Church & Dwight : Reports Q3 Results

2019 Third Quarter Results

2019 Full Year Outlook

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) today announced reported third quarter 2019 EPS of $0.62, a 6.9% increase. Adjusted EPS, which excludes the FLAWLESS® earn-out adjustment, grew 13.8% to $0.66.² Both reported and adjusted EPS include a $0.03 EPS benefit from a retroactive tariff exemption. Adjusted EPS of $0.66 exceeded the Company’s $0.60 outlook.

Third quarter net sales grew 5.0% to $1,089.4 million. Organic sales grew 3.6% driven by positive product mix and pricing of 4.3% partially offset by a volume decline of 0.7%.

Matthew Farrell, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Q3 was another outstanding quarter with sales growth of 5.0%. Organic sales grew 3.6%, exceeding our 3.0% outlook. Our categories continue to grow and our market shares are healthy. 12 of our 15 domestic categories grew during the quarter and more than half have grown at least 8 consecutive quarters. In the domestic business, 9 out of 12 power brands met or exceeded category growth in the third quarter. The international business continues to perform strongly with reported sales growth of 7.1% and organic sales growth of 8.7%.”

Third Quarter Review

Consumer Domestic net sales were $827.6 million, a $42.7 million or 5.4% increase driven by household and personal care sales growth. Organic sales increased 3.3% as price and positive product mix (+5.1%) offset lower volume (-1.8%). Lower volume resulted from lower promotional spending and the impact of price increases. Organic growth was led by ARM & HAMMER® liquid laundry detergent, WATERPIK® oral care products, VITAFUSION® and L’IL CRITTERS® gummy vitamins, BATISTE® dry shampoo, ARM & HAMMER clumping cat litter, and ARM & HAMMER scent booster.

Consumer International net sales were $186.4 million, a $12.3 million or a 7.1% increase driven by growth of the Global Markets Group (formerly called “Export”) business, and broad-based household and personal care sales growth. Organic sales increased 8.7% due to higher volume (+5.4%) and price and product mix (+3.3%). Organic sales were driven primarily by BATISTEand VITAFUSION in the Global Markets Group business, ARM & HAMMER liquid laundry detergent and STERIMAR® in Mexico, and BATISTE dry shampoo in Australia and Germany. WATERPIK and FLAWLESS acquisitions are excellent additions to the international business.

Specialty Products net sales were $75.4 million, a $3.2 million or 4.1% decrease. Organic sales decreased 4.1% due to lower volume (-3.1%) and pricing (-1.0%). Demand for dairy products decreased while non-dairy product demand continued to grow.

Gross margin increased 230 basis points to 46.6% due primarily to acquisition accounting in connection with FLAWLESS (100 bps.) and a retroactive tariff exemption benefit (100 bps.).

Marketing expense was $125.2 million, an increase of $4.7 million or +3.9%. Marketing expense as a percentage of net sales was 11.5%. Full year marketing expectations are unchanged. The Company continues to expect fourth quarter marketing to be higher in dollars and higher as a percent of sales versus a year ago.

Selling, general, and administrative expense (SG&A) was $165.7 million, an increase of $30.3 million, or 15.2% of net sales, a 220 basis point increase. Adjusted SG&A increased 110 basis points primarily due to intangible amortization costs related to acquisitions.²

Income from Operations was $216.8 million or 19.9% of net sales, a 20 basis point increase. Excluding the FLAWLESS earn-out adjustment, income from operations was 21.0% of net sales or a 130 basis point increase.²

Other Expense was $18.3 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, primarily due to lower interest expense.

The effective tax rate was 21.6% compared to 21.9% in 2018, a decrease of 30 basis points. The expected full year effective tax rate is unchanged at approximately 21%.

Operating Cash Flow

For the first nine months of 2019, net cash from operating activities was $617.5 million, a $49.5 million increase from the same period last year as higher cash earnings were partially offset by an increase in net working capital. The Company now expects to generate approximately $815 million of net cash flow from operating activities for the full year. Capital expenditures for the first nine months were $39.7 million, a $9.3 million increase from the prior year. We now expect the Company’s full year outlook for capital expenditures to be approximately $80 million.

At September 30, 2019, cash on hand was $114.7 million, while total debt was $2,183.2 million.

2019 New Products

In the household products portfolio, the Company’s ARM & HAMMER CLUMP & SEAL® CLOUD CONTROL® cat litter has become our second highest rated litter product online. It is a first-of-its-kind cat litter that eliminates 100% of dust, keeps dander in the litter box, has an allergen-free light scent, and provides a 7-day odor control guarantee. Combining stain fighting power with clothing protection, ARM & HAMMER plus OXICLEAN® laundry detergent FADE DEFENSE™ launch is off to a strong start. OXICLEAN’S DARK PROTECT® laundry booster launch for dark and black fabrics that incorporates anti-fade technology, cold water solubility, and OXICLEAN stain fighters continues to build distribution at leading retailers.

In the personal care portfolio, WATERPIK launched SONIC FUSION®, the world’s first single device flossing toothbrush and water flosser is the most successful innovation in the history of WATERPIK. VITAFUSIONMagnesium is the first major branded magnesium gummy vitamin to market. BATISTE launched a Hair Benefits line with a hydrating dry shampoo for dry hair, and a volumizing dry shampoo for fine hair which is currently is the #1 growth item in the category. The NAIR® launch of LEG MASK™ hair removal, a first for legs, with natural clay, seaweed, and charcoal has been highly incremental to the brand delivering record high share in the depilatory category.

Outlook for 2019

Mr. Farrell stated, “We are closing in on another outstanding year for Church & Dwight. We now expect approximately 5% full year 2019 sales growth and continue to expect approximately 4% organic sales growth. The reported sales outlook now reflects a November 1, 2019 integration date for the FLAWLESS acquisition. Full year gross margin is expected to expand 100 basis points or 60 basis points, excluding the FLAWLESSacquisition accounting. Full year marketing expense dollars are expected to increase and as a percentage of net sales to be 11.7%, flat to 2018. We continue to expect $2.47 per share or 9% adjusted EPS growth.¹&²

We intend to make incremental investments in Q4 as a result of our strong results and tariff relief. As in years past, these actions help the Company enter the coming year with momentum. Specifically, we expect significantly higher marketing spending and investments as we accelerate approximately $10 million of spending in R&D, predictive analytics, supply chain, and sustainability. We also intend to accelerate $4 million of investments in our long-term Asia Pacific relationships. In Q4, we expect reported sales growth of approximately 6%, organic sales growth of approximately 3%, gross margin expansion, significantly higher marketing expense, and higher SG&A associated with the FLAWLESS acquisition and reinvestment in the business. As a result of these investments and a higher tax rate, we expect Q4 adjusted EPS to be $0.54 per share excluding the earn-out adjustment from our acquisition of the FLAWLESS business¹.”

¹This press release does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of adjusted EPS to reported EPS, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, expected for 2019 or for the fourth quarter of 2019, because we are unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort. We have excluded the Company’s potential earn-out liability from our acquisition of the FLAWLESS business from our expected adjusted EPS for these periods. We are required to review the fair value of the earn-out liability quarterly based on changes in sales forecasts, discount rates, volatility assumptions, and other inputs. Our inability to provide a reconciliation to GAAP EPS for future periods is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting what these changes will be on a quarter-by-quarter basis. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to our future results.

²Excludes the third quarter $0.04 negative impact from the FLAWLESS acquisition earn-out adjustment.

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (In millions, except per share data) September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net Sales $ 1,089.4 $ 1,037.6 $ 3,213.5 $ 3,071.5 Cost of sales 581.7 577.5 1,753.5 1,705.0 Gross Profit 507.7 460.1 1,460.0 1,366.5 Marketing expenses 125.2 120.5 352.4 356.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 165.7 135.4 462.6 411.4 Income from Operations 216.8 204.2 645.0 598.3 Equity in earnings of affiliates 2.1 2.5 5.5 7.0 Other income (expense), net (18.3 ) (19.4 ) (54.5 ) (61.9 ) Income before Income Taxes 200.6 187.3 596.0 543.4 Income taxes 43.3 41.0 124.5 117.6 Net Income $ 157.3 $ 146.3 $ 471.5 $ 425.8 Net Income per share - Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.60 $ 1.91 $ 1.74 Net Income per share - Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.58 $ 1.87 $ 1.70 Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.22 $ 0.68 $ 0.65 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 246.8 245.7 246.4 245.2 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 252.9 251.1 252.5 250.1

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 114.7 $ 316.7 Accounts Receivable 384.4 345.3 Inventories 388.8 382.8 Other Current Assets 20.9 33.4 Total Current Assets 908.8 1,078.2 Property, Plant and Equipment (Net) 553.1 598.2 Equity Investment in Affiliates 10.2 8.5 Trade Names and Other Intangibles 2,777.3 2,274.0 Goodwill 2,079.5 1,992.9 Other Long-Term Assets 281.2 117.4 Total Assets $ 6,610.1 $ 6,069.2 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Short-Term Debt $ 74.0 $ 1.8 Current portion of Long-Term debt 299.6 596.5 Other Current Liabilities 768.5 728.0 Total Current Liabilities 1,142.1 1,326.3 Long-Term Debt 1,809.6 1,508.8 Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,099.1 780.3 Stockholders’ Equity 2,559.3 2,453.8 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 6,610.1 $ 6,069.2

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended (Dollars in millions) September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net Income $ 471.5 $ 425.8 Depreciation and amortization 129.9 105.4 Deferred income taxes 6.1 4.5 Non-cash compensation 17.7 19.8 Other 5.0 0.9 Subtotal 630.2 556.4 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (41.8 ) (17.2 ) Inventories (7.1 ) (60.5 ) Other current assets 6.5 24.6 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1.8 43.8 Income taxes payable 14.9 15.2 Other 13.0 5.7 Net cash from operating activities 617.5 568.0 Capital expenditures (39.7 ) (30.4 ) Acquisitions (475.0 ) (49.8 ) Other (4.3 ) (2.1 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (519.0 ) (82.3 ) Net change in short-term debt 72.4 (269.5 ) Payment of cash dividends (168.2 ) (159.6 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 49.8 58.0 Purchase of treasury stock (250.0 ) (200.0 ) Deferred financing and other (2.6 ) (3.0 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (298.6 ) (574.1 ) F/X impact on cash (1.9 ) (2.2 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (202.0 ) $ (90.6 )

2019 and 2018 Product Line Net Sales Three Months Ended Percent 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Change Household Products $ 463.5 $ 448.9 3.3 % Personal Care Products 364.1 336.0 8.4 % Consumer Domestic $ 827.6 $ 784.9 5.4 % Consumer International 186.4 174.1 7.1 % Total Consumer Net Sales $ 1,014.0 $ 959.0 5.7 % Specialty Products Division 75.4 78.6 -4.1 % Total Net Sales $ 1,089.4 $ 1,037.6 5.0 % Nine Months Ended Percent 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Change Household Products $ 1,371.1 $ 1,291.8 6.1 % Personal Care Products 1,060.7 1,018.6 4.1 % Consumer Domestic $ 2,431.8 $ 2,310.4 5.3 % Consumer International 559.7 530.9 5.4 % Total Consumer Net Sales $ 2,991.5 $ 2,841.3 5.3 % Specialty Products Division 222.0 230.2 -3.6 % Total Net Sales $ 3,213.5 $ 3,071.5 4.6 %

Non-GAAP Measures:

The following discussion addresses the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. The following non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation and items and events being excluded.

Organic Sales Growth:

This press release provides information regarding organic sales growth, namely net sales growth excluding the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign exchange rate changes. Management believes that the presentation of organic sales growth is useful to investors because it enables them to assess, on a consistent basis, sales trends related to products that were marketed by the Company during the entirety of relevant periods, excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign exchange rate changes that are out of the control of, and do not reflect the performance of the Company and management.

Adjusted SG&A Expense:

This press release presents information regarding adjusted SG&A excluding the adjustment to the FLAWLESS earn-out estimate. We believe that this metric enhances investors’ understanding of the Company’s year over year expenses by excluding certain significant one-time items.

Adjusted Operating Income and Margin:

This press release provides information regarding adjusted operating income and margin excluding the adjustment to the FLAWLESS earn-out estimate. We believe that excluding this charge from operating income and margin provides a useful measure of the Company’s ongoing operating performance and a more effective comparison to prior periods by excluding certain significant one-time items.

Adjusted EPS:

This press release also presents adjusted earnings per share, namely, EPS calculated in accordance with GAAP, as adjusted to exclude significant one-time items that are not indicative of the Company’s period-to-period performance. We believe that this metric provides investors a useful perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides useful supplemental information regarding our year over year EPS growth. Adjusted 2019 EPS excludes the earn-out reversal from the Passport acquisition, the FLAWLESS earn-out adjustments, and the loss on the sale of the consumer Brazil business.

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. Organic Sales Three Months Ended 09/30/2019 Total Worldwide Consumer Consumer Specialty Company Consumer Domestic International Products Reported Sales Growth 5.0% 5.7% 5.4% 7.1% -4.1% Less: Acquisitions 2.0% 2.0% 2.1% 1.7% 0.0% Add: FX / Other 0.6% 0.6% 0.0% 3.3% 0.0% Organic Sales Growth 3.6% 4.3% 3.3% 8.7% -4.1% Nine Months Ended 09/30/2019 Total Worldwide Consumer Consumer Specialty Company Consumer Domestic International Products Reported Sales Growth 4.6% 5.3% 5.3% 5.4% -3.6% Less: Acquisitions 0.9% 0.9% 1.1% 0.7% 1.0% Add: FX / Other 0.7% 0.7% 0.0% 4.1% 0.0% Organic Sales Growth 4.4% 5.1% 4.2% 8.8% -4.6%

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share data) For the quarter ended

September 30, 2019 For the quarter ended

September 30, 2018 Change % of NS % of NS Adjusted SG&A Reconciliation SG&A - Reported $ 165.7 15.2 % $ 135.4 13.0 % 220 bps Flawless Earn-Out Adjustment $ (12.0 ) -1.1 % (110 ) bps SG&A - Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 153.7 14.1 % $ 135.4 13.0 % 110 bps For the quarter ended

September 30, 2019 For the quarter ended

September 30, 2018 Change Adjusted Operating Profit Reconciliation % of NS % of NS Operating Profit and Margin - Reported $ 216.8 19.9 % $ 204.2 19.7 % 20 bps Flawless Earn-Out Adjustment $ 12.0 1.1 % 110 bps Operating Profit and Margin - Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 228.8 21.0 % $ 204.2 19.7 % 130 bps For the quarter ended

September 30, 2019 For the quarter ended

September 30, 2018 Change Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Diluted Earnings Per Share - Reported $ 0.62 $ 0.58 6.9 % Flawless Earn-Out Adjustment $ 0.04 6.9 % Diluted Earnings Per Share - Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.66 $ 0.58 13.8 %

Reported and Organic Forecasted Sales Reconciliation For the Quarter For the Year Ended Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Reported Sales Growth 6.0% 5.0% Less: Acquisition -3.0% -1.6% Add: FX / Other 0.0% +0.6% Organic Sales Growth 3.0% 4.0%

