Church & Dwight : to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Matthew Farrell, Chief Executive Officer and Rick Dierker, Chief Financial Officer of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will be presenting at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. (ET).

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.churchdwight.com. The webcast will also be available for replay.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER brand name and other well-known trademarks.

