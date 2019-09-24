Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Church & Dwight Co., Inc.    CHD

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.

(CHD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Church & Dwight : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 02:41pm EDT

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2019 earnings results on October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

To participate, dial 877-322-9846 within the U.S. and Canada, or 631-291-4539 internationally, using access code 8968447. A replay will be available at 855-859-2056 using the same access code. You also can participate via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER brand name and other well-known trademarks.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
02:41pCHURCH & DWIGHT : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
09/19CHURCH & DWIGHT : Waterpik® Enlists Dentist Chris Strandburg to Dispel Common Or..
BU
09/18CHURCH & DWIGHT : ARM & HAMMER™ Delivers Innovation with New, Lightweight ..
BU
09/12CHD Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) of an Inves..
PR
09/12CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09Stocks to Watch: Symantec, Tapestry, Church & Dwight
DJ
09/06BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Announces Investigation Against Church & Dw..
PR
09/06Investigation of Church & Dwight Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
09/05SPRUCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT RELE : Chd)
PR
08/28CHURCH & DWIGHT : to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 393 M
EBIT 2019 865 M
Net income 2019 621 M
Debt 2019 1 761 M
Yield 2019 1,25%
P/E ratio 2019 29,5x
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,53x
EV / Sales2020 4,26x
Capitalization 18 125 M
Chart CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 75,20  $
Last Close Price 73,35  $
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Craigie Director
Matthew Thomas Farrell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rick Spann Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Richard A. Dierker Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos G. Linares Executive VP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.11.54%18 125
UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%25 632
THE CLOROX COMPANY-2.54%18 849
KOBAYASHI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD16.57%6 138
LION CORP-5.81%5 697
JYOTHY LABORATORIES LTD-20.18%872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group