

26.8

28.6

24.7

-

25.3

-

28.8

-

Marketing and distribution

(73.7)

(15.4)

(32.9)

(51.0)

(73.5)

(15.5)

+0.6

(32.3)

(1.8)

(% of Revenues)

12.7

10.0

10.3

10.0

10.7

8.6

-

8.8

-

Research and development

(94.2)

(23.6)

(47.9)

(72.0)

(102.1)

(25.0)

+5.9

(52.9)

+10.4

(115.0)

+12.6

(% of Revenues)

16.2

15.3

15.0

14.1

14.9

13.9

-

14.4

-

15.5

-

General and administration

(19.7)

(3.7)

(8.4)

(13.5)

(20.6)

(3.9)

+5.4

(8.0)

(4.8)

(% of Revenues)

3.4

2.4

2.6

2.7

3.0

2.2

-

2.2

-

Operating profit

130.3

47.9

103.5

171.1

224.9

74.1

+54.7

143.7

+38.8

275.0

+22.3

(% of Revenues)

22.5

31.0

32.3

33.6

32.8

41.3

-

39.0

-

37.2

-

Financing costs

(0.1)

(0.0)

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.0)

0.0

(0.0)

(100.0)

Other financial income (expense)

0.4

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.5

(0.6)

-

(0.2)

-

Other expense

(3.2)

(0.8)

(1.5)

(2.2)

(3.1)

(0.5)

(37.5)

(0.9)

(40.0)

Profit before taxes

127.5

47.2

102.3

168.8

222.2

72.9

+54.4

142.7

+39.5

(% of Revenues)

22.0

30.6

31.9

33.2

32.4

40.6

-

38.8

-

Income taxes

(30.2)

(10.9)

(27.1)

(44.3)

(54.6)

(20.2)

+85.3

(38.2)

+41.0

Net income

97.3

36.3

75.1

124.5

167.6

52.7

+45.2

104.5

+39.1

201.0

+19.9

(% of Revenues)

16.8

23.5

23.4

24.5

24.4

29.4

-

28.4

-

27.2

-

Attributable to

Chugai shareholders

96.7

36.3

75.1

124.5

167.6

52.7

+45.2

104.5

+39.1

Non-controlling interests

0.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Weighted average number of shares in issue

used to calculate diluted earnings per share

1,644

1,644

1,644

1,644

1,645

1,645

0.0

1,645

0.0

(Millions of shares)

Core earnings per share (diluted) (yen)

58.81

22.05

45.70

75.69

101.93

32.04

+45.3

63.51

+39.0

122.00

+19.7

Core payout ratio (%)

48.7

45.8

41.0

-

Dividend per share (Full year) (yen)

86

140

-

-

Dividend per share (Year end) (yen)

55

92

25

-

Dividend per share (Half year) (yen)

31

48

75

75

-

Please see page 1 "Reconciliation of IFRS results to Core results" for the detail of the adjustments.

Core earnings per share (diluted) (yen) : Net income attributable to Chugai shareholders / Weighted average number of shares in issue used to calculate diluted earnings per share. Other financial income (expense) includes net amount of FX related gains/losses.

Effective July 1, 2020, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Chugai") has implemented a three-for-one stock split of its common stock. Core EPS is calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented. The dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 and the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020 presents the amount prior to the stock split.

The full-year dividends per share forecast is not stated because the amounts cannot be simply combined due to the implementation of the stock split. When calculated based on the assumption of no stock split, the year-end dividend is ¥75 and the full-year dividend per share is ¥150.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS)

6

Statements of revenues (QTR)

(Billions of yen)

Actual

Actual

FY2019

FY2020

1-3

4-6

7-9

10-12

1-3

Change

4-6

Change

7-9

Change

10-12

Change

QTR

QTR

QTR

QTR

QTR

(%)

QTR

(%)

QTR

(%)

QTR

(%)

Sales

137.7

144.7

158.0

148.4

144.5

+4.9

161.1

+11.3

Domestic

99.3

110.7

114.4

113.1

101.9

+2.6

102.7

(7.2)

Oncology

52.0

62.5

65.1

60.8

54.7

+5.2

57.5

(8.0)

Avastin

21.4

25.3

26.3

22.6

20.4

(4.7)

20.4

(19.4)

Tecentriq

3.7

4.6

5.5

6.9

7.8

+110.8

8.8

+91.3

Perjeta

5.6

7.6

8.8

8.7

8.3

+48.2

8.4

+10.5

Alecensa

4.9

6.2

6.1

5.8

5.6

+14.3

6.6

+6.5

Herceptin

6.2

7.4

6.8

6.4

4.5

(27.4)

4.1

(44.6)

Kadcyla

2.0

2.4

2.4

2.2

2.1

+5.0

2.5

+4.2

Rituxan

3.1

3.3

2.8

2.7

1.9

(38.7)

1.8

(45.5)

Gazyva

0.6

0.9

1.0

1.1

1.0

+66.7

1.0

+11.1

Xeloda

2.4

2.3

1.8

1.6

1.1

(54.2)

0.9

(60.9)

Rozlytrek

-

-

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.1

-

Other products

2.1

2.7

3.6

2.9

2.0

(4.8)

2.8

+3.7

Bone and joint diseases

24.2

27.9

28.5

27.9

24.9

+2.9

25.6

(8.2)

Actemra

9.0

10.8

11.2

10.8

9.5

+5.6

9.7

(10.2)

Edirol

8.0

9.3

9.8

9.6

8.8

+10.0

9.5

+2.2

Bonviva

2.3

2.5

2.4

2.4

2.1

(8.7)

2.1

(16.0)

Other products

4.9

5.3

5.0

5.0

4.5

(8.2)

4.3

(18.9)

Renal diseases

7.9

9.3

8.7

8.7

6.7

(15.2)

7.0

(24.7)

Mircera

5.0

6.0

5.6

5.6

4.2

(16.0)

4.3

(28.3)

Oxarol

1.6

1.8

1.7

1.8

1.4

(12.5)

1.6

(11.1)

Other products

1.3

1.4

1.4

1.3

1.1

(15.4)

1.1

(21.4)

Others

15.2

11.0

12.1

15.7

15.5

+2.0

12.7

+15.5

Hemlibra

2.7

6.3

7.8

8.4

7.9

+192.6

8.2

+30.2

CellCept

2.2

2.5

2.3

2.4

2.2

0.0

2.3

(8.0)

Tamiflu(Ordinary use)

4.7

0.1

(0.2)

2.7

0.6

(87.2)

-

-

Tamiflu(Govt. stockpiles etc.)

3.2

-

0.1

-

2.6

(18.8)

-

-

Foundation Medicine

-

0.0

0.1

0.3

0.6

-

0.6

-

Other products

2.5

2.2

2.1

1.9

1.6

(36.0)

1.5

(31.8)

Overseas

38.4

34.0

43.6

35.3

42.6

+10.9

58.4

+71.8

Actemra

25.3

18.2

23.7

21.1

24.1

(4.7)

36.5

+100.5

To Roche

24.9

17.7

23.2

20.6

23.5

(5.6)

35.9

+102.8

Alecensa

8.4

11.5

14.8

10.6

6.2

(26.2)

10.7

(7.0)

To Roche

8.2

11.2

14.7

10.4

5.9

(28.0)

10.3

(8.0)

Hemlibra

0.7

0.9

1.5

0.5

8.6

+1,128.6

7.9

+777.8

To Roche

0.7

0.9

1.5

0.2

8.2

+1,071.4

7.5

+733.3

Neutrogin

2.5

2.5

2.6

2.4

2.5

0.0

2.0

(20.0)

Enspryng

-

-

-

-

0.1

-

0.3

-

Other products

1.4

1.0

1.0

0.8

1.1

(21.4)

1.1

+10.0

Royalties and other operating income

16.6

21.3

30.5

28.9

34.9

+110.2

27.6

+29.6

Royalty and profit-sharing income

13.7

16.6

18.5

27.7

26.4

+92.7

27.1

+63.3

Other operating income

2.9

4.7

12.0

1.1

8.5

+193.1

0.5

(89.4)

Revenues

154.3

166.0

188.6

177.3

179.4

+16.3

188.7

+13.7

Domestic

99.3

111.8

118.7

114.2

109.5

+10.3

102.7

(8.1)

Overseas

55.0

54.2

69.9

63.2

69.9

+27.1

86.0

+58.7

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS)

7

Statements of revenues (YTD)

(Billions of yen)

Forecast

Actual

Actual

Actual

(Jan 30th

announced)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2020

1-12

1-3

1-6

1-9

1-12

1-3

Change

1-6

Change

1-9

Change

1-12

Change

1-12

Change

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

(%)

YTD

(%)

YTD

(%)

YTD

(%)

YTD

(%)

Sales

527.8

137.7

282.4

440.5

588.9

144.5

+4.9

305.7

+8.3

580.0

(1.5)

Domestic

399.9

99.3

210.0

324.4

437.6

101.9

+2.6

204.6

(2.6)

411.6

(5.9)

Oncology

225.7

52.0

114.6

179.7

240.5

54.7

+5.2

112.2

(2.1)

228.8

(4.9)

Avastin

95.6

21.4

46.7

73.0

95.6

20.4

(4.7)

40.7

(12.8)

73.3

(23.3)

Tecentriq

9.1

3.7

8.2

13.7

20.6

7.8

+110.8

16.6

+102.4

44.6

+116.5

Perjeta

16.1

5.6

13.2

22.0

30.7

8.3

+48.2

16.7

+26.5

28.8

(6.2)

Alecensa

20.6

4.9

11.1

17.2

23.0

5.6

+14.3

12.3

+10.8

24.8

+7.8

Herceptin

28.1

6.2

13.6

20.3

26.7

4.5

(27.4)

8.6

(36.8)

19.2

(28.1)

Kadcyla

8.5

2.0

4.4

6.8

9.0

2.1

+5.0

4.6

+4.5

11.7

+30.0

Rituxan

21.3

3.1

6.4

9.2

11.9

1.9

(38.7)

3.7

(42.2)

6.3

(47.1)

Gazyva

0.6

0.6

1.5

2.5

3.6

1.0

+66.7

2.1

+40.0

5.4

+50.0

Xeloda

12.5

2.4

4.7

6.4

8.0

1.1

(54.2)

2.0

(57.4)

3.1

(61.3)

Rozlytrek

-

-

-

0.0

0.0

0.0

-

0.1

-

1.0

-

Other products

13.2

2.1

4.8

8.4

11.3

2.0

(4.8)

4.9

+2.1

10.5

(7.1)

Bone and joint diseases

100.5

24.2

52.0

80.5

108.4

24.9

+2.9

50.5

(2.9)

90.1

(16.9)

Actemra

38.2

9.0

19.8

31.0

41.8

9.5

+5.6

19.1

(3.5)

38.2

(8.6)

Edirol

32.9

8.0

17.3

27.1

36.7

8.8

+10.0

18.3

+5.8

26.1

(28.9)

Bonviva

9.4

2.3

4.8

7.2

9.7

2.1

(8.7)

4.2

(12.5)

9.7

0.0

Other products

20.1

4.9

10.2

15.2

20.2

4.5

(8.2)

8.8

(13.7)

16.0

(20.8)

Renal diseases

36.3

7.9

17.2

25.9

34.6

6.7

(15.2)

13.7

(20.3)

24.7

(28.6)

Mircera

23.1

5.0

11.0

16.6

22.2

4.2

(16.0)

8.5

(22.7)

15.4

(30.6)

Oxarol

7.3

1.6

3.4

5.2

6.9

1.4

(12.5)

3.1

(8.8)

5.2

(24.6)

Other products

5.9

1.3

2.7

4.1

5.4

1.1

(15.4)

2.2

(18.5)

4.1

(24.1)

Others

37.5

15.2

26.2

38.4

54.1

15.5

+2.0

28.2

+7.6

68.0

+25.7

Hemlibra

3.0

2.7

9.0

16.8

25.2

7.9

+192.6

16.1

+78.9

42.1

+67.1

CellCept

9.0

2.2

4.6

6.9

9.3

2.2

0.0

4.5

(2.2)

8.4

(9.7)

Tamiflu(Ordinary use)

10.1

4.7

4.8

4.7

7.4

0.6

(87.2)

0.7

(85.4)

3.4

(54.1)

Tamiflu(Govt. stockpiles etc.)

0.5

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

2.6

(18.8)

2.6

(18.8)

3.2

0.0

Foundation Medicine

-

-

0.0

0.1

0.4

0.6

-

1.2

-

4.5

+1,025.0

Other products

14.9

2.5

4.6

6.7

8.6

1.6

(36.0)

3.1

(32.6)

6.5

(24.4)

Overseas

127.9

38.4

72.4

116.0

151.3

42.6

+10.9

101.0

+39.5

168.4

+11.3

Actemra

80.6

25.3

43.5

67.2

88.3

24.1

(4.7)

60.6

+39.3

90.8

+2.8

To Roche

78.7

24.9

42.6

65.8

86.5

23.5

(5.6)

59.4

+39.4

88.8

+2.7

Alecensa

29.5

8.4

19.9

34.8

45.3

6.2

(26.2)

16.8

(15.6)

39.0

(13.9)

To Roche

28.9

8.2

19.4

34.1

44.6

5.9

(28.0)

16.2

(16.5)

37.8

(15.2)

Hemlibra

2.3

0.7

1.6

3.1

3.6

8.6

+1,128.6

16.4

+925.0

23.9

+563.9

To Roche

2.3

0.7

1.6

3.1

3.3

8.2

+1,071.4

15.7

+881.3

23.0

+597.0

Neutrogin

11.1

2.5

5.0

7.6

9.9

2.5

0.0

4.5

(10.0)

9.1

(8.1)

Enspryng

-

-

-

-

-

0.1

-

0.4

-

1.6

-

Other products

4.4

1.4

2.4

3.4

4.2

1.1

(21.4)

2.2

(8.3)

4.0

(4.8)

Royalties and other operating income

51.9

16.6

37.9

68.4

97.3

34.9

+110.2

62.5

+64.9

160.0

+64.4

Royalty and profit-sharing income

24.1

13.7

30.2

48.8

76.5

26.4

+92.7

53.5

+77.2

141.0

+84.3

Other operating income

27.9

2.9

7.6

19.6

20.8

8.5

+193.1

9.0

+18.4

19.0

(8.7)

Revenues

579.8

154.3

320.3

508.9

686.2

179.4

+16.3

368.1

+14.9

740.0

+7.8

Domestic

421.5

99.3

211.2

329.9

444.0

109.5

+10.3

212.2

+0.5

421.3

(5.1)

Overseas

158.3

55.0

109.1

179.0

242.2

69.9

+27.1

155.9

+42.9

318.6

+31.5

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS)

8

Financial position

(Billions of yen)

Actual

Actual

Actual

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

vs. Mar. 31, 2018

vs. Dec. 31, 2018

Jun. 30

vs. Jun. 30, 2018

vs. Dec. 31, 2018

Sep. 30

vs. Sep. 30, 2018

vs. Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31

vs. Dec. 31, 2018

Trade accounts receivable

150.8

149.6

154.9

161.3

139.6

150.1

0.5

10.5

169.2

14.3

29.6

Inventories

159.4

168.7

167.7

169.0

168.1

174.4

5.7

6.3

172.0

4.3

3.9

Trade accounts payable

(35.9)

(54.9)

(44.8)

(55.0)

(47.7)

(51.3)

3.6

(3.6)

(44.7)

0.1

3.0

Other net working capital

(39.1)

(19.1)

(33.1)

(35.8)

(22.9)

(21.5)

(2.4)

1.4

8.5

41.6

31.4

Net working capital

235.1

244.3

244.6

239.4

237.2

251.6

7.3

14.4

305.0

60.4

67.8

Property, plant and equipment

222.4

222.1

243.8

247.9

255.6

277.4

55.3

21.8

275.3

31.5

19.7

Right-of-use assets

-

12.5

11.5

10.4

9.7

8.4

(4.1)

(1.3)

7.7

(3.8)

(2.0)

Intangible assets

22.7

21.9

22.4

22.4

23.5

23.8

1.9

0.3

24.0

1.6

0.5

Other long-term assets - net

25.1

27.9

27.7

28.0

21.0

24.9

(3.0)

3.9

24.4

(3.3)

3.4

Long-term net operating assets

270.1

284.3

305.5

308.7

309.8

334.5

50.2

24.7

331.3

25.8

21.5

Net operating assets

505.3

528.6

550.1

548.2

547.0

586.1

57.5

39.1

636.3

86.2

89.3

Debt

(0.2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Marketable securities

102.5

111.5

111.9

109.1

129.1

134.0

22.5

4.9

94.1

(17.8)

(35.0)

Cash and cash equivalents

146.9

125.8

149.2

177.0

203.9

138.7

12.9

(65.2)

196.6

47.4

(7.3)

Net cash

249.2

237.4

261.0

286.2

333.1

272.7

35.3

(60.4)

290.7

29.7

(42.4)

Other non-operating assets - net

2.1

(5.5)

(18.9)

(21.2)

(26.1)

(4.7)

0.8

21.4

(21.1)

(2.2)

5.0

Net non-operating assets

251.3

231.8

242.1

265.0

307.0

268.0

36.2

(39.0)

269.6

27.5

(37.4)

Total net assets

756.5

760.5

792.2

813.1

854.0

854.1

93.6

0.1

905.9

113.7

51.9

Total net assets

Total assets

919.5

932.2

986.6

1,025.3

1,058.9

1,045.6

113.4

(13.3)

1,072.1

85.5

13.2

Total liabilities

(163.0)

(171.8)

(194.5)

(212.2)

(204.9)

(191.5)

(19.7)

13.4

(166.2)

28.3

38.7

Attributable to

Chugai shareholders

755.9

760.5

792.2

813.1

854.0

854.1

93.6

0.1

905.9

113.7

51.9

Non-controlling interests

0.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Trade accounts receivable: trade receivable and notes receivable

Trade accounts payable: trade payable and notes payable

Other net working capital: accrued receivable (other receivable), accrued payable (other payable), accrued expenses (other current liabilities) etc.

Other long-termassets-net:long-term prepaid expenses, long-term provisions etc.

Other non-operatingassets-net: deferred income tax assets, current income tax liabilities etc.

Net operating assets (NOA) and Net assets:

The consolidated balance sheet has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards (IAS) No. 1, "Presentation of Financial Statements." On the other hand, Net operating assets (NOA) and Net assets are a reconfiguration of the consolidated balance sheet as internal indicators and are identical to the indicators disclosed by Roche. Furthermore, no items from Net operating assets (NOA) and Net assets of IFRS have been excluded, as the Core results concept only applies to the income statement.

Net operating assets (NOA):

Net operating assets allow for an assessment of the Group's operating performance of the business independently from financing and tax activities. Net operating assets are calculated as net working capital, long-term net operating assets that includes property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, intangible assets etc. minus provisions.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS)

9

Cash flows

(Billions of yen)

Actual

Actual

Actual

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

1-12

1-3

1-6

1-9

1-12

1-3

1-6

1-9

1-12

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Operating profit - IFRS basis

124.3

46.1

95.1

160.9

210.6

72.4

140.6

Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment

14.6

3.7

8.8

13.9

19.0

5.2

10.5

Depreciation and impairment of right-of-use assets

-

1.5

3.0

4.6

6.0

1.5

2.8

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

6.8

2.1

3.7

4.4

5.3

0.9

1.6

Other cash adjustment on operating profit

1.6

0.8

1.7

3.1

4.3

1.1

2.0

Operating profit, net of operating cash adjustments

147.4

54.1

112.3

186.8

245.2

81.0

157.6

(Increase) decrease in trade accounts receivable

(2.4)

1.2

(4.2)

(10.6)

11.1

(10.5)

(29.5)

(Increase) decrease in inventories

14.2

(9.5)

(8.7)

(10.4)

(9.0)

(6.8)

3.6

Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

(2.4)

18.9

9.0

19.3

11.8

3.7

(3.0)

Change in other net working capital etc.

(4.8)

(13.2)

(23.2)

(19.8)

(7.7)

(21.2)

(32.4)

Total (increase) decrease in net working capital etc.

4.5

(2.5)

(27.1)

(21.5)

6.2

(34.8)

(61.4)

Investment in property, plant and equipment

(71.8)

(7.4)

(10.1)

(21.1)

(53.0)

(11.1)

(40.6)

Lease liabilities paid

-

(2.2)

(4.5)

(6.6)

(8.9)

(2.1)

(4.2)

Investment in intangible assets

(5.9)

(3.8)

(5.4)

(6.5)

(8.2)

(1.2)

(2.3)

Operating free cash flows

74.3

38.3

65.3

131.0

181.4

31.8

49.0

as % of revenues

12.8%

24.8%

20.4%

25.7%

26.4%

17.7%

13.3%

Treasury activities (interest income/expenses, foreign exchange gains/losses etc.)

4.3

0.1

(0.8)

2.8

(0.9)

0.6

2.2

Settlement for transfer pricing taxation

(3.2)

(0.8)

(1.5)

(2.2)

(3.1)

(0.5)

(0.9)

Tax paid

(31.6)

(17.8)

(18.2)

(34.5)

(34.8)

(41.0)

(41.9)

Free cash flows

43.7

19.7

44.7

97.1

142.6

(9.1)

8.4

Dividends paid

(35.8)

(29.9)

(30.1)

(56.2)

(56.4)

(50.1)

(50.4)

Transaction in own equity instruments

1.0

0.2

0.4

0.5

0.7

0.3

0.3

Purchase of non-controlling interests

-

(1.7)

(2.3)

(2.3)

(2.3)

-

-

Net effect of currency translation on net cash

(2.5)

(0.2)

(0.8)

(2.1)

(0.8)

(1.4)

(0.8)

Net change in net cash

6.4

(11.8)

11.8

37.0

83.9

(60.4)

(42.4)

Other cash adjustment on operating profit: adjustments for all non-cash income and expense items other than amortization expenses and impairment included in operating profit (such as loss on inventory differences, reserve for doubtful accounts, stock option expenses, loss on asset retirement, and increase/decrease in reserves) as well as all non-operating income and expense cash flows relating to net operating assets (NOA) (including proceeds from the sales of assets and reserve payments.

Operating free cash flow (Operating FCF): pretax cash flow after adjusting changes in working capital and operating investments in assets (tangible and intangible) to "operating profit, net of operating cash adjustments," which shows the company's cash generation ability from operating activities.

Free cash flow (FCF): the ability to generate net cash from a management perspective after deducting tax, dividends, and other payments from operating FCF.

Net change in net cash: dividends paid, increases and decreases in marketable securities and interest-bearing debt、changes in equity are included. The concepts of operating profit, operating FCF and Net operating assets (NOA) presented in the previous page are mutually consistent.

Free cash flow (FCF):

The consolidated statement of cash flows has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) No. 7, "Statement of Cash Flows." FCF is a reconfiguration of the consolidated statement of cash flows as internal indicators and is identical to the indicators disclosed by Roche. Furthermore, no items from FCF have been excluded, as the Core results concept only applies to the income statement.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020(IFRS)

10

Key Performance indicators

Actual

Actual

Actual

Forecast

(Jan 30th

announced)

2018

2019

2020

2020

1-12

1-3

1-6

1-9

1-12

1-3

1-6

1-9

1-12

1-12

Units

As of Dec. 31

As of Mar. 31

As of Jun. 30

As of Sep. 30

As of Dec. 31

As of Mar. 31

As of Jun. 30

As of Sep. 30

As of Dec. 31

As of Dec. 31

Total indicator

Core return on invested capital (Core ROIC)

%

21.2

7.0

14.3

23.7

31.9

9.5

17.8

Return on invested capital (ROIC)

%

20.3

6.8

13.2

22.4

30.1

9.3

17.5

Ratio of profit to total assets (ROA)

%

10.5

3.8

7.2

12.0

15.8

4.9

9.6

Ratio of equity attributable to

%

82.2

81.6

80.3

79.3

80.6

81.7

84.5

Chugai shareholders

Ratio of equity attributable to

%

379.7

446.8

390.6

448.5

521.2

654.7

883.9

Chugai shareholders (stock price base)

Price book value ratio（PBR)

times

4.6

5.5

4.9

5.7

6.5

8.0

10.5

Ratio of net income to equity attributable to

%

12.8

4.6

8.9

15.0

19.6

6.0

11.6

Chugai shareholders (ROE)

Margin indicator

ROS

%

22.5

31.0

32.3

33.6

32.8

41.3

39.0

37.2

COS ratio（vs. Prod. sales）

%

49.6

46.3

45.1

45.7

45.0

42.2

42.9

43.4

M&D cost ratio

%

12.7

10.0

10.3

10.0

10.7

8.6

8.8

R&D cost ratio

%

16.2

15.3

15.0

14.1

14.9

13.9

14.4

15.5

G&A cost ratio

%

3.4

2.4

2.6

2.7

3.0

2.2

2.2

Turn over indicator

Total asset turnorver

%

65.4

16.5

33.4

51.9

68.9

17.1

34.5

Working capital turnover

%

122.6

29.4

59.9

95.3

128.7

31.7

62.2

Inventory turnover

Months

7.3

7.9

7.9

7.5

7.6

8.5

7.8

Receivables turnover

Months

3.4

3.3

3.3

3.3

2.8

3.1

3.3

Payables turnover

Months

1.6

2.6

2.1

2.5

2.2

2.5

2.0

Fixed asset turnover

%

264.9

59.8

119.1

188.2

250.0

60.0

123.6

PP&E turnover

%

294.3

69.5

137.5

216.5

287.3

67.3

138.7

intangible assets turnover

%

2,648.9

692.3

1,419.3

2,256.5

2,968.0

757.7

1,548.1

Dividend / per stock indicator

Dividends per share (Half year)

Yen

31

48

75

75

Dividends per share (Year end)

Yen

55

92

25

Dividends per share (Full year)

Yen

86

140

-

Core earnings per share (diluted)

Yen

58.81

22.05

45.70

75.69

101.93

32.04

63.51

122.00

Core payout ratio (%)

%

48.7

45.8

41.0

Equity per share attributable

Yen

460.42

463.15

482.38

495.10

519.91

519.90

551.13

to Chugai shareholders (BPS)

Ratio of dividends to equity attributable to

%

6.5

9.5

Chugai shareholders (DOE)

Cashflow indicator

Cash conversion cycle（CCC）

Months

9.1

8.6

9.1

8.4

8.3

9.1

9.1

Net cash turnover period

Months

5.2

4.6

4.9

5.1

5.8

4.6

4.7

Number of employees

7,432

7,411

7,531

7,384

7,394

7,400

7,536

Investment on property, plant and equipment

Billions of yen

71.8

3.7

30.8

40.4

54.0

27.3

38.7

72.5

Depreciation

Billions of yen

14.6

3.7

7.6

12.7

17.8

5.2

10.5

21.0

Investment on intangible assets

Billions of yen

8.5

1.2

3.5

4.1

6.1

1.1

2.1

Amortization

Billions of yen

2.0

0.6

1.2

1.9

2.6

0.7

1.5

Core ROIC：Core net operting profit after taxes / Net operating assets (Core ROIC is calculated by using Core Income taxes)

ROIC: Net operating profit after taxes / Net operating assets (Net operating profit after taxes = Operating profit - income taxes)

ROA: Net income / total assets, ROE: Net income attributable for Chugai shareholders / Equity attributable to Chugai shareholders

Total asset turnorver: Revenues / Total asset, CCC：[Trade accounts receivable/Sales＋（Inventories - Trade accounts payable）/Cost of sales]* passed months

Net cash turnover period：Net cash/Revenue* passed months

Core ROIC, ROIC, ROA, ROE, total asset turnover, working capital turnover, fixed asset turnover, PP&E turnover, and intangible assets turnover are not annualized

The Adjusted figures are used for calculating average NOA for Core ROIC and ROIC

Effective July 1, 2020, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Chugai") has implemented a three-for-one stock split of its common stock.

The dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 and the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020 presents the amount prior to the stock split.

The full-year dividends per share forecast is not stated because the amounts cannot be simply combined due to the implementation of the stock split.

When calculated based on the assumption of no stock split, the year-end dividend is ¥75 and the full-year dividend per share is ¥150.

Core EPS, BPS are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split was implemented.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020 (IFRS) 11

Development pipeline (as of July 27, 2020)

Indication

Stage

Generic name

Origin

Development code

Product name

Overseas name

Mode of Action

# Additional indication

(Date)

Dosage form

(Collaborator)

Oncology

RG6268

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Approved

entrectinib

Roche/Nerviano Medical

ROS1/TRK inhibitor

#

(20/02)

Rozlytrek

Sciences

Oral

RG7446

Hepatocellular carcinoma

Filed

atezolizumab

Roche

Engineered anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody

#

(20/02)

Tecentriq

Tecentriq

Injection

NSCLC (adjuvant)

Phase III

#

NSCLC (neoadjuvant)

Phase III

#

Urothelial carcinoma

Phase III

#

Renal cell carcinoma (adjuvant)

Phase III

#

Early breast cancer

Phase III

#

Ovarian cancer

Phase III

#

Hepatocellular carcinoma (adjuvant)

Phase III

#

Head and neck carcinoma (adjuvant)

Phase III

#

Renal cell carcinoma

Development

#

discontinued

RG3502

Breast cancer (adjuvant)

Filed

trastuzumab emtansine

Roche

Anti-HER2

antibody-tubulin

polymerization

#

(19/08)

Kadcyla

Kadcyla

inhibitor conjugate

Injection

RG435

Hepatocellular carcinoma

Filed

bevacizumab

Roche

Anti-VEGF (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor)

#

(20/02)

Avastin

Avastin

humanized monoclonal antibody

(in combination with

Injection

RG7446)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020 (IFRS) 12

Indication

Stage

Generic name

Origin

Development code

Product name

Overseas name

Mode of Action

# Additional indication

(Date)

Dosage form

(Collaborator)

Hepatocellular carcinoma (adjuvant)

Phase III

#

(in combination with

RG7446)

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC)

Phase III

#

(in combination with

RG7446)

Renal cell carcinoma

Development

#

discontinued

(in combination with

RG7446)

RG7596

Relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell

Filed

polatuzumab vedotin

Roche/Seattle Genetics

Anti-CD79bantibody-drug conjugate

lymphoma (DLBCL)

(20/06)

Polivy

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Phase III

Injection

(DLBCL)

RG7440

Prostate cancer

Phase III

ipatasertib

Roche/Array BioPharma

AKT inhibitor

Oral

Breast cancer

Phase III

RG6264

Breast cancer

Phase III

trastuzumab/pertuzumab

Roche

Anti-HER2 humanized monoclonal antibody/

(Fixed-dose combination, subcutaneous

Herceptin/Perjeta

Herceptin/Perjeta

HER2 dimerization inhibitory humanized

injection)

Injection

monoclonal antibody

AF802 / RG7853

NSCLC (adjuvant)

Phase III

alectinib

In-house

ALK inhibitor

#

Alecensa

Alecensa

Oral

(Roche)

RG6058

SCLC

Phase III

tiragolumab

Roche

Anti-TIGIT human monoclonal antibody

Injection

NSCLC

Phase III

OBP-301

Esophageal cancer

Phase II

Oncolys BioPharma

Oncolytic type 5 adenovirus

Injection

GC33

Hepatocellular carcinoma

Phase I

codrituzumab

In-house

Anti-Glypican-3 humanized monoclonal antibody

Injection

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020 (IFRS) 13

Indication

Stage

Generic name

Origin

Development code

Product name

Overseas name

Mode of Action

# Additional indication

(Date)

Dosage form

(Collaborator)

ERY974

Solid tumors

Phase I

In-house

Anti-Glypican-3/CD3 bispecific antibody

Injection

RG7421

Solid tumors

Phase I

cobimetinib

Roche/Exelixis

MEK inhibitor

Cotellic

Oral

RG7802

Solid tumors

Phase I

cibisatamab

Roche

Anti-CEA/CD3 bispecific antibody

Injection

RG7828

Hematologic tumors

Phase I

mosunetuzumab

Roche

Anti-CD20/CD3 bispecific antibody

Injection

RG6026

Hematologic tumors

Phase I

glofitamab

Roche

Anti-CD20/CD3 bispecific antibody

Injection

RG7461

Solid tumors

Phase I

Roche

Anti-FAP humanized antibody-engineeredIL-2

variant fusion protein

Injection

AMY109

Solid tumors

Phase I

In-house

Injection

STA551

Solid tumors

Phase I

In-house

Injection

RG6171

Breast cancer

Phase I

Roche

SERD (Selective Estrogen Receptor

Downregulator)

Oral

Bone and Joint Diseases

ED-71

Osteoporosis

Filed

eldecalcitol

In-house

Activated vitamin D3 agent

(18/02)

Edirol

China

Oral

NRD101

Knee osteoarthritis

Phase III

purified sodium hyaluronate

In-house

Sodium hyaluronate

/Shoulder periarthritis

China

Suvenyl

Injection

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020 (IFRS) 14

Indication

Stage

Generic name

Origin

Development code

Product name

Overseas name

Mode of Action

# Additional indication

(Date)

Dosage form

(Collaborator)

Renal Diseases

EOS789

Hyperphosphatemia

Phase I

In-house

Oral

Autoimmune Diseases

RG7845

Rheumatoid arthritis

Phase I

fenebrutinib

Roche

BTK inhibitor

Oral

RG7880

Inflammatory bowel disease

Phase I

Roche

Human IL-22 fusion protein

Injection

Neurology

SA237 / RG6168

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder

Approved

satralizumab

In-house

Anti-IL-6 receptor recycling antibody

(NMOSD)

(20/06)

Enspryng

Enspryng

Japan

Injection

(Roche)

Filed

(19/08)

US

Filed

(19/08)

EU

RG1450

Alzheimer's disease

Phase III

gantenerumab

Roche/MorphoSys

Anti-amyloid-beta human monoclonal antibody

Injection

RG6042

Huntington's disease

Phase III

tominersen

Roche/Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Antisense oligonucleotide targeting HTT mRNA

Injection

RG7916

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

Phase II/III

risdiplam

Roche/PTC Therapeutics

SMN2 splicing modifier

Oral

RG7906

Schizophrenia

Phase II

ralmitaront

Roche

Oral

RG7935

Parkinson's disease

Phase I

prasinezumab

Roche/Prothena

Anti-α-synuclein monoclonal antibody

Injection

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020 (IFRS) 15

Indication

Stage

Generic name

Origin

Development code

Product name

Overseas name

Mode of Action

# Additional indication

(Date)

Dosage form

(Collaborator)

GYM329 / RG6237

Neuromuscular disease

Phase I

In-house

Anti-latent myostatin sweeping antibody

Injection

(Roche)

RG6100

Alzheimer's disease

Phase I

semorinemab

Roche/AC Immune

Anti-tau humanized monoclonal antibody

injection

RG7314

Autism spectrum disorder

Development

balovaptan

Roche

Vasopressin 1a receptor antagonist

discontinued

Oral

Other diseases

MRA / RG1569

COVID-19 pneumonia

Phase III*

tocilizumab

In-house

Humanized anti-humanIL-6 receptor monoclonal

#

Japan

Actemra

Actemra/RoActemra (EU)

antibody

Injection

RG7716

Diabetic macular edema

Phase III

faricimab

Roche

Anti-VEGF/Ang2 bispecific antibody

Neovascular age related macular

Phase III

Injection

degeneration (nAMD)

ACE910 / RG6013

Acquired hemophilia A

Phase III

emicizumab

In-house

Anti-coagulation factor IXa/X humanized

#

Japan

Hemlibra

Hemlibra

bispecific monoclonal antibody

Injection

SKY59 / RG6107

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

Phase I/II

crovalimab

In-house

Anti-C5 recycling antibody

(PNH)

Injection

(Roche)

NXT007

Hemophilia A

Phase l/II

In-house

Anti-coagulation factor IXa/X bispecific antibody

Injection

PCO371

Hypoparathyroidism

Phase I

In-house

PTH1 receptor agonist

Oral

AMY109

Endometriosis

Phase l

In-house

Injection

In principle, completion of first dose is regarded as the start of clinical studies in each phase.

*: Roche is conducting global Phase III studies of Actemra/RoActemra against COVID-19 pneumonia separately.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020 (IFRS) 16

Changes from the last announcement on April 23, 2020

Oncology

- RG7446

Phase III (Renal cell carcinoma) → Development discontinued

- RG435

Phase III (Renal cell carcinoma; in combination with RG7446) → Development discontinued

- RG7596

Phase III (Relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma) → Filed

Neurology

- SA237/RG6168

Filed (Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder) → Approved (Japan)

- RG7314

Phase I (Autism spectrum disorder) → Development discontinued

Other diseases

- MRA/RG1569

Phase III (COVID-19 pneumonia: development started / Japan)

- ACE910/RG6013

Phase III (Acquired hemophilia A: development started / Japan)

R&D Activities

For the changes during the second quarter of FY2020 (January 1 - June 30), please refer to page 5 of "CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (IFRS) (Non-Audited) (for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020)."

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020 (IFRS) 17

Major Chugai originated developments licensed out to 3rd party excluding Roche

Development code

Generic name

Licensee

Indication

Stage

Product name

Mode of Action

in Chugai

(granted right )

Dosage form

CIM331

Atopic dermatitis

Phase III

nemolizumab

Galderma

Anti-IL-31 receptor A humanized

(global)

(exclusive global license for the

monoclonal antibody

Injection

development and marketing excluding

Japan and Taiwan)

Phase III

Maruho

(domestic)

(rights for development and marketing in the

skin disease area for the Japanese market)

Prurigo nodularis

Phase II

Galderma

(global)

(exclusive global license for the

development and marketing excluding

Japan and Taiwan)

OWL833

Type 2 diabetes

Phase I

Eli Lilly and Company

Oral non-peptidicGLP-1 receptor

(worldwide development and

agonist

Oral

commercialization rights)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (4519) Supplementary Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd quarter of FY2020 (IFRS) 18

Major clinical trials in oncology field

Treatment

Expected Indication

Study design

Study name

Stage

Planned filing year

RG3502, Kadcyla

Breast cancer (adjuvant)

Kadcyla vs. Herceptin

KATHERINE

Phase III

Filed

Kadcyla + Perjeta vs. Herceptin + Perjeta + chemo

KAITLIN

Phase III

PD-L1 positive: Tecentriq vs. chemo

IMpower110

Phase III

-

NSCLC [1st line]

TMB* positive: Tecentriq vs. chemo

B-FAST

Phase II/III

PD-L1 positive: Tecentriq ± RG6058

SKYSCRAPER-01

Phase III

2023 and beyond

NSCLC (neoadjuvant)

Chemo ± Tecentriq

IMpower030

Phase III

2023 and beyond

NSCLC (adjuvant)

Tecentriq vs. best supportive care

IMpower010

Phase III

2022

SCLC

Tecentriq + chemo ± Avastin

BEAT-SC

Phase III*

2023 and beyond

Tecentriq + chemo ± RG6058

SKYSCRAPER-02

Phase III

2022

RG7446

Urothelial carcinoma (UC)

Tecentriq ± chemo vs. chemo

IMvigor130

Phase III

2020

Renal cell carcinoma (adjuvant)

Tecentriq

IMmotion010

Phase III

2022

(Tecentriq)

Breast cancer

TNBC**: paclitaxel ± Tecentriq

IMpassion131

Phase III

-

TNBC** (adjuvant): paclitaxel ± Tecentriq

IMpassion030

Phase III

Early breast cancer

TNBC (neoadjuvant): nab-paclitaxel ± Tecentriq

IMpassion031

Phase III

2021

HER2+ (neoadjuvant): Herceptin + Perjeta + chemo ± Tecentriq

IMpassion050

Phase III

Ovarian cancer

carboplatin + paclitaxel + Avastin ± Tecentriq

IMagyn050

Phase III

2020

Hepatocellular carcinoma

Tecentriq + Avastin vs. sorafenib

IMbrave150

Phase III

Filed

Hepatocellular carcinoma (adjuvant)

Tecentriq + Avastin vs. active surveillance

IMbrave050

Phase III

2022

Head and neck carcinoma (adjuvant)

Tecentriq

IMvoke010

Phase III

2022

Prostate cancer

abiraterone ± RG7440

IPATential150

Phase III

2021

TNBC: paclitaxel ± RG7440

IPATunity130

Phase III

RG7440

HR+ breast cancer: paclitaxel ± RG7440

(ipatasertib)

Breast cancer

fulvestrant + palbociclib ± RG7440

IPATunity150

Phase Ib/III

2020

PD-L1 negative TNBC: paclitaxel ± Tecentriq ± RG7440

IPATunity170

Phase III

PD-L1 positive TNBC: paclitaxel + Tecentriq ± RG7440

RG7596

r/r DLBCL

Rituxan + bendamustine + RG7596

P-DRIVE

Phase II*

Filed

(polatuzumab vedotin)

DLBCL

Rituxan + Chemo ± RG7596

POLARIX

Phase III

2021

RG6264

Breast cancer

RG6264 (SC) + chemo vs. Herceptin (IV) + Perjeta (IV) + chemo

FeDeriCa

Phase III

2021

AF802, Alecensa

NSCLC (adjuvant)

ALK fusion-positive: Alecensa vs. chemo

ALINA

Phase III

2023 and beyond

OBP-301

Esophageal cancer

OBP-301 + radiotherapy

-

Phase II*

2022

TMB: tumor mutational burden, TNBC: triple negative breast cancer, HR: hormone receptor, *: domestic

Disclaimer

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 07:05:16 UTC
