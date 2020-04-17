Log in
Chunghwa Telecom : 2019 Form 20-F filed with the U.S. SEC

04/17/2020 | 07:07am EDT

TAIPEI, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (TAIEX: 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") today announced that the Company filed its 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 20-F filing is available at https://www.cht.com.tw/en/home/cht.

Hard copies of the Company's complete audited financial statements can also be requested, free of charge, by contacting Chunghwa, by phone or in writing, at the following address:

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations
21-3 Hsinyi Road, Sec. 1, Taipei, Taiwan 100
Tel: +886 2 2344-5488
email: chtir@cht.com.tw

Website: https://www.cht.com.tw/en/home/cht

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom (TAIEX 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers with its big data, information security, cloud computing and IDC capabilities, and is expanding its business into innovative technology services such as IoT, AI, etc. In recent years, Chunghwa has been actively involved in corporate social responsibility and has won domestic and international awards and recognition. For more information, please visit our website at www.cht.com.tw.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chunghwa-telecom-2019-form-20-f-filed-with-the-us-sec-301042705.html

SOURCE Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
