CHURCH & DWIGHT CO (CHD)

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO (CHD)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/21 08:15:28 pm
56.685 USD   -1.64%
Church & Dwight : to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

08/21/2018 | 06:55pm CEST

Matthew Farrell, Chief Executive Officer and Rick Dierker, Chief Financial Officer of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will be presenting at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. (ET).

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.churchdwight.com. The webcast will also be available for replay.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER brand name and other well-known trademarks.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 122 M
EBIT 2018 809 M
Net income 2018 569 M
Debt 2018 1 931 M
Yield 2018 1,52%
P/E ratio 2018 25,33
P/E ratio 2019 23,58
EV / Sales 2018 3,87x
EV / Sales 2019 3,73x
Capitalization 14 025 M
Technical analysis trends CHURCH & DWIGHT CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 55,6 $
Spread / Average Target -3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Thomas Farrell President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
James R. Craigie Non-Executive Chairman
Rick Spann Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Richard A. Dierker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos G. Linares Executive VP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO13.91%14 025
UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%22 296
CLOROX-0.34%19 106
LION CORP0.74%5 878
KOBAYASHI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD-0.82%5 409
WD-40 COMPANY47.12%2 382
