Chunghwa Telecom : ★ Press Release

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.

(TWSE: 2412; NYSE: CHT)

Teleconference Call

You are cordially invited to join Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.'s upcoming teleconference for Q2 2020 operating results. The details are as follows:

Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020

Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom (TAIEX 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers with its big data, information security, cloud computing and IDC capabilities, and is expanding its business into innovative technology services such as IoT ,AI, etc. In recent years, Chunghwa has been actively involved in corporate social responsibility and has won domestic and international awards and recognition.