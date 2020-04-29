Log in
Chunghwa Telecom : Meeting Notice

04/29/2020 | 03:28am EDT

CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.

AGENDA

Matters for Ratification:

  1. Ratification of 2019 business report and financial statements
  2. Ratification of 2019 earnings distribution proposal

Matters for Discussion:

  1. Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company
  2. Release ofnon-competition restrictions on Directors

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Depositary PO Box 64506, Saint Paul MN 55164-0506

Voting Instruction Card

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the "Depositary") has received advice that the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Chunghwa Telecom Telecommunication Training Institute (No. 168, Minzu Road, Banchiao District, New Taipei City, Taiwan, R.O.C.), on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., for the purposes set forth above.

If you are desirous of having the Depositary, through its Nominee or Nominees, vote or execute a proxy to vote the Common Shares represented by your ADRs FOR or AGAINST or to ABSTAIN from the Resolutions to be proposed, or any of them, as the case may be, at the Meeting, kindly execute and forward to the Depositary, the attached Voting Instruction Card. The enclosed postage paid envelope is provided for this purpose. This Voting Instruction Card should be executed in such manner as to show clearly whether you desire the Nominee or Nominees of the Depositary to vote FOR or AGAINST or to ABSTAIN from the Resolutions, or any of them, as the case may be. This Voting Instruction Card MUST be forwarded in sufficient time to reach the Depositary before 12:00 p.m., May 22, 2020. Only the registered holders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2020, will be entitled to execute the attached Voting Instruction Card.

If more than 51% of the ADRs are voted in one manner on Resolutions 1 to 4, the Depositary will give a proxy to the voting representative to vote 100% in that manner. If we do not receive 51% or more one way or the other on Resolutions 1 to 4, the Depositary will give a discretionary proxy to the voting representative to vote as he desires.

The signatory, a holder of record as of the close of business on March 27, 2020, of ADRs representing Common Shares of the Company, hereby requests and authorizes the Depositary, through its Nominee or Nominees, to vote or execute a proxy to vote the underlying Common Shares of the Company, represented by ADRs, registered in the name of the signatory at the Meeting, or at any adjournment thereof.

These instructions, when properly signed and dated, will be voted in the manner directed herein.

Additionally, the annual report and 2020 proxy related information for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.'s upcoming Annual General Shareholders' Meeting is available for viewing on the internet at http://www.cht.com.tw/iron or about May 1, 2020.

NOTE: In order to have the aforesaid shares voted, this Voting Instruction Card MUST be returned before 12:00 p.m., May 22, 2020. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Depositary

PLEASE MARK, DATE AND SIGN ON REVERSE SIDE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE.

Disclaimer

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 07:27:10 UTC
