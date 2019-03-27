Churchill China : 2018 - Full Year Preliminary Results 2018 - Full Year Preliminary Results (374.94 KB)

27/03/2019 Preliminary Results - RNS - London Stock Exchange For further informaon, please contact: Churchill China plc Tel: 01782 577566 David O'Connor / David Taylor Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000 Mark Court / Sophie Wills N+1 Singer Tel: 0207 496 3000 Richard Lindley / Rachel Hayes

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Introducon

I am, once again, pleased to report another strong performance from our business in the year. We have increased our revenue by 7%, our operang proﬁts and our proﬁts before exceponal items by 24% and 26% respecvely. This performance clearly demonstrates the connued success of our strategic approach. Progress has again been made in growing our export revenues and in a further conversion of our output to innovave and higher margin added value products.

However, we believe that simply focussing on a single year's performance does not fully reﬂect the strength of our business or the transformaon achieved in our operaons over the longer term. Our business has developed substanally over the last ﬁve years from 2013 in line with our business strategy. Sales to Hospitality customers have increased from £32.7m to £52.4m at a compound annual rate of almost 10%, with Group exports rising from 39% to 60% of our business. The proporon of Hospitality revenue represented by added value products with higher margins has risen from 10% to 44%, with a consequent increase in operang margin from 8% to over 16%.

The trading environment in the UK, alongside that of many businesses, is subject to increased uncertainty, but we believe we have a robust business model. Our plans will evolve, but we will connue to emphasise growth in export markets where there is a signiﬁcant opportunity to improve our market share and in further development of innovave products which oﬀer outstanding value to our customers. We have the capacity to deliver the investment needed to implement these plans and to sustain long term value growth for our shareholders.

Financial Review

Total revenues increased by 7% to £57.5m (2017: £53.5m) with further strong growth in Hospitality export revenues more than oﬀseng lower Retail sales. UK revenues were 4% lower at £23.0m (2017: £24.0m) with the reducon largely aributable to more diﬃcult retail markets. Export revenues were £5.0m higher (+17%) at £34.5m (2017: £29.5m).

Gross margins have again improved as we connued to grow sales of added value product.

Operang proﬁt before exceponal items increased by 24% to £9.2m (2017: £7.5m). Operang

margins before exceponal items improved to 16.1% (2017: 13.9%). Operang proﬁt beneﬁed from increased revenues, the connued move towards added value, diﬀerenated, products and from a stable cost base.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciaon and amorsaon increased by 20% to £10.9m (2017: £9.1m).

Proﬁt before exceponal items and income tax rose by 26% to £9.4m (2017: £7.5m), largely as a result of our strong operang performance, but with some addional contribuon from an improved performance from our associated company Furlong Mills and higher interest receipts. In