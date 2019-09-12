Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Church & Dwight Co., Inc.    CHD

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.

(CHD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CHD Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 04:03pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE: CHD) concerning possible violations of the federal securities laws.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

On September 5, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report entitled "Arm Yourself To Get Hammered," expressing concerns about CHD's accounting practices.  The report stated that "CHD's strategy has pivoted towards extreme financial engineering, aggressive accounting, and managerial self-enrichment practices."

On this news, CHD's stock price fell sharply.  To obtain additional information:

Email: CHD@hbsslaw.com 
Visit: https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CHD
Call: 510-725-3000

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Church & Dwight should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email CHD@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chd-investor-alert-hagens-berman-notifies-investors-in-church--dwight-co-chd-of-an-investigation-involving-possible-securities-fraud-300917341.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
04:03pCHD Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) of an Inves..
PR
07:02aCHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09Stocks to Watch: Symantec, Tapestry, Church & Dwight
DJ
09/06BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Announces Investigation Against Church & Dw..
PR
09/06Investigation of Church & Dwight Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
09/05SPRUCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT RELE : Chd)
PR
08/28CHURCH & DWIGHT : to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
BU
08/14CHURCH & DWIGHT CO. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/31CHURCH & DWIGHT : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
07/31CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group