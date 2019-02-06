Chugai Pharmaceutical : Together with Roche, Chugai Joins the World Federation of Hemophilia Humanitarian Aid Program

Chugai
Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:4519) announced today that Roche has
joined the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) Humanitarian
Aid Program, a landmark initiative leading the effort to change the
lack of access to care and treatment for people with inherited bleeding
disorders in developing countries. Chugai, the originator of Hemlibra®,
also participated in the program as a member of the Roche Group.
The WFH is an international not-for-profit organization, comprising a
global network of patient organizations in 140 countries. The WFH
Humanitarian Aid Program aims to improve the lack of access to care and
treatment for people with inherited bleeding disorders in developing
countries.
The Roche Group's commitment to the WFH Program consists of a donation
of Hemlibra, a prophylactic treatment for hemophilia A, and funding to
deliver the WFH Program’s integrated care development training to ensure
that local infrastructure and medical expertise are available to
optimize and appropriately use the donated Hemlibra.
The donation will provide prophylactic treatment with Hemlibra to as
many as 1,000 people with hemophilia A in developing countries, over the
course of five years, with a focus on high-need patients, such as people
of all ages with factor VIII inhibitors and children without factor VIII
inhibitors. Access to prophylactic treatment – the standard of care for
hemophilia A to prevent bleeds in most of the developed world – is
particularly restricted in developing countries, with limited resources
reserved for emergency situations and acute bleeds. 1,2) The
WFH Humanitarian Aid Program currently provides prophylactic treatment
to approximately 1,500 people with hemophilia A.
“Chugai intends to contribute to tackling social issues through the
creation of innovative medical products, and develop along with the
society,” said Chugai’s President & CEO, Tatsuro Kosaka. “We are very
pleased that Hemlibra, our innovative drug, can play a great role in the
global treatment for hemophilia A through the Program by WFH. We will
continuously engage in global health by creating shared values with the
society through our business activities.”
Approximately 70% of people with hemophilia are estimated not to have
been adequately treated across the world3). In particular,
people with inhibitors and children whose therapeutic options are
limited have high unmet medical needs. The Roche Group has determined to
participate in the program placing a priority on ensuring access to
treatment of hemophilia A in developing countries.
Under its mission of “dedicating itself to adding exceptional value
through the creation of innovative medical products and services for the
benefit of the medical community and human health around the world,”
Chugai lists “Strengthening sustainable platform” in one of its five
strategies described in the mid-term business plan, “IBI 21.” One of the
key issues (Materiality) to be specifically prioritized is; contribution
to global health by improving access to medical and healthcare for which
our technologies and expertise can be used. In addition to the ongoing
initiatives we participate in, including the Global Health Innovative
Technology Fund (GHIT Fund) and Access Accelerated, this WFH
Humanitarian Aid Program will surely help us to further contribute to
global healthcare and better health for people.
