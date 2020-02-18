Church & Dwight : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
02/18/2020 | 12:20pm EST
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
Dierker Richard A
500 CHARLES EWING BLVD PRINCETON SOUTH CORPORATE PARK
(Street)
EWING
NJ
08628
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC /DE/ [
(Check all applicable)
CHD
]
Director
10% Owner
X
Officer (give title
Other (specify
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
below)
below)
02/14/2020
E.V.P. Finance & C.F.O.
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting
Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and
Securities
Form: Direct
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
5)
Beneficially
(D) or Indirect
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Owned Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Ownership
Reported
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
Code
V
Amount
Price
Transaction(s)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5. Number
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount
8. Price
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
of
Expiration Date
of Securities
of
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Derivative
(Month/Day/Year)
Underlying
Derivative
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Securities
Derivative Security
Security
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Acquired
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
(A) or
Following
(I) (Instr. 4)
Disposed
Reported
of (D) (Instr.
Transaction(s)
3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 4)
Amount
or
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Phantom
(1)
02/14/2020
A
30.988
(2)
(2)
Common
30.988
$76.43
6,410.7377
D
Stock
Stock
Explanation of Responses:
The phantom stock shares convert to common stock on a 1-for-1 basis.
The phantom stock shares were acquired under the Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Deferred Compensation Plan and are settled in cash at such time as prescribed by the Plan.
/s/ Cristina Paradiso, attorney-
02/18/2020
in-fact for Richard A. Dierker
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
