Chugai Pharmaceutical : Together with Roche, Chugai Joins the World Federation of Hemophilia Humanitarian Aid Program

0
02/06/2019 | 01:01am EST

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:4519) announced today that Roche has joined the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) Humanitarian Aid Program, a landmark initiative leading the effort to change the lack of access to care and treatment for people with inherited bleeding disorders in developing countries. Chugai, the originator of Hemlibra®, also participated in the program as a member of the Roche Group.

The WFH is an international not-for-profit organization, comprising a global network of patient organizations in 140 countries. The WFH Humanitarian Aid Program aims to improve the lack of access to care and treatment for people with inherited bleeding disorders in developing countries.

The Roche Group's commitment to the WFH Program consists of a donation of Hemlibra, a prophylactic treatment for hemophilia A, and funding to deliver the WFH Program’s integrated care development training to ensure that local infrastructure and medical expertise are available to optimize and appropriately use the donated Hemlibra.

The donation will provide prophylactic treatment with Hemlibra to as many as 1,000 people with hemophilia A in developing countries, over the course of five years, with a focus on high-need patients, such as people of all ages with factor VIII inhibitors and children without factor VIII inhibitors. Access to prophylactic treatment – the standard of care for hemophilia A to prevent bleeds in most of the developed world – is particularly restricted in developing countries, with limited resources reserved for emergency situations and acute bleeds. 1,2) The WFH Humanitarian Aid Program currently provides prophylactic treatment to approximately 1,500 people with hemophilia A.

“Chugai intends to contribute to tackling social issues through the creation of innovative medical products, and develop along with the society,” said Chugai’s President & CEO, Tatsuro Kosaka. “We are very pleased that Hemlibra, our innovative drug, can play a great role in the global treatment for hemophilia A through the Program by WFH. We will continuously engage in global health by creating shared values with the society through our business activities.”

Approximately 70% of people with hemophilia are estimated not to have been adequately treated across the world3). In particular, people with inhibitors and children whose therapeutic options are limited have high unmet medical needs. The Roche Group has determined to participate in the program placing a priority on ensuring access to treatment of hemophilia A in developing countries.

Under its mission of “dedicating itself to adding exceptional value through the creation of innovative medical products and services for the benefit of the medical community and human health around the world,” Chugai lists “Strengthening sustainable platform” in one of its five strategies described in the mid-term business plan, “IBI 21.” One of the key issues (Materiality) to be specifically prioritized is; contribution to global health by improving access to medical and healthcare for which our technologies and expertise can be used. In addition to the ongoing initiatives we participate in, including the Global Health Innovative Technology Fund (GHIT Fund) and Access Accelerated, this WFH Humanitarian Aid Program will surely help us to further contribute to global healthcare and better health for people.

[Related Press Releases]
Participation in the Global Health Innovative Technology Fund (GHIT Fund)
(Press release issued on December 24, 2014)
https://www.chugai-pharm.co.jp/news/cont_file_dl.php?f=141224eGHIT.pdf&src=[%0],[%1]&rep=130,218

Chugai to Join Global Initiative for Addressing Rise of Non-Communicable Diseases in Low and Lower-Middle Income Countries
(Press release issued on January 18, 2017)
https://www.chugai-pharm.co.jp/english/news/detail/20170118140000_108.html

Chugai Announces New Mission Statement and New Mid-Term Business Plan “IBI 21,” Striving to Develop Hand in Hand with Society through Creation of Innovative Drugs and Services
(Press release issued on January 31, 2019)
https://www.chugai-pharm.co.jp/english/news/detail/20190131170002_592.html

Trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

[References]
1) Poon MC and Lee A. Individualized prophylaxis for optimizing hemophilia care: can we apply this to both developed and developing nations? Thrombosis Journal. 2016; 14:32.
2) De Kleijn P et al. Differences between developed and developing countries in paediatric care in haemophilia. Haemophilia. 2012;18:94-100.
3) First-year results of an expanded humanitarian aid programme for haemophilia in resource-constrained countries, Haemophilia. 2018 Mar;24(2):229-235
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29537123 (as of February 5, 2019)


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.