Churchill Downs : Incorporated 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated ('CDI' or 'the Company') announced today that the Company will release second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, and host a related conference call to discuss the quarter on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 9 a.m. ET.



Investors and other interested parties may listen to the teleconference by accessing the online, real-time webcast of the call at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm or by calling (877) 372-0878 and entering the conference ID number 9453185 at least 10 minutes before the appointed time. International callers should dial (253) 237-1169. An online replay of the call will be available at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm by noon ET on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

A copy of CDI's news release announcing quarterly results and relevant financial and statistical information about the period will be accessible at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated ('CDI') (Nasdaq: CHDN), headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event - The Kentucky Derby. We own and operate Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine facility in Louisville. We also own and operate the largest online horseracing wagering platform in the U.S., TwinSpires.com, and are a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines / video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. We also operate sports wagering and iGaming through our BetAmerica platform in multiple states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

