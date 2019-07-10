Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Church & Dwight Co.    CHD

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO.

(CHD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Church & Dwight : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 09:37am EDT

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 earnings results on July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

To participate, dial 877-322-9846 within the U.S. and Canada, or 631-291-4539 internationally, using access code 9379448. A replay will be available at 855-859-2056 using the same access code. You also can participate via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER brand name and other well-known trademarks.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHURCH & DWIGHT CO.
09:37aCHURCH & DWIGHT : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
06/05CHURCH & DWIGHT : to Present at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess 2019 Annual Global Co..
BU
05/14CHURCH & DWIGHT CO. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/10CHURCH & DWIGHT : to Webcast Presentation from the Goldman Sachs Global Staples ..
BU
05/07CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financ..
AQ
05/02CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
05/02CHURCH & DWIGHT : DE/ Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/02CHURCH & DWIGHT : Names CEO Matthew T. Farrell Chairman of the Board
BU
05/02CHURCH & DWIGHT : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
05/02CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 379 M
EBIT 2019 864 M
Net income 2019 623 M
Debt 2019 1 821 M
Yield 2019 1,23%
P/E ratio 2019 29,8x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,56x
EV / Sales2020 4,29x
Capitalization 18 144 M
Chart CHURCH & DWIGHT CO.
Duration : Period :
Church & Dwight Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHURCH & DWIGHT CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 72,3  $
Last Close Price 73,7  $
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Thomas Farrell President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
James R. Craigie Non-Executive Chairman
Rick Spann Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Richard A. Dierker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos G. Linares Executive VP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO.12.64%18 301
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA (ADR)--.--%42 455
UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%24 307
THE CLOROX COMPANY0.85%19 840
KOBAYASHI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD7.60%5 750
LION CORP-5.19%5 626
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About