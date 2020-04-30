Chunghwa Telecom : Q1 2020 Conference Call Presentation 0 04/30/2020 | 03:32am EDT Send by mail :

1Q 2020 Operating Results April 30, 2020 © Chunghwa Telecom TSE: 2412 NYSE: CHT Disclaimer STATEMENT REGARDING UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION The unaudited financial information under T-IFRSs in this presentation is preliminary and subject to adjustments and modifications. Adjustments and modifications to the financial statements may be identified during the course of the audit /review work, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information. NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Chunghwa's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to the risks outlined in Chunghwa's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms F-1,F-3,6-K and 20-F, in each case as amended. The forward-looking statements in this presentation reflect the current belief of Chunghwa as of the date of this presentation and Chunghwa undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such date, except as required under applicable law. This presentation is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the issuer or selling security holder and that will contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES A body of generally accepted accounting principles is commonly referred to as "GAAP". A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined by the SEC as one that purports to measure historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We disclose in this report certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA. EBITDA for any period is defined as consolidated net income (loss) excluding (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) total net comprehensive financing cost (which is comprised of net interest expense, exchange gain or loss, monetary position gain or loss and other financing costs and derivative transactions), (iii) other expenses, net, (iv) income tax, (v) cumulative effect of change in accounting principle, net of tax and (vi) (income) loss from discontinued operations. In managing our business we rely on EBITDA as a means of assessing our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA can be useful to facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and with other companies because it excludes the effect of (i) depreciation and amortization, which represents a non-cash charge to earnings, (ii) certain financing costs, which are significantly affected by external factors, including interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates and inflation rates, which have little or no bearing on our operating performance, (iii) income tax and tax on assets and statutory employee profit sharing, which is similar to a tax on income and (iv) other expenses or income not related to the operation of the business. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP or T-IFRSs. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternate measure of net income or income from operations, as determined on a consolidated basis using amounts derived from statements of operations prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or T-IFRSs, as an indicator of operating performance or as cash flows from operating activity or as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA has material limitations that impair its value as a measure of a company's overall profitability since it does not address certain ongoing costs of our business that could significantly affect profitability such as financial expenses and income taxes, depreciation, pension plan reserves or capital expenditures and associated charges. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP financial data, the non-GAAP results should be reviewed together with the GAAP results and are not intended to serve as a substitute for results under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. © Chunghwa Telecom 2 Business Overview © Chunghwa Telecom Chunghwa Telecom Overview Strong Market Position (a) Domestic Fixed -#1 Local • 92.4% share by subs (10.12 mn subs) • 84.2% share by minutes -#1 DLD • 83.0% share by minutes -#1 Broadband access • 68.1% share by subs (b)(c)(4.39 mn subs) Mobile -#1 Mobile revenue • 38.3% market share (d) -#1 Mobile subscribers • 37.2% market share (10.97 mn subs) Internet #1 ISP 64.5% share by subs (3.99 mn subs) International Fixed #1 ILD

51.5% share by minutes

Operational Strategies Streamline services and strengthen profitability Capitalize and remain at the forefront of digital convergence trends Continue to invest in talent and R&D Broaden corporate governance initiatives Continue a customer-centric value creation transformation plan to move upward via strengthen core, deploy more, optimize cost and enhance fundamentals Mobile Subs Market Share Others 14.8% Source: Company data, MOTC, and NCC statistics Market share as of Feb. 2020 CHT access circuits were not included Excluding PWLAN subscriber numbers Revenues are based on T-IFRSs FET24.0% 37.2% CHT 24.0% TWM © Chunghwa Telecom 4 Number One Mobile Services Provider Mobile Service Revenue Billion 18 0% 16 -2% revenue 14 -4% rategrowthYoY adoption)15IFRS(before 12 -6% 10 -8% 8 6 -10% 4 -12% 2 -14% 0 -16% 2019Q1 2019Q2 2019Q3 2019Q4 2020Q1 CHT TWM FET CHT TWM FET Highest Subs & Lowest Churn Thousand 12,000 1.6% 10,000 1.4% postpaidforrate Subscribers 4,000 1.2% 8,000 1.0% 6,000 0.8% 0.6% 0.4% Churn 2,000 0.2% 0 0.0% O-19 N-19 D-19 J-20 F-20 M-20 CHT TWM FET CHT TWM FET Strategy Expand IoT services over NB-IoT and Cat-M1 network Offer diversified rate plans and product portfolio to satisfy customer demands Enhance brand image Strengthen subscriber retention and acquisition initiatives Promote VAS and new applications Grow enterprise customers revenues Note : Churn rate for postpaid subscribers © Chunghwa Telecom 5 Fixed Broadband and Internet Services Performance Broadband Access Revenue ARPU NT$ NT$ mn 702 705 703 713 715 5,000 4,201 4,231 4,192 4,254 4,246 600 2,500 400 200 294 280 269 261 253 0 0 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 ADSL Fiber Note1 : Broadband ARPU is calculated as access plus ISP Note2 : Revenue is calculated based on T-IFRSs Note3 : Revenue starting from 2018 are calculated in accordance with IFRS 15 Fixed Broadband Subs Thousand 5,000 4,473 4,455 4,434 4,405 4,388 4,000 1,457 1,500 1,543 1,582 1,624 3,000 2,000 2,160 2,127 2,088 2,037 1,994 1,000 856 828 803 786 770 0 Mar 19 Jun 19 Sep 19 Dec 19 Mar 20 ADSL Fiber (<100M) Fiber (≧100M) Strategy Leverage network capability to offer high-speed upload service Leverage Big Data capability for precision marketing and precision network construction Leverage mobile, broadband and Wi-Fi capabilities to offer seamless internet services Expedite CDN construction and OTT promotion to enhance digital convergence product competitiveness Continue to execute the strategy of encouraging FTTx migration to 300Mbps or higher © Chunghwa Telecom 6 MOD/ IPTV Service Performance Subscription for 1Q 2020 grew 1.8% YoY Revenue for 1Q 2020 grew 2.9% YoY Revenue from advertisement for 1Q 2020 grew 53% YoY Subscriber market share (CATV+IPTV) grew to 29.5% in Q4 2019 NT$ mm MOD subscribers and revenue thousand 900 2,049 2,082 2,090 2,082 2,086 2,100 850 886 896 902 921 912 2,000 800 750 1,900 700 1,800 650 600 550 1,700 500 1,600 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 MOD revenue Subs Note : Revenue starting from 2018 are calculated in accordance with IFRS 15 Strategy Continue to enrich content, including movies, drama and TV series for SVOD Leverage the existing broadband and 4G mobile subscriber base to grow MOD subscribers Enhance MOD platform to carry OTTs and APPs to become the smart home hub Facilitate MOD platform to be favorable for advertisements and marketing Differentiate products by acquiring sports contents including eSports thousand SVOD Subscribers 1,400 1,313 1,338 1,347 1,327 1,328 1,200 1,000 800 600 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 SVOD：Subscription Video on Demand © Chunghwa Telecom 7 Enterprise ICT Initiatives Performance Cloud revenue grew 26.9% YoY for 1Q20 ICT streaming revenue continued to grow Strategy Leverage our advantage on network infrastructure, IDC, CDN, ect. to expand ICT business Deploy nationwide NB-IoT/Cat M1 dual network to provide high-efficiency and quality IoT service via our IoT Platform Launch highest-rated cloud IDC to further explore business opportunities in finance, ISP and ICP/OTT industries Offer ICT total solutions by integrating our capabilities on cloud, information security, big data analysis, IoT, AI, block chain and customization Cooperate with partners to develop an ecosystem to provide IoT services across various industries © Chunghwa Telecom 8 Financials Overview Financials: Income Statement Highlights Consolidated (NT$bn) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Growth 2019 2018 Growth % % Revenues 48.15 51.33 (6.2) 207.52 215.48 (3.7) Operating Costs and 37.62 40.93 (8.1) 166.75 171.95 (3.0) Expenses Income from 10.53 10.40 1.2 40.66 43.64 (6.9) Operations Net Income2 8.32 8.36 (0.4) 32.79 35.50 (7.6) Net Income Margin3 17.82 16.61 - 16.27 16.92 - (%) EPS 1.07 1.08 (0.4) 4.23 4.58 (7.6) EBITDA 19.35 19.16 1.0 75.82 75.51 (0.4) EBITDA Margin (%) 40.19 37.33 - 36.54 35.04 Note: Financials are prepared in accordance with T-IFRSs. Figures for 2020 are unaudited. Net income attributable to owners of the parent. Net income margin is based on consolidated net income (including net income attributable to NCI). EBITDA = operating income + Depreciation & Amortization. The calculation of growth rates is based on NT$mn. © 2016 Chunghwa Telecom 10 Financials: Business Segment Revenues (NT$bn) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Growth 2019 2018 Growth % % Domestic Fixed 14.69 15.75 (6.7) 65.73 66.60 (1.3) Local 6.11 6.42 (4.8) 25.73 27.57 (6.7) DLD 0.50 0.55 (8.1) 2.20 2.43 (9.5) Broadband Access 4.50 4.50 0.1 17.98 18.30 (1.8) MOD 0.91 0.89 2.9 3.60 3.26 10.6 Mobile 22.54 24.48 (7.9) 95.47 101.07 (5.5) Mobile Service Revenue 14.29 14.72 (3.0) 58.70 64.04 (8.3) Sales of Mobile Handsets, 8.00 9.48 (15.6) 35.55 35.70 (0.4) and Data Cards Internet 7.51 7.51 0.0 30.09 29.83 0.9 Data Communications 5.31 5.25 1.1 21.00 21.14 (0.6) Application VAS 1.49 1.63 (8.7) 6.44 6.06 6.2 International Fixed 2.24 2.72 (17.6) 11.49 13.43 (14.5) ILD 0.54 1.12 (51.6) 4.58 6.56 (30.1) Leased line 0.54 0.69 (22.1) 2.49 2.17 14.7 Others 1.17 0.87 33.9 4.75 4.55 4.4 Total 48.15 51.33 (6.2) 207.52 215.48 (3.7) Note: Financials are prepared in accordance with T-IFRSs. Figures for 2020 are unaudited. The calculation of growth rates is based on NT$ mn. Businesses shown under each segment are highlighted; therefore, sum of the highlighted revenues is not equal to the total. © Chunghwa Telecom 11 Financials: Costs & Expenses Consolidated (NT$bn) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Growth 2019 2018 Growth % % Operating Costs 30.39 33.48 (9.2) 135.95 139.55 (2.6) Operating Expenses 7.23 7.45 (2.9) 30.80 32.40 (5.0) Marketing 5.08 5.36 (5.1) 22.10 24.08 (8.2) General and 1.21 1.17 3.4 4.76 4.60 3.3 Administrative R&D Expense 0.94 0.92 1.6 3.94 3.72 5.8 Total 37.62 40.93 (8.1) 166.75 171.95 (3.0) Note: Financials are prepared in accordance with T-IFRSs. Figures for 2020 are unaudited. The calculation of growth rates is based on NT$ mn. © 2016 Chunghwa Telecom 12 Financials: Cash Flow Consolidated (NT$bn) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Growth 2019 2018 Growth % % Net Cash Flow from 13.33 13.22 0.8 72.43 66.36 9.1 Operating Activities CapEx 3.73 4.49 (17.0) 24.17 28.56 (15.4) Free Cash Flow 9.6 8.73 10.0 48.26 37.80 27.6 Cash and Cash Equivalents 16.59 37.23 (55.4) 34.05 27.65 23.2 at the end of period Note: Financials are prepared in accordance with T-IFRSs. Figures for 2020 are unaudited. The calculation of growth rates is based on NT$ mn. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting CapEx from Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities. © 2016 Chunghwa Telecom 13 Operating Results vs. Forecast Consolidated (NT$bn) Q1 2020 Q1 2020 Achieving 2020 Achieving (A) （E） % (E) % Revenues 48.15 50.47 ~ 50.69 95.0~95.4 214.10~215.29 22.4~22.5 Operating Costs and 37.62 40.70 ~ 40.79 92.2~92.4 175.51~175.83 21.4~21.4 Expenses Income from 10.53 9.67~9.99 105.4~108.9 38.54~40.25 26.2~27.3 Operations Net 8.32 7.71~7.97 104.4~107.9 30.91~32.47 25.6~26.9 Income2 EPS 1.07 0.99~1.03 104.4~107.9 3.99~4.19 25.6~26.9 EBITDA 19.35 18.49~18.76 103.1~104.7 74.91~76.53 25.3~25.8 EBITDA 40.19 36.63~37.01 - 34.99~35.55 - Margin (%) Note: Financials are prepared in accordance with T-IFRSs. Figures for 2020 are unaudited. Net income attributable to owners of the parent. EBITDA = operating income + Depreciation & Amortization. © 2016 Chunghwa Telecom 14 Effective and Efficient Capital Expenditure Capital Expenditure NT$ bn 50 45 20% 14.3% 11.9% 13.2% 11.7% 40 8.8% 7.7% 10% 35 30.7 Capex 26.9 28.6 1.9 0% Revenueof% 30 24.2 1.1 1.5 1.2 1.3 2.9 25 1.6 2.8 1.8 2.8 -10% as 1.1 Capex 20 1.4 9.8 10.7 9.7 15 7.8 -20% 4.5 3.7 10 0.1 14.6 0.3 -30% 12.7 0.1 0.1 11.6 12.1 5 0.1 0.2 1.6 0.7 0 2.4 2.5 -40% 2017 2018 2019 2020 (E) Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Domestic Fixed Mobile Internet International Fixed Others Budgeted capex for 2020: NT$30.7 bn Continue to focus on core businesses for future investments FTTx

5G

IDC/ Cloud

Service Platforms © 2016 Chunghwa Telecom 15 Q&A © Chunghwa Telecom Attachments Original document

