Church & Dwight : to Acquire FLAWLESS Brand for $475 Million Plus Earn-out

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has signed a definitive agreement
with Ideavillage Products Corporation to acquire the FLAWLESS™ and
FINISHING TOUCH™ brands of hair removal products (“FLAWLESS”), the
market leader in women’s electric hair removal products, for
approximately $475 million in cash plus an additional earn-out payment
of up to a maximum of $425 million, in cash, based on a twelve-month net
sales target ending no later than December 31, 2021. The transaction,
which is subject to regulatory approval and other customary conditions,
is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019.
FLAWLESS’ net sales for the trailing twelve months ended December 31,
2018 were approximately $180 million with EBITDA approximating $55
million (approximately 30% EBITDA margin) over the same period. FLAWLESS
is the #1 women’s electric hair removal brand in the U.S. focusing on
brows and face while the women’s hair removal category has historically
been focused on legs with manual razors and blade products. The products
are marketed in the U.S. and over 30 countries. Approximately 10% of net
sales come from international markets.
“Women today are more focused on hair removal from their bodies.
FLAWLESS provides simple, fast, dermatologist-approved solutions for
face, brows and legs. FLAWLESS is a beloved brand by look-conscious
consumers who want to be “selfie-ready” at any moment,” said Matthew T.
Farrell, Church & Dwight Chief Executive Officer. “FLAWLESS represents a
powerful addition to our specialty haircare portfolio which includes
BATISTE dry shampoo, VIVISCAL hair thinning supplements, and TOPPIK hair
fibers.”
Ideavillage is located in Wayne, New Jersey and will support the
FLAWLESS business through a separate long-term services agreement with
Church & Dwight. Mr. Farrell said, “Ideavillage is led by its founder
and CEO, Andy Khubani, who has a passion for innovation and bringing new
products to market. Having 20-years of demonstrated success in the
development of multiple brands, his success with FLAWLESS stems
specifically from years of work in women’s hair removal. Ideavillage is
recognized for its highly skilled management team with fast decision
making, rapid new product development and speed to market. We are
excited to work with Andy and his team on this brand. We expect our
global footprint and sales expertise to drive significant sales growth
via new distribution and further expansion into international markets.”
Regarding the relationship with Church & Dwight, Mr. Khubani said, “We
have found the perfect partner for our FLAWLESS brand, and for
accomplishing our vision of expanding into new categories and markets.
Our cultures complement one another beautifully and I’m very excited and
confident in the future.”
FLAWLESS will be the Company’s 12th power brand. This
acquisition meets the Company's acquisition criteria: (1) primarily #1
or #2 brands, (2) asset-light, (3) high growth and high gross margin,
(4) opportunity to leverage manufacturing, logistics and purchasing, and
(5) sustainable competitive advantage. The acquisition will be financed
at closing with debt and is expected to be neutral to 2019 reported
earnings per share, net of transition costs. During the short-term, the
Company does not expect material synergies as a multi-year service
agreement is in place. The Company will purchase the inventory following
a transition period which is expected to be completed by end of 2019.
Mr. Farrell said, “In 2019, we continue to expect approximately 7-9%
adjusted EPS growth driven by approximately 7-9% EPS growth of our
existing business, plus 1% accretion from the FLAWLESS acquisition
inclusive of interest expense and intangible amortization, less 1%
one-time transition costs. The earn-out liability is required to be
adjusted quarterly during the earn-out period. This non-cash quarterly
adjustment will be included in the Company’s reported results, but is
excluded from the Company’s EPS outlook. The acquisition is expected to
increase 2019 cash earnings by 4%.”
BofA Merrill Lynch is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Church &
Dwight in this transaction.
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the
acquisition on March 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). To participate, dial
877-322-9846, access code: 3478918 (International: 631-291-4539, same
access code: 3478918). You can also participate by visiting the Investor
Relations section of the Company’s website at www.churchdwight.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including,
among others, statements relating to the consummation, financing and
impact of the FLAWLESS acquisition and anticipated associated cost
savings; net sales and earnings growth; earn-out payments; earnings per
share; cost savings programs; and consumer demand and spending. These
statements represent the intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs of
the Company, and are based on assumptions that the Company believes are
reasonable but may prove to be incorrect. In addition, these statements
are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are
outside the Company’s control and could cause actual results to differ
materially from such forward-looking statements. Uncertainties include
assumptions as to market growth and consumer demand. Factors that could
cause such differences include, without limitation, the risk that
Flawless will not be integrated successfully, the risk that the cost
savings from the transaction will not be fully realized or will take
longer to realize than expected, and the ability of management to
execute its plans with respect to the Company’s initiatives.
For a description of additional factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, please
see the Company’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC,
including Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form
10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as required by the U.S. federal
securities laws. You are advised, however, to consult any further
disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with
the SEC.
This press release also contains non-GAAP financial information. The
non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as
a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these
non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similar measures
provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of
calculation and items being excluded.
Non-GAAP information:
Adjusted EPS:
This press release presents adjusted EPS, namely, earnings per share
calculated in accordance with GAAP, as adjusted to exclude significant
one-time items (adjustments to the earn-out liability) that are not
indicative of the Company’s period to period performance. We believe
that this metric provides investors a useful perspective of underlying
business trends and results and provides useful supplemental information
regarding our year over year earnings per share growth.
EBITDA:
This press release also presents the trailing twelve month EBITDA and
EBITDA margin for FLAWLESS. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial term and
represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization. Management believes the presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA
margin provides useful additional information to investors about trends
in the company's operations.
