CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.

(2412)
Chunghwa Telecom : ★ Press Release

07/15/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.

(TWSE: 2412; NYSE: CHT)

Teleconference Call

You are cordially invited to join Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.'s upcoming teleconference for Q2 2020 operating results. The details are as follows:

Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020

Time:3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Taipei Time) 3:00 a.m. - 4:00 a.m. (New York Time)

Dial-in Numbers and Passcode:

US Toll Free

+1 833 2206426

Taiwan Toll Free

0800 080 059

Hong Kong Toll Free

800 968 966

Singapore Toll Free

800 886 1064

International Access

+886 2 2192 8018

Passcode

317561 #

Webcast

http://www.cht.com.tw/ir

Note: Financial results will be available at http://www.cht.com.tw/irat 2:30 p.m. Jul. 30, 2020 Taipei Time under the item "Earnings Announcement for Q2 2020" of IR Calendar.

Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom (TAIEX 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers with its big data, information security, cloud computing and IDC capabilities, and is expanding its business into innovative technology services such as IoT ,AI, etc. In recent years, Chunghwa has been actively involved in corporate social responsibility and has won domestic and international awards and recognition.

For information purposes only - does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of

an offer to buy Chunghwa Telecom securities. Visit Chunghwa Telecom atwww.cht.com.tw

Disclaimer

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 07:00:03 UTC
