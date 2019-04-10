Chunghwa Telecom : International Data Center Supports Hybrid Network Connections to Google Cloud

Taipei, Taiwan, R.O.

C, April 10,

2019 - Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 2412, NYSE: CHT) today announced that

International Data Center supports Google Cloud's Partner Interconnect , a service from Google Cloud that allows customers to connect to Google Cloud Platform globally. CHT

Partner Interconnect is a product in the Google Cloud Interconnectfamily. Google also offers Dedicated Interconnect, which provides higher-speed and lower cost connectivity than VPN and has become the 'go-to' solution to connect on-premise data centers to Google Cloud.

With Partner Interconnect, customers can now choose to connect to the Google Cloud edge point closest to Chunghwa Telecom Global EXchange Center (CHT GXC). CHT GXC provides international cloud integration services through 27 submarine cables to 49 nodes in Europe, America and Asia Pacific. In addition, customers can choose from a variety of subrate services in the bandwidth range from 50Mbps to 10Gbps at Chunghwa Telecom's access point.

'A dedicated network ensures a secure and stable data transfer between an enterprise data center and Google Cloud,' said Hsueh-Lan Wu, President of International Business Group, Chunghwa Telecom. 'From now on, with CHT GXC supporting Google Cloud Partner Interconnect, customers can access cloud services with lower cost and higher efficiency, which has become the ideal solution for Taiwan and multinational corporations.'