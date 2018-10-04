Log in
Chugoku Electric Power : Glencore, Tohoku Electric set coal contract price at $109.77 per tonne - source

10/04/2018 | 01:54am CEST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Global miner Glencore and Japan's Tohoku Electric Power agreed on a price of $109.77 per tonne for supplies of thermal coal from Australia for the year through September 2019, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The agreed price, which serves as an industry benchmark for supplies of seaborne thermal coal in Asia, was 16 percent higher than the contract for the year through October this year.

Glencore has two annual supply contracts with Japanese utilities but talks with Tohoku Electric on supplies for April 2018-March 2019 broke down earlier this year, forcing other utilities to set their own prices in the opaque market.

Australian spot thermal coal prices <GCLNWCPFBMc2> have traded around six-year highs in recent months, pushed up by a summer heatwave across the northern hemisphere as well as output cuts in China, the world's biggest consumer of coal.

(Gr
aphic: Australian Newcastle thermal coal price -

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Aaron Sheldrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC -0.41% 1449 End-of-day quote.18.77%
