Church & Dwight Co., Inc. : to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

04/14/2020 | 02:28pm EDT

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) today announced that the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will now be conducted exclusively online by remote communication. This decision was made in light of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), public health concerns, the current state of emergency in New Jersey and government-recommended and required limits on public gatherings and to assist in protecting the health and safety of the Company’s stockholders, employees, directors, officers and representatives. At this time, the Company expects to resume holding in-person meetings at the next annual meeting.

The meeting will be held at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2020 and will be conducted in a virtual format only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting in person. However, stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2020 and stockholders holding a valid proxy will be able to vote and ask questions during the meeting by remote participation.

Investors can access the webcast and participate in the following ways:

  • Visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CHD2020 and enter the 16-digit control number included on your Notice Regarding Availability of Proxy Materials or on your proxy card.
  • Log into the meeting platform beginning at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2020.
  • Vote during the annual meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting.
  • To submit a question during the meeting, log into the virtual meeting platform at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CHD2020, type your question into the “Ask a Question” field and click “Submit.”
  • Technical support will be available by phone to address any technical difficulties beginning at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2020 and will remain available until the meeting has ended. The phone numbers for contacting technical support will be posted on the log-in page for the virtual meeting.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER brand name and other well-known trademarks.


© Business Wire 2020
