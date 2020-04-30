Log in
CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.

CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD.

(2412)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 04/29
110 TWD   +0.46%
CHUNGHWA TELECOM : Q1 2020 Conference Call Presentation
PU
04/29CHUNGHWA TELECOM : Meeting Handbook
PU
04/29CHUNGHWA TELECOM : Meeting Notice
PU
Chunghwa Telecom : Q1 2020 Conference Call Presentation

04/30/2020

1Q 2020 Operating Results

April 30, 2020

© Chunghwa Telecom TSE: 2412

NYSE: CHT

Disclaimer

STATEMENT REGARDING UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The unaudited financial information under T-IFRSs in this presentation is preliminary and subject to adjustments and modifications. Adjustments and modifications to the financial statements may be identified during the course of the audit /review work, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Chunghwa's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from those statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to the risks outlined in Chunghwa's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms F-1,F-3,6-K and 20-F, in each case as amended. The forward-looking statements in this presentation reflect the current belief of Chunghwa as of the date of this presentation and Chunghwa undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such date, except as required under applicable law.

This presentation is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the issuer or selling security holder and that will contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

A body of generally accepted accounting principles is commonly referred to as "GAAP". A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined by the SEC as one that purports to measure historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We disclose in this report certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA. EBITDA for any period is defined as consolidated net income (loss) excluding (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) total net comprehensive financing cost (which is comprised of net interest expense, exchange gain or loss, monetary position gain or loss and other financing costs and derivative transactions), (iii) other expenses, net, (iv) income tax, (v) cumulative effect of change in accounting principle, net of tax and (vi) (income) loss from discontinued operations.

In managing our business we rely on EBITDA as a means of assessing our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA can be useful to facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and with other companies because it excludes the effect of (i) depreciation and amortization, which represents a non-cash charge to earnings, (ii) certain financing costs, which are significantly affected by external factors, including interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates and inflation rates, which have little or no bearing on our operating performance, (iii) income tax and tax on assets and statutory employee profit sharing, which is similar to a tax on income and (iv) other expenses or income not related to the operation of the business.

EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under U.S. GAAP or T-IFRSs. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternate measure of net income or income from operations, as determined on a consolidated basis using amounts derived from statements of operations prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or T-IFRSs, as an indicator of operating performance or as cash flows from operating activity or as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA has material limitations that impair its value as a measure of a company's overall profitability since it does not address certain ongoing costs of our business that could significantly affect profitability such as financial expenses and income taxes, depreciation, pension plan reserves or capital expenditures and associated charges. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP financial data, the non-GAAP results should be reviewed together with the GAAP results and are not intended to serve as a substitute for results under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

© Chunghwa Telecom

2

Business Overview

© Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Overview

Strong Market Position (a)

Domestic Fixed

-#1 Local

• 92.4% share by subs (10.12 mn subs)

• 84.2% share by minutes

-#1 DLD

• 83.0% share by minutes

-#1 Broadband access

• 68.1% share by subs (b)(c)(4.39 mn subs)

Mobile

-#1 Mobile revenue

• 38.3% market share (d)

-#1 Mobile subscribers

• 37.2% market share (10.97 mn subs)

Internet

  • #1 ISP
  • 64.5% share by subs (3.99 mn subs)

International Fixed

  • #1 ILD
    • 51.5% share by minutes

Operational Strategies

Streamline services and strengthen profitability

Capitalize and remain at the forefront of digital convergence trends

Continue to invest in talent and R&D Broaden corporate governance initiatives

Continue a customer-centric value creation transformation plan to move upward via strengthen core, deploy more, optimize cost and enhance fundamentals

Mobile Subs Market Share

Others

14.8%

Source: Company data, MOTC, and NCC statistics

  1. Market share as of Feb. 2020
  2. CHT access circuits were not included
  3. Excluding PWLAN subscriber numbers
  4. Revenues are based onT-IFRSs

FET24.0%

37.2% CHT

24.0%

TWM

© Chunghwa Telecom

4

Number One Mobile Services Provider

Mobile Service Revenue

Billion

18

0%

16

-2%

revenue

14

-4%

rategrowthYoY

adoption)15IFRS(before

12

-6%

10

-8%

8

6

-10%

4

-12%

2

-14%

0

-16%

2019Q1

2019Q2

2019Q3

2019Q4

2020Q1

CHT

TWM

FET

CHT

TWM

FET

Highest Subs & Lowest Churn

Thousand

12,000

1.6%

10,000

1.4%

postpaidforrate

Subscribers

4,000

1.2%

8,000

1.0%

6,000

0.8%

0.6%

0.4%

Churn

2,000

0.2%

0

0.0%

O-19

N-19

D-19

J-20

F-20

M-20

CHT

TWM

FET

CHT

TWM

FET

Strategy

Expand IoT services over NB-IoT and Cat-M1 network

Offer diversified rate plans and product portfolio to satisfy customer demands

Enhance brand image

Strengthen subscriber retention and acquisition initiatives

Promote VAS and new applications

Grow enterprise customers revenues

Note : Churn rate for postpaid subscribers

© Chunghwa Telecom

5

Fixed Broadband and Internet Services

Performance

Broadband Access Revenue

ARPU NT$

NT$ mn

702

705

703

713

715

5,000

4,201

4,231

4,192

4,254

4,246

600

2,500

400

200

294

280

269

261

253

0

0

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

ADSL

Fiber

Note1 : Broadband ARPU is calculated as access plus ISP

Note2 : Revenue is calculated based on T-IFRSs

Note3 : Revenue starting from 2018 are calculated in accordance with IFRS 15

Fixed Broadband Subs

Thousand

5,000

4,473

4,455

4,434

4,405

4,388

4,000

1,457

1,500

1,543

1,582

1,624

3,000

2,000

2,160

2,127

2,088

2,037

1,994

1,000

856

828

803

786

770

0

Mar 19

Jun 19

Sep 19

Dec 19

Mar 20

ADSL

Fiber (<100M)

Fiber (100M)

Strategy

Leverage network capability to offer high-speed upload service

Leverage Big Data capability for precision marketing and precision network construction

Leverage mobile, broadband and Wi-Fi capabilities to offer seamless internet services

Expedite CDN construction and OTT promotion to enhance digital convergence product competitiveness Continue to execute the strategy of encouraging FTTx migration to 300Mbps or higher

© Chunghwa Telecom

6

MOD/ IPTV Service

Performance

Subscription for 1Q 2020 grew 1.8% YoY Revenue for 1Q 2020 grew 2.9% YoY

Revenue from advertisement for 1Q 2020 grew 53% YoY

Subscriber market share (CATV+IPTV) grew to 29.5% in Q4 2019

NT$ mm

MOD subscribers and revenue

thousand

900

2,049

2,082

2,090

2,082

2,086

2,100

850

886

896

902

921

912

2,000

800

750

1,900

700

1,800

650

600

550

1,700

500

1,600

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

MOD revenue

Subs

Note : Revenue starting from 2018 are calculated in accordance with IFRS 15

Strategy

Continue to enrich content, including movies, drama and TV series for SVOD

Leverage the existing broadband and 4G mobile subscriber base to grow MOD subscribers

Enhance MOD platform to carry OTTs and APPs to become the smart home hub

Facilitate MOD platform to be favorable for advertisements and marketing

Differentiate products by acquiring sports contents including eSports

thousand

SVOD Subscribers

1,400

1,313

1,338

1,347

1,327

1,328

1,200

1,000

800

600

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

SVODSubscription Video on Demand

© Chunghwa Telecom

7

Enterprise ICT Initiatives

Performance

Cloud revenue grew 26.9% YoY for 1Q20

ICT streaming revenue continued to grow

Strategy

Leverage our advantage on network infrastructure, IDC, CDN, ect. to expand ICT business

Deploy nationwide NB-IoT/Cat M1 dual network to provide high-efficiency and quality IoT service via our IoT Platform

Launch highest-rated cloud IDC to further explore business opportunities in finance, ISP and ICP/OTT industries

Offer ICT total solutions by integrating our capabilities on cloud, information security, big data analysis, IoT, AI, block chain and customization

Cooperate with partners to develop an ecosystem to provide IoT services across various industries

© Chunghwa Telecom

8

Financials Overview

Financials: Income Statement Highlights

Consolidated

(NT$bn)

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Growth

2019

2018

Growth

%

%

Revenues

48.15

51.33

(6.2)

207.52

215.48

(3.7)

Operating Costs and

37.62

40.93

(8.1)

166.75

171.95

(3.0)

Expenses

Income from

10.53

10.40

1.2

40.66

43.64

(6.9)

Operations

Net Income2

8.32

8.36

(0.4)

32.79

35.50

(7.6)

Net Income Margin3

17.82

16.61

-

16.27

16.92

-

(%)

EPS

1.07

1.08

(0.4)

4.23

4.58

(7.6)

EBITDA

19.35

19.16

1.0

75.82

75.51

(0.4)

EBITDA Margin (%)

40.19

37.33

-

36.54

35.04

Note:

  1. Financials are prepared in accordance withT-IFRSs. Figures for 2020 are unaudited.
  2. Net income attributable to owners of the parent.
  3. Net income margin is based on consolidated net income (including net income attributable to NCI).
  4. EBITDA = operating income + Depreciation & Amortization.
  5. The calculation of growth rates is based on NT$mn.

© 2016 Chunghwa Telecom 10

Financials: Business Segment Revenues

(NT$bn)

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Growth

2019

2018

Growth

%

%

Domestic Fixed

14.69

15.75

(6.7)

65.73

66.60

(1.3)

Local

6.11

6.42

(4.8)

25.73

27.57

(6.7)

DLD

0.50

0.55

(8.1)

2.20

2.43

(9.5)

Broadband Access

4.50

4.50

0.1

17.98

18.30

(1.8)

MOD

0.91

0.89

2.9

3.60

3.26

10.6

Mobile

22.54

24.48

(7.9)

95.47

101.07

(5.5)

Mobile Service Revenue

14.29

14.72

(3.0)

58.70

64.04

(8.3)

Sales of Mobile Handsets,

8.00

9.48

(15.6)

35.55

35.70

(0.4)

and Data Cards

Internet

7.51

7.51

0.0

30.09

29.83

0.9

Data Communications

5.31

5.25

1.1

21.00

21.14

(0.6)

Application VAS

1.49

1.63

(8.7)

6.44

6.06

6.2

International Fixed

2.24

2.72

(17.6)

11.49

13.43

(14.5)

ILD

0.54

1.12

(51.6)

4.58

6.56

(30.1)

Leased line

0.54

0.69

(22.1)

2.49

2.17

14.7

Others

1.17

0.87

33.9

4.75

4.55

4.4

Total

48.15

51.33

(6.2)

207.52

215.48

(3.7)

Note:

  1. Financials are prepared in accordance withT-IFRSs. Figures for 2020 are unaudited.
  2. The calculation of growth rates is based on NT$ mn.
  3. Businesses shown under each segment are highlighted; therefore, sum of the highlighted revenues is not equal to the total.

© Chunghwa Telecom

11

Financials: Costs & Expenses

Consolidated

(NT$bn)

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Growth

2019

2018

Growth

%

%

Operating Costs

30.39

33.48

(9.2)

135.95

139.55

(2.6)

Operating Expenses

7.23

7.45

(2.9)

30.80

32.40

(5.0)

Marketing

5.08

5.36

(5.1)

22.10

24.08

(8.2)

General and

1.21

1.17

3.4

4.76

4.60

3.3

Administrative

R&D Expense

0.94

0.92

1.6

3.94

3.72

5.8

Total

37.62

40.93

(8.1)

166.75

171.95

(3.0)

Note:

  1. Financials are prepared in accordance withT-IFRSs. Figures for 2020 are unaudited.
  2. The calculation of growth rates is based on NT$ mn.

© 2016 Chunghwa Telecom 12

Financials: Cash Flow

Consolidated

(NT$bn)

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Growth

2019

2018

Growth

%

%

Net Cash Flow from

13.33

13.22

0.8

72.43

66.36

9.1

Operating Activities

CapEx

3.73

4.49

(17.0)

24.17

28.56

(15.4)

Free Cash Flow

9.6

8.73

10.0

48.26

37.80

27.6

Cash and Cash Equivalents

16.59

37.23

(55.4)

34.05

27.65

23.2

at the end of period

Note:

  1. Financials are prepared in accordance withT-IFRSs. Figures for 2020 are unaudited.
  2. The calculation of growth rates is based on NT$ mn.
  3. Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting CapEx from Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities.

© 2016 Chunghwa Telecom 13

Operating Results vs. Forecast

Consolidated

(NT$bn)

Q1 2020

Q1 2020

Achieving

2020

Achieving

(A)

E

%

(E)

%

Revenues

48.15

50.47 ~ 50.69

95.0~95.4

214.10~215.29

22.4~22.5

Operating

Costs and

37.62

40.70 ~ 40.79

92.2~92.4

175.51~175.83

21.4~21.4

Expenses

Income

from

10.53

9.67~9.99

105.4~108.9

38.54~40.25

26.2~27.3

Operations

Net

8.32

7.71~7.97

104.4~107.9

30.91~32.47

25.6~26.9

Income2

EPS

1.07

0.99~1.03

104.4~107.9

3.99~4.19

25.6~26.9

EBITDA

19.35

18.49~18.76

103.1~104.7

74.91~76.53

25.3~25.8

EBITDA

40.19

36.63~37.01

-

34.99~35.55

-

Margin (%)

Note:

  1. Financials are prepared in accordance withT-IFRSs. Figures for 2020 are unaudited.
  2. Net income attributable to owners of the parent.
  3. EBITDA = operating income + Depreciation & Amortization.

© 2016 Chunghwa Telecom 14

Effective and Efficient Capital Expenditure

Capital Expenditure

NT$ bn

50

45

20%

14.3%

11.9%

13.2%

11.7%

40

8.8%

7.7%

10%

35

30.7

Capex

26.9

28.6

1.9

0%

Revenueof%

30

24.2

1.1

1.5

1.2

1.3

2.9

25

1.6

2.8

1.8

2.8

-10%

as

1.1

Capex

20

1.4

9.8

10.7

9.7

15

7.8

-20%

4.5

3.7

10

0.1

14.6

0.3

-30%

12.7

0.1

0.1

11.6

12.1

5

0.1

0.2

1.6

0.7

0

2.4

2.5

-40%

2017

2018

2019

2020 (E)

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Domestic Fixed

Mobile

Internet

International Fixed

Others

Budgeted capex for 2020: NT$30.7 bn

Continue to focus on core businesses for future investments

  • FTTx
  • 5G
  • IDC/ Cloud
  • Service Platforms

© 2016 Chunghwa Telecom 15

Q&A

© Chunghwa Telecom

Disclaimer

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 07:32:03 UTC
