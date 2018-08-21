Church & Dwight : to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Matthew Farrell, Chief Executive Officer and Rick Dierker, Chief
Financial Officer of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will be
presenting at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston
on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. (ET).
Media and investors may access the live audio webcast by visiting the
Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.churchdwight.com.
The webcast will also be available for replay.
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of
personal care, household and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER
brand name and other well-known trademarks.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005562/en/