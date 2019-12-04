Chunghwa Telecom : S&P Global Ratings and Taiwan Ratings Corp. maintains their long-termcrediting ratings on Chunghwa Telecom at 'AA' and ‘tw AAA'

Log in
0
12/04/2019 | 06:44am EST

Taipei, Taiwan, R.O.C. December, 2019 - S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'AA' long-term issuer credit ratings on Chunghwa Telecom. In the meantime, Taiwan Ratings Corp. affirmed its 'twAAA' long-term issuer credit ratings on the company. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. It is indicated that Chunghwa Telecomwill maintain its market leadership, robust cash flow generation, and minimal debt leverage with conservative debt appetite over the next one to two years.

Chunghwa Telecom has the highest credit rating among peers,with a robust corporate foundation and a solid financial strength. Chunghwa Telecom is the biggest full service telecom operator in Taiwan, and an important partner of international telecom operators. In the future, the company will dedicate to sustainable operations and continue to be the most valuable and reliable telecom operator for customers.


Disclaimer

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 11:43:09 UTC
