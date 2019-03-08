Churchill Downs Incorporated Completes Transaction to Assume Management of Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) today announced that it has completed its previously announced transaction to assume management of Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin in Farmington, Pennsylvania (“Lady Luck Nemacolin”) and acquire certain assets related to the management of Lady Luck Nemacolin from Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“ERI”) (Nasdaq: ERI) for cash consideration of $100,000. The closing follows the approval of the transaction by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on March 6, 2019.



Lady Luck Nemacolin opened in 2013, is located one mile from Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, and operates approximately 600 slot machines and 27 table games.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (Nasdaq: CHDN), headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is an industry leading racing, gaming and online entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event – The Kentucky Derby. We own and operate the largest legal online horseracing wagering platform in the U.S., through our TwinSpires business. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines and VLTs and approximately 200 table games in eight states after our acquisition of a majority interest in Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and the Lady Luck Nemacolin transaction. In August 2018, we launched our BetAmerica Sportsbook at our two Mississippi casino properties and have announced plans to enter additional U.S. sports betting and iGaming markets. Derby City Gaming, the first historical racing machine (“HRM”) facility in Louisville, Kentucky, was opened in September 2018 with 900 HRM machines. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com .

